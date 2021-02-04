Energy
What the ANOH deal means for Nigeria’s energy market
Poised to produce at least 300 mmscf of natural gas and provide 5 million Nigerians with power supply, the Assah North-Ohaji (ANOH) Gas Project Company (AGPC) closed a $260 million debt financing arrangement on Monday this week, achieving complete funding for its $650 million gas processing facility in Imo State, Nigeria.
This is a momentous achievement not just for the company or its shareholders, but also for Nigeria, as the deal constitutes one of Nigeria’s 7 critical gas development projects to drive the next phase of growth for the gas industry. The deal, like the NLNG Train 7 deal which brought a similar level of ebullience to the Nigerian oil and gas community, is a public-private partnership (PPP) and is equally spearheaded by an incorporated joint venture.
The ANOH project is also important because it feeds the country’s three key gas infrastructures: the Escravos-Lagos Pipeline (ELPS), the Obiafu-Obrikom-Oben (OB3) Pipeline and the Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano (AKK) pipeline.
In December 2020, the Minister of Petroleum for State, Chief Timipre Sylva, declared the decade 2021 to 2030 as the decade of gas, an offshoot of the declaration of 2020 as the year of gas in line with the global clamour for reduced carbon footprint in energy production. With its 202 tcf of proven gas reserves, the time has come for the country to develop its gas assets and strengthen its production.
Consequent to this declaration by the Minister of the year of gas in early 2020, the market saw significant attention to gas development- like the flag off of the $2.8 billion AKK pipeline, the commencement of bidding for flare sites on the Gas Flare Commercialisation Program, the NLNG train 7 completion, the growth of the LPG market, the move to promote gas-fired automobiles by the Federal Government and even regulatory moves like the introduction of the Gas Network Code. This in no small way assured investors and various stakeholders of Nigeria’s commitment to gas development – even though there still leaves much to be desired, particularly with marginal field gas acreages.
The ANOH deal is a pat-on-the-back kind and perhaps there are lessons to be had from it. The structure of the deal is such that ANOH Gas Processing Company (AGPC) is an incorporated joint venture of the Nigerian Gas Company (NGC)- a subsidiary of the Nigeria National Petroleum Company (NNPC) – and Seplat Petroleum Development Company (Seplat), leading indigenous oil and gas company.
The project is the first standalone midstream incorporated joint venture (IJV) gas business between NNPC and a private company – a template PPP engagement – and may very likely serve as a forerunner for many other midstream gas development public-private partnerships, and more importantly, IJVs.
It is no secret that Nigeria is in dire need of development of its midstream gas sector, for processing, transporting, marketing and storage of natural gas, so an IJV filling this gap with a project set to deliver 1, 200MW of power to Nigerians, amongst other things like driving the growth of LPG, is a major win. The success story of NLNG with its IJV structure certainly encouraged ventures like this. With ANOH now, there begins to form something akin to a playbook for others springing up in the future.
Interestingly, with the ANOH deal, we see a considerable involvement of local financiers in the lending structure. In the past, financing of such nature would have largely come from offshore financiers, particularly at such a time where the local financial market is attempting to recover from the shocks of COVID-19, aggravated by bank lending to oil companies which has formed a substantial part of non-performing loans.
This evinces that the local market is becoming more amiable to gas development, and that it is equally encouraged by government regulation moving favourably in that direction. Yet we cannot also ignore the role the IJV structure played in realising the deal. The IJV structure has proved very beneficial to deals in the oil and gas sector, particularly for sourcing financing, as it both assures investors of transparency and accountability and shields the corporation from the operational hazards of the shareholders.
For this reason, it is a welcome development that the current version of the PIB before the legislature contains specific provisions in Section 65 empowering NNPC to set up IJVs with private companies, although the language of the text seems to refer only to upstream operations.
With this deal, Nigerians should expect to see more power in the near future. We should also expect to see more midstream gas projects replicating this one with the renewed confidence a deal like this has brought for the local gas market. It appears also that sooner than later, IJVs will be the preferable operating structure for facilitating public-private partnerships in the Nigerian oil and gas space.
