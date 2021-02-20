Columnists
FLNGs as the future: Too soon to call?
Is it too early to make a call that FLNGs are the future of the natural gas market?
Only two weeks ago, the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) licensed UTM Offshore Limited, a Nigerian indigenous oil and gas company to establish a Floating Liquefied Natural Gas (FLNG) project- the first of its kind in Nigeria.
The facility will process 176 mmscf of gas per day and is expected to change the face of natural gas development in Nigeria. In lay terms, an FLNG is an LNG plant floated on water rather than onshore, usually for its comparative advantages – primarily its ability to access stranded gas volumes.
As the UTM deal could transform the face of Nigeria’s natural gas market, it is worth examining if FLNGs are the future and whether more companies – and indeed investors – should be looking this way, or not. The FLNG technology is relatively new, with the first FLNG launched in May 2011 by Shell. Shell’s Prelude in West Australia is the world’s largest offshore floating facility ever built, with enough steel to build 35 Eiffel Towers.
While the project is ambitious, its failure to achieve first shipment of gas on schedule as well as the other challenges that plagued it did not do much to boost the confidence of prospective investors/operators. Regardless of these setbacks, it is interesting to see that various other FLNG projects took off shortly afterward. These include the Hilli Episeyo in Cameroon- Africa’s first FLNG, the PFLNG Satu operated by Petronas in Malaysia, Mozambique’s Coral South and the Fortuna moored at Equatorial Guinea.
The big question is, have FLNG’s come as the future of natural gas development? In deciding for an FLNG as against onshore LNG production or vice versa, various considerations arise. Perhaps an important one of these considerations is the novelty of the FLNG technology. As there are only few FLNGs currently operational and none which has operated for a ten-year stretch, it is difficult to adequately plan for risks that could occur on the high sea while an enormous vessel housing cryogenic liquefaction plants travels. Thus, having very few precedents presents a challenge.
Furthermore, as technical designs of the FNLG have to match the weather, gas composition and metocean conditions for its contemplated routes, the extent of copycatting from prior constructions is restricted- instead a high level of specificity is required, for which no playbook may exist.
Additionally, FLNG projects might be subject to multiple safety certificates and requirements of several standardisation bodies across jurisdictions due to the high safety standards required for them. For instance, the Prelude’s offshore maintenance processes were condemned by the offshore regulator, NOPSEMA even after tens of billions of dollars were spent in its design.
However, reliance cannot solely be placed on the teething challenges faced by the Prelude, as subsequent FLNG projects have proved more successful, with shorter construction timelines and lower cost overruns. FLNG projects like the Coral South have been able to attract third-party financing (up to $4.7 billion) from a consortium of 15 international banks and 5 Export Credit Agencies (ECAs). This signifies that there is some benefit to be had in the FNLG business after all.
We cannot also brush aside the numerous benefits and advantages FLNGs provide when compared with onshore production. Apart from the fact that FLNGs ensure that stranded gas is produced, they obliterate knotty issues of land rights and permits that have always been a challenge in developing oil and gas projects. Also, host community concerns which have often escalated to security threats are no longer a bother, since neither construction nor production takes place in any community.
FLNGs also eliminate the costs and concerns of decommissioning and abandonment of onshore installations as well as other forms of environmental pollution which affect host communities. Similarly, with no need for gas pipelines, breakwater and jetties, FLNGs reduce cost of construction. The extended FEED and EPC development phases are equally cut down as the regular delays from onshore construction are absent. The fact that it can also be moved to another field if production declines in one field is a big advantage.
With pros and cons existing for these floating projects, it may be too early to make a call that they are the future of the natural gas market. With the Prelude just re-commencing shipment in January this year, stakeholders in the oil and gas industry are watching to see how this prodigy will prove naysayers wrong about FLNGs.
The technology and financing risks of FLNGs leave many grey areas, yet it is encouraging to see a Nigerian company wade into these waters – both literally and figuratively. It is hoped that the UTM project will take significant learning from the failings of the Prelude as well as the successes of the Hill Episeyo and Coral South in its neighbourhood which have secured financing and delivered on shipments so far.
Should Nigerians expect a possible increase in the price of petrol?
Uncertainty in the air as signs of a possible increase in the price of petrol persists.
The President of the Petroleum Products Retail Outlets Owners Association of Nigeria (PETROAN), Dr Billy Gillis-Harry, has called on the Federal Government to collaborate with the association in fixing the four non-functional refineries in the country.
The National President, in his message to the government in December 2020 also called for a resuscitation of the dysfunctional refineries in the country using public-private partnership. In his words; “the 1.2bn (US’$) needed to repair the refineries would not constitute a huge problem for the retailers should the government provide adequate support to them”.
Since, the refineries at Kaduna, Warri, and Port Harcourt with a capacity of 445,000 bpd have continued to operate below capacity due to many years of underinvestment and poor maintenance, Nigeria has had to import c.90% of the refined petroleum products consumed in Nigeria. This remains the case despite the continued talk of revamping these facilities.
