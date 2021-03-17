Columnists
How content is driving Nigeria’s entertainment development dream
When it comes to entertainment on the continent, Nigeria’s status and influence cannot be ignored. From having the second-largest movie industry in the world to the most recognized music with globally known stars like Wizkid and Davido, Nigerian entertainers lead the way as Africa makes its mark in worldwide entertainment.
The country did not achieve its position as Africa’s entertainment powerhouse overnight. It was done gradually with consistent, high-quality output and, more importantly, widespread distribution. MultiChoice Nigeria contributed significantly to this success.
Since its establishment in the 90s, MultiChoice Nigeria has been intentional about producing and distributing locally-sourced content and talent. The change was most evident in the film industry, which had constraints with the distribution of videocassette recorders (VCRs), compact disks (CDs), and digital video disks (DVDs) due to piracy and logistics.
Then came MultiChoice with the solution: pay-TV. Filmmakers didn’t have to worry about getting original content to their audience without losing revenue due to piracy. MultiChoice handled that with DStv, its first pay-TV product.
They bought the rights to movies and shows so that customers could watch their favorite all day without having to source for the CDs. This also enabled Nollywood content to reach a global audience. Nigerians and non-Nigerians with access to a DStv bouquet could consume locally made content and be a part of the worldwide Nollywood community.
As the years went by, the pioneer station for Nollywood movies, Africa Magic, which began as a single channel, became seven different outlets, with separate stations for the major indigenous Nigerian languages. The establishment of stations like Africa Magic Yoruba, Igbo, and Hausa has allowed local content to go mainstream. Something which wasn’t possible before the coming of MultiChoice.
The company has invested a lot in creating and producing long-running shows like Tinsel, current shows like Riona, and many comedy and drama flicks. There’s also, of course, the biggest reality show in Africa, Big Brother Africa, and even Big Brother Nigeria. These shows have commanded millions of fans globally while giving the country and its talent a spotlight to showcase what they are good at.
Another proponent of Nollywood’s content is the much-publicized Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA). Since their inception, these awards have brought much more recognition and prestige to Nigeria’s film ecosystem, with Nollywood content and stars claiming the most coveted awards.
The music industry has also enjoyed a massive amount of success due to MultiChoice’s involvement.
The platform that MultiChoice gave when they onboarded popular music channels like Trace, MTV, and SoundCity is mainly responsible for the widespread fame of contemporary Nigerian music. This music has penetrated foreign markets with an inflow of Nigerian content because of MultiChoice’s groundwork.
Speaking to The Vanguard, the CEO of MultiChoice Nigeria, John Ugbe, said this about the country’s musical talent: “Nigeria is at the heart of music excellence. For us at MultiChoice, it has always been about talent development and giving our subscribers superior content that they can relate to and engage with.”
The company also leads the way when it comes to discovering and recognizing talent for the movie and film industry. For instance, the MultiChoice Talent Factory Academy, an education programme that develops emerging TV and film talent in Africa, through an accredited 12-month immersion programme including both theory and hands-on experience in cinematography, editing, audio production, and storytelling. Then there are the AMVCA Trailblazer awards which recognize and reward the tenacity, drive, and ambition of young, up-and-coming filmmakers. Past recipients include JideKene Achufusi, Bisola Aiyeola, Kemi Lala Akindoju, Somkele Iyamah, and Ivie Okujaiye.
The company’s marketing materials are littered with elements of the home country, Nigeria, in this case. Popular slangs, references, and events are regular occurrences in their ads and other promotional materials. All these promote locally made content and push it out to the world. Case in point, the company in 2019 launched two new packages – DStv Confam and DStv Yanga – specifically curated for the Nigerian customer.
MultiChoice Nigeria’s role in developing the Nigerian entertainment industry and Nigerian content cannot be denied. From exposure to distribution, the company has been consistent over the years.
Since it started in the 90s, the company has been responsible—directly and indirectly—for the Nigerian entertainment industry’s widespread success. And it does not look like MultiChoice Nigeria is stopping anytime soon.
Understanding FIFA’s business model
Established in 1904, FIFA (Fédération Internationale de Football Association or International Federation of Association Football) oversees, organizes and promotes international football competitions all over the globe. With over 200 member nations, it has the largest fan following of any sport in the world. According to its official website, it aims to “protect the game of football, protect its integrity, and bring the game to all”.
