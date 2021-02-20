Columnists
My Lagos-Ibadan train experience II: When reality bites hard
Without security, even the most enjoyable and pleasant experiences can turn sour without any notice.
So, after my first experience on the Standard Gauge Lagos-Ibadan train in December 2020, I have been on the route on 5 different occasions in each direction since then. The novelty of been a first-time passenger is slowly wearing off and teething issues or what we call the Nigerianness is beginning to rear its ugly head. The only joy I get these days is watching first-time passengers express and enjoy the novelty of a first time on the train and all the overexcited chatter amongst Passengers.
After the Christmas break in Ibadan, I decided to return back to Lagos via the train, and based on the information I had on the schedule, I had to get to the train station in Moniya before 8 am. If you have lived in Ibadan, you will appreciate how we love our beauty sleep, and waking up early is a sport we would not compete in (winning it is reserved for Lagos folks). Getting out of my Estate on the far side of Ibadan and getting to the station before 8 am via the popular Nissan Micra Cabs might be pushing it a bit. The Micra Drivers are notorious for stopping to pick passengers at any and every point and this tends to increase the travel time.
From Elebu I decided to take a Bike all the way to Ojoo which brings me closer to the train station and I could decide to take a cab or another bike. It was a cold January morning and the bike ride to Ojoo seemed to take forever with my facemask doing its utmost best to appear to cover my face (never mind about my nose and mouth), water streaming out of my eyes, and me pretending to keep up a conversation with the rider even though I couldn’t hear a word.
We got to Ojoo and I gladly disembarked from the bike and approached a cabman who insisted he would only take a charter to the train station and insisted on charging twice the fare I paid from my house. I politely refused and approached another bike who agreed to charge five hundred naira for the rest of the journey. Cue another long ride with facemask drama, dust, watery eyes, and the cold wind; but we eventually arrived at the station to what looked like a dust storm (the ground around the Station is mostly dust and it has not been tarred or paved).
At the station, there was already a sizeable crowd sitting on the plastic chairs provided for passengers and also at the ticketing/ registration points manned by the NRC Staff. As I pointed out in my previous article, cash is still the only acceptable form of payment and I promptly paid =N=2,500 for an economy ticket after providing a valid means of identification. Thankfully this time, there was no repeat of the scenes in Lagos where we had to endure our names been called out before we could purchase our tickets (I am an optimist and I keep looking for signs of improvement).
At exactly 7:50 am, the sound of a diesel engine announced the arrival of the train into the station (the gist is that it goes back to Kajola Station in Ogun State each night to be cleaned and serviced for the next trip). NRC Officials asked Passengers to please wait a few minutes for us all to be called to board, but as typical Naija folks, people pretended not to hear the advice and still approached the train.
Tickets checked to ensure we were all on the cabin we paid for and were assigned to sit in. The seat allocation system is something a lot of people are going to have to get used to in time. You still hear phrases like “Sebi na to reach where we dey go matter”, or the very scornful “oga when you reach Lagos, make you carry the seat go house” when someone insists on seating on his/her allotted seat. Recall the “anyhowness (please allow me the liberty of making up words, am sure that’s how the everyday words we now use evolved) I mentioned earlier, this is one of the many times it reared its head” and it always brings you back to the reality of where you are.
Exactly 8 am, we began the journey to Lagos and we were in Lagos by 10:30 am as planned. A smooth and uneventful journey and I looked forward to the next train ride as I disembarked at the under-construction Mobolaji Johnson train station in Alagomeji, Yaba.
On Friday, February 10, 2021, I decided to embark on an unscheduled trip to Ibadan to surprise my family (more like my wife for Valentine before they accuse me of schmoozing one Lagos babe), and so on, I closed early and went to the train station at Alagomeji. Ticket purchase and boarding have become a routine and all was done smoothly. I was on board one hour before departure and so I got a chance to watch people. You will be amazed at how much you learn about humans by just sitting and observe people.