Shell worried about its Nigerian onshore operations amid continued theft and sabotage
Royal Dutch Shell has expressed concern for its Nigerian onshore oil operations following continued theft and sabotage.
Ben van Beurden, the Chief Executive Officer of Royal Dutch Shell has said that the company needs to take a hard look at activities on its onshore operations to limit the rising cases of theft and sabotage which affect the environment.
The Shell boss disclosed this to newsmen on Thursday in response to court orders to Shell over activities related to oil spillage, Reuters reports.
“Our onshore oil position, despite all the efforts we put in against theft and sabotage, is under challenge,” van Beurden said.
“But developments, like we are still seeing at the moment, mean that we have to take another hard look at our position in onshore oil in Nigeria,” he added.
Over the past decade, Shell’s Nigerian onshore joint venture SPDC has sold about 50% of its oil assets.
What you should know
- Nairametrics reported last month that a Dutch court ordered Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) to pay compensation over oil spills in the Niger Delta region of Nigeria.
- The Court of Appeal in The Hague on Friday ruled that the Nigerian arm of the British-Dutch oil company, which has its headquarters in the Netherlands, must pay compensation over a long-running civil case involving 4 Nigerian farmers seeking compensation, and a cleanup, from the company over pollution caused by leaking oil pipelines.
- Nairametrics reported on December 2020 that officials of Royal Dutch Shell’s Nigerian subsidiary had been accused of allegedly masterminding the damage to oil pipelines so as to benefit from the money spent on repairs and clean-up operations.
- Also, Nigeria’s Heirs Holdings expanded its Oil and Gas portfolio, as it acquired 45% of OML 17 from Shell Nigeria, through a financing component of US$1.1 billion, provided by a consortium of global and regional banks and investors.
Nigeria’s oil Minister, Timipre Sylva, appointed Special Envoy by OPEC’s JMMC
Timipre Sylva has been appointed by the JMMC of OPEC as Special Envoy to some participating countries.
The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva, has been appointed by the Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC) of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) as Special Envoy to some participating countries in the ‘Declaration of Cooperation’ (DoC).
The mission, which is in line with the principles of fairness, transparency and equity, is to assist the Special Envoy to engage in further consultations with DoC participating countries which include Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Gabon and South Sudan.
According to a press statement from OPEC, this decision was taken at the 26th meeting of the JMMC, held on February 3, 2021.
READ: Nigeria’s GDP growth to rebound between 1.7% and 2.0% in 2021 – United Capital report
At the meeting, the Chair of the Committee, HRH Prince Abdul Aziz bin Salman, Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Energy, and Co-chair, HE Alexander Novak, Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation, commended the positive efforts of all countries participating in the DoC for the monumental strides taken towards attaining full conformity with their voluntary adjustments in output.
The statement acknowledged that Participating Countries have been proactive and pre-emptive in measures taken to mitigate the devastating impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the oil market.
OPEC, in its statement, said, “While progress has been achieved in introducing a greater degree of stability in the oil market since the historic decisions taken in April 2020, Participating Countries will not rest on their laurels. Sustainable oil market stability necessitates a continual renewal of effort, engagement and responsiveness to factors affecting the market.
READ: Oil Crisis: OPEC deal gets further boost from African Petroleum Producers’ Organization
“The purpose of this mission is to hold consultations with the respective leaders of these countries on the DoC market rebalancing efforts. In particular, the Special Envoy will discuss matters pertaining to conformity levels with the voluntary production adjustments and explore how Participating Countries can collectively support and assist each other in achieving full conformity with their supply adjustments.”
The statement also said that Nigeria’s Oil Minister, Sylva was expected to also discuss with relevant authorities about the compensation mechanism in accommodating underperformed volumes as agreed at the June ministerial meetings, and later amended in September 2020.
READ: Nigeria pegs crude oil production at 1.77mbpd
In addition, the mission will solidify the dialogue channels between Participating Countries, and enhance transparency and information exchange. Given the geographic proximity of these countries, it is a rare opportunity for Ministers and leaders to safely meet in person, following months of virtual conferencing.
