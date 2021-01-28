Energy
Afreximbank disburses $250 million to TNOG to acquire 45% stake in oil lease
Afreximbank has announced the disbursement of $250 million support to TNOG to acquire a 45% stake in OML 17.
The African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) has announced the disbursement of $250 million as part of its support for Trans Niger Oil and Gas Ltd (TNOG) to acquire 45 per cent stake in Oil Mining Lease (OML) 17 onshore oilfield.
The fund is part of the $1.1 billion which is required by the oil firm for the acquisition of the 45% stake in the oilfield in which the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) holds 55% equity in the Lease.
According to a press statement from Afreximbank, the $250 million Reserve Based Lending facility, is the largest amount to be disbursed for this purpose, underwriting about a quarter of the financing that enabled TNOG to acquire stakes in OML 17 from Shell Petroleum Development Company, Total E & P Nigeria Limited and ENI.
The statement noted that other participating lenders in the consortium include African Finance Corporation, Union Bank, Shell, Hybrid Capital and Schlumberger with TNOG advised by United Capital Plc.
Other participating lenders are Africa Finance Corporation, Union Bank, Shell, Hybrid Capital and Schlumberger, with United Capital Plc. advising TNOG.
TNOG is a related company of Heirs Holdings Limited and Transnational Corporation of Nigeria Plc (Transcorp), a leading African conglomerate with interests in banking, insurance, real estate, hospitality and power
Afreximbank in its statement said, “The five-year US$1.1-billion-dollar facility, which was signed in December 2020, despite the economic headwinds caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, was led, as Mandated Lead Arrangers, by Afreximbank, Standard Chartered Bank and ABSA.
“Following this acquisition, TNOG will now operate the OML 17 onshore oilfield on behalf of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, which owns the remaining 55% working interest,’’ the statement added.
What the President of Afreximbank is saying
Prof. Benedict Oramah, in his statement, said, “This transaction further underscores Afreximbank’s commitment to ensuring that indigenous African companies are able to play a more dominant role in the operations of specialized oil and gas assets in an industry hitherto dominated by the International Oil Companies.
‘’ TNOG as the Operator of OML 17 will invest in an accelerated production ramp up thereby boosting foreign exchange earnings and employing more Africans. This resonates with our mandate. We congratulate Heirs Holdings for keeping the Africa flag flying.”
What the Chairman of Heirs Holdings is saying
The Chairman of Heirs Holdings and Transcorp Group, Tony Elumelu was quoted as saying, ‘’The transaction is a testament to the opportunity in Nigeria. Our acquisition of OML 17 and important related assets, significantly advances Heirs Holdings’ strategic vision of creating Africa’s leading integrated energy company.
‘’We are building a business that will ensure that African natural resources drive African power networks and ensure value creation occurs in Africa. I would like to take the opportunity to thank Afreximbank, and President Oramah for their strong support and shared vision of the transaction.”
What you should know
- Nairametrics had about 2 weeks ago reported the acquisition of 45% stake in OML 17 from Shell, Total and ENI by Heirs Holding through TNOG Oil and Gas Limited as part of its bid to expand its oil and gas portfolio.
- TNOG which is a sister company of Heirs Holdings Ltd. and Transnational Corporation of Nigeria Plc will have the sole operatorship of the asset in a transaction that is reported to be one of the largest oil and gas financings in Africa in over a decade.
Energy
CBN lends DisCos N18.5 billion to procure meters
The CBN has given a loan facility to DisCos in support of the Federal Government’s National Mass Metering Programme.
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has provided N18.58 billion worth of credit to Electricity Distribution Companies (DisCos) to procure 347,853 electricity reading meters and enhance regular power supply in the nation.
This was disclosed by the CBN in its Communique of the Monetary Policy Committee and signed by the Governor, Godwin Emefiele, on Tuesday.
According to the document, the facility was given in support of the Federal Government’s National Mass Metering Programme (NMMP).
It stated, “The Bank has so far, provided N18.58 billion for the procurement of 347,853 electricity reading meters to Discos in support of the National Mass Metering Programme.”
READ: CBN moves to ring-fence Disco collections
NMMP is a joint venture between the DISCOs and the FG to improve metering count in Nigeria’s Power sector, which would boost revenues and accountability for the DISCOs.
Under the new arrangement, distribution companies are expected to go from location to location with their respective Meter Asset Providers (MAP) to provide and install meters for their customers.
The meters would be manufactured by indigenous companies including Mojec International Limited and Momas Meter manufacturing company.
READ: CBN issues modalities for payout of diaspora remittances in dollars
What you should know
Last week, the Federal Government announced that it had disbursed a total of N14.35 billion to DisCos to cover the procurement of 263,860 meters under the NMMP, according to Nairametrics.
The facility disbursed is a loan that must be repaid by the DisCos on the basis of the previously agreed amortisation schedule. The repayment is to be deducted from payments made by consumers into the DisCos accounts with Deposit Money Banks (DMBs).
The maximum tenor of the facility is 10 years but not exceeding 2030, while the moratorium on the principal amount is for a period not exceeding 24 months from the date of loan disbursement respectively.
READ: CBN to prevent exporters with unrepatriated export proceeds from banking services
Highlights of other CBN’s interventions
- Under the Bank’s real sector interventions, under the Anchor Borrowers Programme (ABP), N554.63 billion had been disbursed to 2,849,490 beneficiaries since the inception of the programme, of which N61.02 billion was allocated to 359,370 dry season farmers.