Most of the passengers in the cabin I was in were first-time travelers and seeing the almost childlike excitement from gown men and women almost brought a tear to my eyes. Seating was an issue as always, but unlike my first experience, the NRC Staff seemed to have left people to sit where they liked or assumed passengers would sort themselves out. They only paraded themselves in between Cabins and were only concerned with the wearing of facemasks and generally looking very officious. The passengers on the train are a microcosm of us as a people and how we are both different, yet alike and I will take my time to describe the different kinds of passengers on this most fateful of trips.
Mr. I-Am-a-well-travelled Nigerian was the star of the entire train ride. He conveniently was seated in one of the few seats with a table (I still wonder how they allocate or assign those seats) and could be seen and heard in every corner of the cabin. He had a voice in between loud and bold and I had to applaud his diction and the clarity of his arguments. He had an opinion of almost everything and regaled other passengers with tales of places he had and sundry experiences. Yes, there was a bit of exaggeration, but then which good story doesn’t have? The sole cabin Attendant who seemed to be available for questions was his ultimate showcase for his excellent wit and range.
According to NRC, the train only stops at the Abeokuta and Ibadan Stations for passengers to alight/ board along the entire route. So, we were all left confused when the train stopped at Kajola Station for a considerable length of time at the end of which it resumed the trip. That was when the unfortunate attendant walked into our cabin and was accosted by Mr. I-am-well-travelled and his gang of co-travelers. He was asked why the Train stopped for 10 mins and if there was a mechanical issue, we were not made aware of; to which he casually retorted,” no some of our Staff got off the Train in Kajola and some joined the Train”.
The answer and the casual manner of his response did not go down well with his audience and he had to stand and endure a 15-minute lecture on why the rules for stopping and boarding must be universal if we are going to have a functional train system. According to them, what if the wife of an NRC bigshot wants to alight at any of the stations where regular passengers can’t get off, that means they will just stop. All in all, Mr. I-Am-A- Well-Travelled was a delight to have on board and life generally would be so boring without people like him around.
Mr. Excitable was a middle-aged man who I was not sure his obvious excitement was based on him been a first-time rider or it was just his everyday nature. He sat across the aisle from Mr. I-Am-Well-Travelled, was a constant listening ear for him, and did not sit down at any point in the entire trip. He let out whoops of joy and excitement at the sights and wonders we all beheld as the train traversed Hills and Rivers. It was both amusing and entertaining seeing a grown man show such childlike joy and exhilaration.
The Young-Guns got on the train together and subsequently became immersed in their phones and laptops. I discovered toward the end of the journey they were first-time passengers, but their obsession with their gadgets had deprived them of the rich experience offered by the other passengers and the awesome scenery that was there to enjoy. At a point, I had to look over my shoulders at the ladies that walked in together and obviously knew each other but could somehow not keep up any meaningful conversation with each other. As wonderful as our newfound gadgets are to the ease of living our lives, they are slowly taking away an essential part of human interactions which is face-to-face interaction that enriches our human experience.
So, we approach the Ibadan Ibadan station in Moniya and the reality of our Nigerian situation hits us. There was a light chatter amongst passengers about an ongoing situation developing in the Ojoo area. As we disembarked, an NRC Official was on the Platform and informed us that there was ongoing fighting between Yoruba and Hausa youths and there were reports of burning and looting in the area. According to him, the Cab Drivers and other persons had been made aware of the situation and the alternate routes they could take to avoid the escalating situation.
Off the platform, we went and into the open arms of an army of Taxi Drivers jostling for our attention. Unlike my previous experience, the Cab Drivers themselves organized passengers in groups based on similar destinations. This had the effect of significantly reduced fares and quicker departure times. Four of us cramped into the Taxi and off we went into the unknown that was the Moniya-Ojoo axis that night. It was just past 7 pm and as we approached the Oyo expressway junction from IITA, the road was blocked and we could see flames in the distance. An Amotekun Van speed past us in the opposite direction beckoning us to turn on the expressway to avoid what looked like a brewing conflagration ahead of us.