What you should know
- The Declaration of Cooperation constitutes an unprecedented milestone in the history of OPEC. For the first time ever, OPEC Member Countries collaborated with 11 non-OPEC oil-producing countries (now 10 – Equatorial Guinea became an OPEC Member in May 2017) in a concerted effort to accelerate the stabilization of the global oil market.
- The DoC was an outcome of the Joint OPEC and non-OPEC Producing Countries’ Ministerial Meeting held on December 10, 2016, and was effective for an initial period of 6 months. The remarkable success realised through this unprecedented cooperation has led to its extension multiple times.
- Building on the success of the DoC, its participants recognized the importance of establishing a more permanent platform focused on longer-term cooperation. Thus, at the 6th OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial Meeting, held on July 2, 2019, OPEC Member Countries and attending non-OPEC oil-producing countries endorsed the ‘Charter of Cooperation.’ The Charter provides a platform to facilitate dialogue and exchange views regarding conditions and developments in the global oil and energy markets.
- The goal is to contribute to a secure energy supply and lasting stability for the benefit of producers, consumers, investors and the global economy.
Seplat raises $260 million to complete ANOH project
Seplat has announced that it has raised $260 million to fund the completion of its ANOH Gas Processing Plant.
Seplat has announced that it has raised $260 million in debt, through its Incorporated Joint Venture, the ANOH Gas Processing Company (“AGPC”), to fund completion of its ANOH Gas Processing Plant (“ANOH”).
This is contained in a disclosure issued to this effect, and signed by the company’s Group Secretary, Mrs. Edith Onwuchekwa and made available on the website of the Nigerian Stock Exchange.
READ: NNPC GMD says AKK pipeline, Nigeria’s biggest gas project is 15% complete
What you should know about ANOH plant
- ANOH is one of Nigeria’s most strategic gas projects and will help Nigeria to accelerate its transition away from small-scale diesel generators to cleaner, less expensive fuels such as natural gas for power generation.
- The 300MMscfd capacity ANOH plant, located on OML 53 in Imo State, is being built by AGPC, which is an IJV owned equally between Seplat and the Nigerian Gas Company (“NGC”), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (“NNPC”).
- The US$260m funding was provided by a consortium of seven banks: Stanbic IBTC Bank Plc (advisor), United Bank for Africa Plc, Zenith Bank Plc, FirstRand Bank Limited (London Branch) / RMB Nigeria Limited, The Mauritius Commercial Bank Limited, Union Bank of Nigeria Plc and FCMB Capital Markets Limited.
- It allows for an additional US$60m accordion at the time of completion to fund an equity rebalancing payment at that time, if considered appropriate. Funding commitments of more than US$450m were received by the company, which is a significant oversubscription and a strong sign of confidence in the project.
- Following a cost optimisation programme, the AGPC construction cost is now expected to be no more than US$650m, inclusive of financing costs and taxes, significantly lower than the original projected cost of US$700m.
READ: Crude oil and gas export hits $355.93 million, as pipeline vandalism increases
What they are saying
Okechukwu Mba, Managing Director of ANOH Gas Processing Company said:
- “Successfully closing the US$260 million debt facility means that the ANOH project is now fully funded. Once operational, AGPC will be a significant supplier of gas to Nigeria’s power sector, supporting local employment and the cleaner generation of power for Nigerian homes and businesses. We conservatively estimate that the gas from AGPC will be enough to generate electricity for more than 5 million people.”
READ: GenCos urge NBET to pay up N1 trillion debt
Roger Brown, Chief Executive Officer of Seplat, said:
- “Completing the funding of ANOH is an important milestone for AGPC. The ANOH development is one of the government’s Seven Critical Gas Development Projects and our involvement provides a clear path towards strengthening Seplat’s position as Nigeria’s leading indigenous diversified energy producer. It will help us drive, alongside our government partners, Nigeria’s transition to cleaner, less expensive power generation.
- “We are extremely proud to partner with the Nigerian Gas Company in this strategically important project, which will create jobs and prosperity in the Nigerian economy. Seplat will continue to diversify its business and invest in gas to help Nigeria develop its own natural resources, which in turn will drive more sustainable social and economic growth for a young, rapidly growing population.”