Total suspends Mozambique $20 billion LNG project indefinitely, declares force majeure
The suspension follows an escalation of violence in the area, which includes jihadist attack by Islamic State-linked militants.
French energy giant Total SE has announced the indefinite suspension of its $20 billion liquefied natural gas (LNG) project in Mozambique due to an escalation of violence in the area, which includes jihadist attack by Islamic State-linked militants.
The oil firm also said that the fresh outbreak of violence in the north of the Cabo Delgado province has led Total to declare a force majeure, a legal concept meaning that it can suspend fulfilling its contractual obligation, as that is the only way to best protect the interest of the project until work resumes.
According to a report from Bloomberg, this disclosure is contained in a statement issued by Total on Monday, April 26, 2021.
The decision is a blow to Total, which bought a 26.5% stake in the project for $3.9 billion in 2019 with the hope of starting the export of super-chilled fuel by the end of 2024 just as the increasing violence is also a setback for Mozambique, which is now losing out on jobs and revenue from the gas sales.
Last week, the Confederation of Economic Associations of Mozambique (CTA) said Total had suspended contracts with a series of businesses indirectly involved in the gas project as the association’s president, Agostinho Vuma, said that Total had assured that the gas project would resume once it is safe.
Security threat
On March 24, some hours after Total said it was resuming work on the project, stalled since January because of security threats, over 100 rebels raided the town of Palma with dozens of people killed, millions of dollars of property damaged and the company immediately suspending plans to resume the project.
The project had been gaining momentum as Total acquired the operator stake from Anadarko Petroleum Corp. in 2019. The company was making progress on early construction, including an airport along with accommodations for workers. Just at the same time, an insurgency was rising in Cabo Delgado province.
According to reports, the violence has left at least 2,780 people dead and also displaced over 700,000 people. While the government has pledged to restore peace, attacks have grown closer to the site, resulting in the evacuation of workers.
This has raised serious doubts over the viability of the project which is the biggest single investment in Africa even before the latest raid.
What you should know
Mozambique LNG had completed nearly $16 billion in funding by July last year, involving several banks, despite a slowdown in energy investment as the coronavirus hammered the global economy.
The LNG project includes the development of the Golfinho and Atum offshore natural gas fields and the construction of a two-train liquefaction plant with a capacity of 13.12 million tonnes per annum.
Kamaru Usman’s $1.5 million payout can buy him 29 Bitcoins and 2.8 million Dangote Cement shares
The Nigerian born UFC fighter is set to pocket a whopping N615 million match payout from his fight against American Jorge Masvidal.
The reigning UFC Welterweight champion of the world, Kamaru Usman, “the Nigerian Nightmare” defended and retained his UFC Championship belt against Jorge Masvidal, after scoring a fatal knockout in the second-round of the UFC championship bout on Sunday.
The well-executed power punch which the Nigerian born champion delivered to the American mixed martial artist in the second round of the clash, secured him a performance of the Night bonus worth $50,000 and a sponsorship bonus put at $60,000.
This in addition to a pay of $750,000 and a Pay-Per-View of $640,000 extended his total earnings from the UFC261 main event to a whopping $1.5 million match pay-out, according to a report by Sport Bible.
How much cryptos can Kamaru Usman’s total payout buy?
As of the time of drafting this report, Bitcoin and Ethereum were trading at about $52,480 and $2,430 respectively. At these prices, Usman can opt to buy about 29 units of Bitcoin and 617 units of Ethereum respectively with his total match pay-out.
…What about Dangote shares?
On the flip side, Usman’s total match pay-out is worth a staggering N615 million when converted to naira, going with the official NAFEX rate of N410 to a dollar.
This huge cash will get him an ownership stake of about 2,795,454 ordinary shares in Dangote Cement Plc at the price of N220 per share as of market open this morning.
Shares of other Nigerian companies that Usman can acquire
Kamaru Usman can opt to acquire shares of the following companies:
- About 661,290 units of the issued ordinary shares of Airtel Africa Plc.
- About 3.73 million units of the issued ordinary shares of MTN Nigeria Plc.
- About 8.46 million units of the issued shares of BUA Cement Plc.
- About 433,098 units of the issued ordinary shares of Nestle Nigeria Plc.
In case you missed it
Recall that the Board of Dangote Cement Plc resolved to pay a dividend of N16 per share for all the 17,000,307,404-residual issued and fully paid outstanding shares of Dangote Cement Plc. for the period ended December 31, 2020.
This dividend will be paid to shareholders whose names appear in the Register of Members at the close of business on Friday, 28th April 2021, on the 27th May 2021.
In line with this, Usman’s total match payout can qualify him to earn a dividend of N44.73 million.
FG bans importation of refined sugar, its derivatives from Free Trade Zones
The action of the Federal Government is part of its efforts to protect the sugar industry which is governed by the Nigerian Sugar Master Plan (NSMP).
The Federal Government has banned the importation of refined sugar and its derivatives from the country’s Free Trade Zones (FTZs).
The action of the Federal Government is part of its efforts to protect the sugar industry which is governed by the Nigerian Sugar Master Plan (NSMP).
The ban is contained in a letter by the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Lagos Port Complex, Apapa, Lagos to one of the terminal operators in the Lagos Port Complex as a result of a directive from the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment.
According to a report from Thisday, the letter from NPA dated April 8, 2021, and titled ‘RE: Prohibition of Importation of Sugar from the Free Trade Zones into the Nigerian Customs Territory,’ was signed by Mr Buba Jubril for the Port Manager, Lagos Port Complex.
READ: CBN includes sugar, wheat on FX restriction list
What the NPA letter is saying
The letter from NPA to the terminal port operator states, “We have for reference a letter from Honourable Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment ref: HMIT1/GEN/ CORR/008/ VOL. I, dated February 15, 2021, on the above subject.
It has recently come to our notice that due to the recent location of a Sugar Refinery in a Free Trade Zone, Refined Sugar is being imported into the Nigerian Customs Territory under the concession granted to enterprises in the Free Trade Zones to export 100 per cent of their output to the Nigerian Customs Territory, and this is real potential threat to the goals of the Nigerian Sugar Master Plan (NSMP).
READ: Dangote set to earn N13 billion in dividend from his sugar business
The Nigeria Sugar Industry is governed by the Nigerian Sugar Master Plan (NSMP). The NSMP provides a framework for motivating investment in the local production of Refined Sugar by securing the Nigerian Sugar market for investors in the Backward Integration Program (BIP). It does this by providing import sugar allocations for Raw Sugar to recognised investors based on the performance on the BIP and guided recognition of their installed refining capacity.
Your Terminal is hereby informed by this letter that, in order to protect our national interest and ensure the returns in the Federal Government’s investment in the NSMP are realised, and in line with extant laws and regulations of the Federal Government of Nigeria, importation of Refined Sugar and all other sugar derivatives from the Free Trade Zones into the Nigerian Customs Territory is here prohibited by the Honourable Minister, Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment.”
The letter also added that the terminal operator is expected to ensure strict compliance with the directive.
READ: AfCFTA to reduce illegal gold mining in Nigeria – Minister of Mines
In case you missed this
It can be recalled that on April 16, the CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele, announced plans by the Federal Government to include sugar in its forex restriction list.
This is to help conserve the scarce foreign exchange and encourage Nigerian manufacturers to produce this item locally rather than import them.