As we turned onto the expressway, other vehicles were turning away and facing oncoming traffic on the Oyo bound lane and at this point, some of the other passengers were very apprehensive and asked the driver to join the other vehicles on the other lane. I and another passenger looked ahead and asked him to proceed as the fires were raging one side only and we could safely navigate our way through the mass of young men with Cutlasses and machetes. As we approached them, they asked if there were any Northerners in our midst and asked a particular passenger to say some words in Yoruba before they allowed us safe passage.
After this frightening encounter, it was smooth sailing all the way to Ojoo and down to the University of Ibadan and the rest of Ibadan. The striking difference in the calm around the U.I axis and the chaos in the Moniya-Shasha axis was so striking and it felt like what we just experienced was some sort of movie. Finally, I got home safe and sound, but could not shake the feeling that a very enjoyable train ride could have ended in a dramatic way none of us could have envisaged.
The reality is we cannot insulate ourselves from the reality of the situation on the ground in our nation. Security is key and without it, even the most enjoyable and pleasant experiences can turn sour without any notice. Businesses thrive in a safe and secure environment and as a collective, we have to do all we can to lower the temperature and create an atmosphere of peace for us all to prosper.
On the advice of my wife, my train boarding forays have been suspended till further notice and I have grudgingly reverted to the Lagos-Ibadan expressway for now and the trip is not very eventful, so it might provide material for me to write. I will open my eyes more as I go about my business, there is a lot to see; all we have to do is look.
FLNGs as the future: Too soon to call?
Is it too early to make a call that FLNGs are the future of the natural gas market?
Only two weeks ago, the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) licensed UTM Offshore Limited, a Nigerian indigenous oil and gas company to establish a Floating Liquefied Natural Gas (FLNG) project- the first of its kind in Nigeria.
The facility will process 176 mmscf of gas per day and is expected to change the face of natural gas development in Nigeria. In lay terms, an FLNG is an LNG plant floated on water rather than onshore, usually for its comparative advantages – primarily its ability to access stranded gas volumes.
As the UTM deal could transform the face of Nigeria’s natural gas market, it is worth examining if FLNGs are the future and whether more companies – and indeed investors – should be looking this way, or not. The FLNG technology is relatively new, with the first FLNG launched in May 2011 by Shell. Shell’s Prelude in West Australia is the world’s largest offshore floating facility ever built, with enough steel to build 35 Eiffel Towers.
While the project is ambitious, its failure to achieve first shipment of gas on schedule as well as the other challenges that plagued it did not do much to boost the confidence of prospective investors/operators. Regardless of these setbacks, it is interesting to see that various other FLNG projects took off shortly afterward. These include the Hilli Episeyo in Cameroon- Africa’s first FLNG, the PFLNG Satu operated by Petronas in Malaysia, Mozambique’s Coral South and the Fortuna moored at Equatorial Guinea.
The big question is, have FLNG’s come as the future of natural gas development? In deciding for an FLNG as against onshore LNG production or vice versa, various considerations arise. Perhaps an important one of these considerations is the novelty of the FLNG technology. As there are only few FLNGs currently operational and none which has operated for a ten-year stretch, it is difficult to adequately plan for risks that could occur on the high sea while an enormous vessel housing cryogenic liquefaction plants travels. Thus, having very few precedents presents a challenge.
Furthermore, as technical designs of the FNLG have to match the weather, gas composition and metocean conditions for its contemplated routes, the extent of copycatting from prior constructions is restricted- instead a high level of specificity is required, for which no playbook may exist.
Additionally, FLNG projects might be subject to multiple safety certificates and requirements of several standardisation bodies across jurisdictions due to the high safety standards required for them. For instance, the Prelude’s offshore maintenance processes were condemned by the offshore regulator, NOPSEMA even after tens of billions of dollars were spent in its design.
However, reliance cannot solely be placed on the teething challenges faced by the Prelude, as subsequent FLNG projects have proved more successful, with shorter construction timelines and lower cost overruns. FLNG projects like the Coral South have been able to attract third-party financing (up to $4.7 billion) from a consortium of 15 international banks and 5 Export Credit Agencies (ECAs). This signifies that there is some benefit to be had in the FNLG business after all.