- In light of the on-going synchronized efforts by the monetary and fiscal authorities to mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Bank has committed a substantial amount of money towards this objective. Indeed, total disbursements as at January 2021 amounted to N2.0 trillion.
- COVID-19 Targeted Credit Facility (TCF) meant for household and small businesses, wherein have disbursed N192.64 billion to 426,016 beneficiaries.
- We have also disbursed N106.96 billion to 27,956 beneficiaries under the Agri-Business Small and Medium Enterprises Investment Scheme (AGSMEIS)
- In the Health Care Support Intervention Facility, CBN has disbursed N72.96 billion to 73 projects that comprise 26 pharmaceutical projects and 47 Hospitals and Health Care Services projects in the country.
- To support the provision of employment opportunities for the Nigerian youth, the Central Bank of Nigeria also provided financial support through the Creative Industry Financing Initiative and Nigerian Youth Investment Fund amounting to N3.12 billion with 320 beneficiaries and N268 million with 395 beneficiaries
Energy
IOCs reject deep water provisions in PIB
IOCs claim deepwater provisions in PIB will deter investments in the Sector.
International oil companies in Nigeria have expressed their fears that proposals in the long-awaited Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) will discourage investment in new offshore projects.
They said that the bill, which is before the National Assembly for consideration and passage, is seen as unfavourable for deepwater projects, and urged the Federal Government to offer royalty relief programmes.
This disclosure was made by the Managing Director/Chief Executive of Total Exploration and Production Nigeria Limited, Mike Sangster, to the lawmakers during a public hearing on the PIB in Abuja, according to Bloomberg.
READ: PIB may be passed by first quarter of 2021 – Sylva
What the Managing Director of Total told lawmakers
Mike Sangster, in his statement, said, “Our review of the Petroleum Industry Bill shows that deepwater provisions do not provide a favourable environment for future investments and for the launching of new projects.”
While speaking on behalf of the Oil Producers Trade Section (OPTS), a group of 30 oil producers that include Royal Dutch Shell, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Chevron Corporation and Eni SpA, which he also chairs, Sangster said that to encourage new investment, the proposed law should grant deepwater oil projects full royalty relief for the first 5 years, or a graduated royalty programme.
READ: NNPC GMD says AKK pipeline, Nigeria’s biggest gas project is 15% complete
Making a presentation on gas, Sangster said, “The PIB should provide a clear path for transitioning to a free market-based pricing, not add additional compliance conditions on domestic gas delivery obligations as a precondition for export gas supply.”
On the preservation of terms of existing investment, Sangster said, “We recognize the government’s right to change laws but the PIB must explicitly preserve rights. Operators should be allowed to retain the entirety of their lease areas and new terms should apply to new contracts, licenses and leases.”
He noted that Nigeria was facing growing competition for new investments, as the country was able to attract only $3 billion or 4% out of the $70 billion that was spent on new projects in Africa between 2015 and 2019.
READ: Oil firms’ debt status: How it affects Nigerian banks
What you should know
- The passage of PIB, which has faced a couple of setbacks for almost 2 decades, has been held up by political disagreement and objections from International oil companies who say that government is asking for an excessive increase in revenue.
- The bill seeks to introduce pertinent changes to the governance, administrative, the regulatory and fiscal framework of the Nigerian oil and gas industry in order to ensure transparency, strengthen the governing institutions and attract investment capital, among other objectives.
- The oil firms desire a critical look into their concerns about the PIB as at least half of Nigeria’s total crude output is from offshore oilfields, helping to offset declining production from mature onshore assets. But recent discoveries have remained undeveloped in the face of regulatory and legislative uncertainty.
READ: UK court dismisses $1.1billion Nigerian corruption lawsuit against Shell, Eni
Energy
Nigeria seeks technical support from UKNIAF to transform critical power infrastructure, projects
UKNIAF could help Nigeria transit from the ‘Transitional Electricity Market (TEM)’ to the ‘Medium-Term Electricity Market (MTEM)’.
The Federal Government is in talks to partner with the United Kingdom Nigeria Infrastructure Advisory Facility (UKNIAF) to transform critical power infrastructure and projects.
FG intends seeking technical support from the facility, focusing on power sector policy reforms, Tariff reforms, DisCo audits, grid efficiency and sustainable off-grid renewable solutions.
This was disclosed by the Ministry of Power, after the Minister, Engr Salem Mamman, met with members of UKNIAF led by Program Lead for Power, Mr. Frank Edozie on Monday via its Twitter handle.
The Ministry of Power tweeted, “The Hon. Minister of Power @EngrSMamman held a meeting with members of the United Kingdom Nigeria Infrastructure Advisory Facility @ukniaf led by Program Lead for Power, Mr. Frank Edozie to discuss partnering to transform critical power infrastructure and projects.
“They discussed how the facility can be of help with providing technical support to @NERCNG, @TCN_NIGERIA, @realREANigeria & @nbetnigeria by focusing on, Power sector policy reforms, Tariff reforms, DisCo audits, grid efficiency and sustainable off-grid renewable solutions.”
What it means
Aside from offering technical support to sector’s regulators and other agencies, the partnership, if it works, would help Nigeria transit from the ‘Transitional Electricity Market (TEM)’ to the ‘Medium-Term Electricity Market (MTEM)’ which involves increased generation competition and limited retail competition.
What you should know
The Hon. Minister was joined by the Director, renewable energy resources Engr. Faruk Yusuf Yabo, his Special Adviser on Policy @abbaaliyu_, his Technical Adviser on Strategic Coordination Dr. Nurain Hassan @inhassan and his Technical Assistant on ICT & Digital Communications.