According to available data from the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), combined capacity utilization of the refineries from January – September 2020 fell to 0.00% due to ongoing revamping of the refineries, an all-time low annual activity level since 1998 when NNPC started providing the data. On another hand, efforts by the government are ongoing to assist the private sector to develop modular refineries and a few private refineries are expected to come on stream soon.
So far, in 2021, crude oil prices have continued to surge largely on the back of production cuts from the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies. Although the recent revision in global oil demand by the IEA casts some shadow on the sustainability of this trend, the current position implies increasing landing cost of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS).
Currently, the landing cost of PMS is estimated at N180/litre compared to the current market price at N162-N170, implying subsidy is back albeit temporarily. However, following the launch of the Nigerian Upstream Cost Optimisation Program on 9 February, the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylvia hinted at the inevitable increase in price of pertrol as no budgetary provisions for subsidy was made in the 2021 budget.
We continue to reiterate that the removal of the subsidy on Petrol is a critical free-market reform in our view, and we believe it is beneficial to the finances of the government and the overall economy. However, a look at the current macroeconomic narrative of the country suggests the timing may be inopportune given the existing financial hardships faced by many Nigerians.
The price of petrol being a major input cost to pricing of goods and services translates to a possible increase in prices of products. This does not bode well for the consumer wallet, as both Household Income and Purchasing Power are currently extremely strained.
Understanding and applying the Barbell investment strategy
The barbell investment strategy as a concept suggests that the best way to strike a balance between reward and risk.
If you bought a “risk-free” 91 day Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN) Treasury bills at 2%, what’s the worst that can happen? Well, there is no default risk thus the risk will be that rates rise to 10% for longer-dated bonds, and you are locked in at 2%.
In essence, you miss out because you are invested in a shorter cycle. The advantage to you is that you are only locked in for 91 days, thus you can buy long-dated bonds after 91 days
If you bought a 25-year “Risk-Free” FGN Bond due in 2045, what’s the worst that can happen? Again there is no default risk and no reinvestment risk. The risk is you are locked in at 10% for 25 years, you cannot sell without a loss sale, the advantage to you is that if the economy falls, you still get paid your 10% for 25 years
READ: This simple advice could help solve your investment challenges
The word on investing is built around two major conventions:
- Asset Allocation
- Diversification
Asset allocation is the allocation of cash to asset classes like bonds and equities to meet a stated investment objective. Asset Allocation is one of the most important decisions that affect the performance of any portfolio. Simply put a faulty asset allocation ensures that the portfolio is unable to achieve its stated objective.
For instance, buying a fixed return 10 years US Treasury Bond ETF offers no capital appreciation to a portfolio that seeks to aggressively grow capital, the proper asset for this portfolio will be an ETF focused on small or medium cap equities.
READ: Pension Fund Managers dump Nigerian Treasury Bills
Diversification is simply not putting all your assets in one basket. Diversification is important as it protects any portfolio from concentration risk. Every asset can be measured by how it correlates to the risk-free rate in any economy. To be “risk-free” the assets should have no default and even reinvestment risk. In building a portfolio every investor is seeking to buy assets that are perfectly correlated, meaning they respond differently to economic news.
Let’s look at inflation. A 10-year bond and an ETF investing in gold will respond very differently to a rise in inflation. The bond price falls as inflation rises, but the gold ETF will see an uptick. Thus, creating the right asset allocation schedule to match a stated investment objective and building a portfolio of assets that are positively correlated to each other is essential to ensuring the success of any portfolio.
Now back to the barbell strategy. A barbel is those weights with long poles and weights on each end, nothing in the middle. The strategy is simple, why bother to build a portfolio and diversify when there are just two outcomes possible, UP and DOWN.
READ: Nigeria attracts more FDI than FPI for the first time in 4 years
In essence, take Nigeria, if I was to build a fixed income portfolio for a 60-year-old looking to earn a fixed return with a capital preservation objective, I would recommend 50% FGN Bonds, 25% Corporate Bonds Income and 20% REITS 5% Cash. This asset allocation is designed to preserve capital, hence the 50% Fixed Income allocation but also with 20% REITs to earn above “risk-free” return.
However, the barbell strategy says that diversification is faulty, rather it proposes investing in the two extremes of long duration risk and short risk, and no investment in the middle of the bar assets.
So rather in today’s market environment in Nigeria with a high inflation rate, the investor places simply two concentrated bets, a 50% bet on the economy booming and a 50% bet on economy stalling. Thus, a barbel strategy for my 60-year-old will be a 50% bet on long-term FGN 2045 bonds, and a 50% bet on short-term FGN Treasury Bills paying 2% to take advantage of the economy growing.
READ: What to expect from Nigeria’s capital market in 2021
In this barbell fixed income portfolio, the investors are covered if the economy falls and interest rates fall as the investor has 50% in long-dated FGN bonds paying today 9.80% for 25 years. However, the investor is also covered if the economy booms and interest rates start to rise as his 50% is in short-dated Treasury Bills, which will see an increase in rates.
In essence, the investor gets to eat his bonds and have them.