We cannot also brush aside the numerous benefits and advantages FLNGs provide when compared with onshore production. Apart from the fact that FLNGs ensure that stranded gas is produced, they obliterate knotty issues of land rights and permits that have always been a challenge in developing oil and gas projects. Also, host community concerns which have often escalated to security threats are no longer a bother, since neither construction nor production takes place in any community.
FLNGs also eliminate the costs and concerns of decommissioning and abandonment of onshore installations as well as other forms of environmental pollution which affect host communities. Similarly, with no need for gas pipelines, breakwater and jetties, FLNGs reduce cost of construction. The extended FEED and EPC development phases are equally cut down as the regular delays from onshore construction are absent. The fact that it can also be moved to another field if production declines in one field is a big advantage.
With pros and cons existing for these floating projects, it may be too early to make a call that they are the future of the natural gas market. With the Prelude just re-commencing shipment in January this year, stakeholders in the oil and gas industry are watching to see how this prodigy will prove naysayers wrong about FLNGs.
The technology and financing risks of FLNGs leave many grey areas, yet it is encouraging to see a Nigerian company wade into these waters – both literally and figuratively. It is hoped that the UTM project will take significant learning from the failings of the Prelude as well as the successes of the Hill Episeyo and Coral South in its neighbourhood which have secured financing and delivered on shipments so far.
Should Nigerians expect a possible increase in the price of petrol?
Uncertainty in the air as signs of a possible increase in the price of petrol persists.
The President of the Petroleum Products Retail Outlets Owners Association of Nigeria (PETROAN), Dr Billy Gillis-Harry, has called on the Federal Government to collaborate with the association in fixing the four non-functional refineries in the country.
The National President, in his message to the government in December 2020 also called for a resuscitation of the dysfunctional refineries in the country using public-private partnership. In his words; “the 1.2bn (US’$) needed to repair the refineries would not constitute a huge problem for the retailers should the government provide adequate support to them”.
Since, the refineries at Kaduna, Warri, and Port Harcourt with a capacity of 445,000 bpd have continued to operate below capacity due to many years of underinvestment and poor maintenance, Nigeria has had to import c.90% of the refined petroleum products consumed in Nigeria. This remains the case despite the continued talk of revamping these facilities.
According to available data from the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), combined capacity utilization of the refineries from January – September 2020 fell to 0.00% due to ongoing revamping of the refineries, an all-time low annual activity level since 1998 when NNPC started providing the data. On another hand, efforts by the government are ongoing to assist the private sector to develop modular refineries and a few private refineries are expected to come on stream soon.
So far, in 2021, crude oil prices have continued to surge largely on the back of production cuts from the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies. Although the recent revision in global oil demand by the IEA casts some shadow on the sustainability of this trend, the current position implies increasing landing cost of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS).
Currently, the landing cost of PMS is estimated at N180/litre compared to the current market price at N162-N170, implying subsidy is back albeit temporarily. However, following the launch of the Nigerian Upstream Cost Optimisation Program on 9 February, the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylvia hinted at the inevitable increase in price of pertrol as no budgetary provisions for subsidy was made in the 2021 budget.
We continue to reiterate that the removal of the subsidy on Petrol is a critical free-market reform in our view, and we believe it is beneficial to the finances of the government and the overall economy. However, a look at the current macroeconomic narrative of the country suggests the timing may be inopportune given the existing financial hardships faced by many Nigerians.
The price of petrol being a major input cost to pricing of goods and services translates to a possible increase in prices of products. This does not bode well for the consumer wallet, as both Household Income and Purchasing Power are currently extremely strained.
CSL Stockbrokers Limited, Lagos (CSLS) is a wholly owned subsidiary of FCMB Group Plc and is regulated by the Securities and Exchange Commission, Nigeria. CSLS is a member of the Nigerian Stock Exchange.