With its flagship product being the FIFA Men’s World Cup, a tournament that consists of 32 teams slugging it out, FIFA has been able to spread its tentacles all over the world, generating billions in revenue, with most of the earnings used to develop the game. Although FIFA is categorized as a non-profit organization, it has tremendous earning power. This is evidenced by its revenue of $4.6bn in 2018, based largely on the strength of the World Cup held that year in Russia.
The organization mainly makes money through the sale of television, licensing, and marketing rights from its competitions. Ticket sales are also a major source, as millions of fans purchase tickets just to see their favourite teams live in action.
This article highlights the ways FIFA makes its money through a plethora of income streams.
The World Cup As FIFA’s Flagship Product
Like every business that has a flagship product or service, the World Cup represents this for FIFA. Since its inception in 1930, it has grown in leaps and bounds, and the fact that it is only staged every four years adds to the excitement that builds around it. FIFA has the sole right of hosting the World Cup and the Women’s World Cup, and as such, retains access to all the revenues. These events typically rake in billions of dollars for both FIFA and the host country or countries as the case may be.
There is a bidding process involved in hosting the event, which is fiercely contested. Since 2002, FIFA has tried opening up the competition to other continents apart from Europe, North America and South America, with Korea and Japan co-hosting for Asia in 2002, while South Africa represented Africa in 2010.
Hosting these tournaments require a lot of investment in infrastructure, especially in tourism, transport, and hospitality. Before a host is announced, FIFA examines the infrastructure in place, as well as the potential available in terms of fan experience. FIFA does not invest in any infrastructure, instead, it pays the Local Organizing Committee for conducting and organizing the tournament. Prize money is also paid to participating nations for travel and accommodation of their entourage, with staff and match officials also getting their part of the largesse. The major costs to FIFA also include personnel expenses, a financial assistance program, as well as development expenses.
There is also a Legacy Fund for the World Cup host, which is used for the development of the game in the country after the tournament.
Exclusive Rights
FIFA makes the majority of its income from TV rights. 55% (about $2.54bn) of the $4.6bn revenue it generated in 2018 came from TV rights. Being the sole rights holder of the tournament, FIFA gives broadcasting and television stations permission to broadcast football games and related events in selected regions by selling licensing rights to them. With football being a sport widely accepted all over the world, there is fierce competition among broadcasters for these licensing rights.
There is also the marketing rights, which is the next most significant source of income for FIFA. It totaled $1.66bn in the four-year cycle leading to the 208 World Cup. Despite the fact that the cycle coincided with the highly-publicized corruption scandal involving top-level executives of the organization.
FIFA also earns considerable amount of money from the sale of licensing contracts. During the 2015-2018 cycle, it generated $600m in licensing rights, which represented an astonishing 114% increase on its previous cycle. This amount is mainly from royalty payments, as well as brand licensing contracts.
Ticket Sales and Hospitality Rights
FIFA’s revenue stream is also helped in part by ticket sales, as well as hospitality and accommodation rights. A subsidiary of FIFA owns 100% of matchday tickets revenue. Hospitality and accommodation rights also contribute, as FIFA reportedly made $712m between 2015 and 2018. The 2018 World Cup in Russia had ticket sales requests up to 10 million.
Expenses vs Income
FIFA also has expenses it caters to as it tries to develop the game. Between 2015 and 2018, it recorded expenses totalling $5.36bn with these costs coming from three main categories, namely:
- Event-related expenses ($2.56bn)
- Development and education projects ($1.67bn)
- FIFA Governance and Administration ($797m)
It also had costs of $124m which included legal costs, building expenses, and information technology. $211m went to Marketing & Advertising.
There is still room for more…
There are multiple ways FIFA can still milk the impact and reach of football around the world. It will continue to generate massive revenue, although its future plans involve the development of the game through various initiatives. The corruption scandal that rocked the football governing body as regards the integrity of the bidding process cast the organization in bad light, hence FIFA is committed to making its host bidding process truly transparent and objective. It is also keen on promoting gender equality in football, reducing racism, as well as ensuring adherence to compliance programs.
FIFA will also try to improve its sponsorship strategy as well as do more in the area of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).
Final Thoughts
FIFA, no doubt has a fantastic business model that is sustainable, scalable, as well as having the potential to even be more. With its competitions, it has created a model that is low-risk (in terms of infrastructure) but with high earning power that is sure to increase with proper and innovative ideas.
Considering Non-Fungible Token (NFTs) as a serious asset class
Here’s why NFTs are becoming the new craze and people are paying tens of thousands for it.
In March 2021, a digital artwork titled “Everydays; the first 5000 days” by artist Mike Winkelmann aka Beepie sold at Christie’s, the auction house in New York for a record $60.25m. Ordinarily, this is not news. In 2017, Christie’s in New York sold the painting “Salvatore Mundi” by Leonardo da Vinci for $450,312,500 a record.
So, what is the fuss with the art by Beepie?
Well, Beepie’s art is a Non-Fungible Token, which means that the painting was issued with a digital certificate of authenticity that runs on blockchain technology.
Yes, welcome to the future.
What is an NFT exactly?
An NTF is a Non-Fungible Token. It simply means any contract, document, or art, that is non-duplicable and assigns the ownership. Think of it this way, there are billions of N100 in circulation, what if the Central Bank of Nigeria issued an N100 NFT, then Naira will not be unique – it can never be reprinted, or copied. The CBN will then reissue a certificate, secured by a digital code, permanently published into a token, on a blockchain like Ethereum. In essence that N100 becomes valuable not because it’s a N100 note but because it’s unique, and there can be no other one like it again.
Just like diamonds, the value of that N100 is not in its utility or exchange value but its scarcity or exclusivity. That N100 NFT could sell for N100,000.00. Therefore, a painting by Beepie can sell for $69m because it’s exclusive, it’s non-fungible. An N100 note is fungible. The CBN can print lots of N100 bills, every N100 bill printed is worth the next N100 printed, but the N100 NFT is not worth N100. Its worth is determined by the price set by demand and supply. If more people think a N100 NFT is working more, the price will rise.
What NFT does is create a meaningful specific out of a wandering generality. Anything can become an NFT. I can for instance partner with Austin Jay Jay Okocha and create a digital GIF of him dribbling with a soccer ball. I will go to say Ethereum or Polkadot where NFT is created. That Okocha NFT will carry a digital signature that authenticates that token on any server.
I can then sell that on NFT platforms like Open Sea or Variable. Collectors can then buy that GIF of Okocha dribbling. Note that the actual GIF can be seen anywhere. If I own the token, I cannot hide it, but I can sell that token by transferring it with that authentication certificate.
Yes, again welcome to the future.
What really is happening here?
To my mind, NFT, SPACS, even Cryptocurrencies are a product of the excess liquidity in the global system, there is simply too much money floating around, issued by the various central banks. Take the US for example, she has authorized close to $4.4 trillion, roughly about 27% of GDP in Coronavirus stimulus measure to reflate and boost an economy still experiencing layoffs. That’s a lot of cash being paid to business, individuals, Counties and States and that cash eventually will trickle to the stock and bond markets.
That liquidity is also driving a boom in traditional assets and creating a market for alternative assets like NFTs. Cash is becoming a commodity. Interest rates in most of the world including Europe and Japan are negative. America remains the number one destination for Foreign Direct Investments in the world. The Trump Tax cuts allowed record amounts of cash to be repatriated back to the United States and companies like Apple took advantage of that.
This has led to rising-falling bond prices and fears of inflation in America, thus a lot of investors are now seeking to hedge against a falling US Dollar by diversifying into new asset classes like Cryptocurrencies and NFTs. NFTs really have no intrinsic value. They will go up in price and make a huge return for the holders because of demand, but they generate nothing in terms of return. They are simply based on the “Greater Fool” theory and will continue to post a health return to the holders if there is a buyer ready to buy from the holder, and there will be lots of buyers.
That said, If I had the choice to buy and hold a N100 note or a N100 NFT, I will fall over myself to hold the N100 NFT. Why? because its “scarcity” protects it from inflation. In effect, NFTs are a hedge on inflation.
The issue really is inflation and the risk of holding cash.
Advise to you? Hedge.
