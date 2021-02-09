Energy
NNPC and other state oil companies risk wasting $400 billion on Oil and Gas investments
State-owned oil companies may face the risk of wasting billions in Oil and Gas investments .
State-owned oil companies, including Nigeria’s NNPC, may face the risk of wasting $400 billion in Oil and Gas investments as the global energy needs to transition to other sources.
This was disclosed in a report by the Natural Resource Governance Institute (NRGI) titled, “Risky Bet: National Oil Companies in the Energy Transition,” as reported by Reuters on Monday.
“Over the next decade, NOCs could invest more than $400 billion (in 2021 prices) in oil and gas projects that will only break even if the world exceeds the global carbon budget.
“Most of this—more than $365 billion—is from developing and emerging economies, of which more than $80 billion is from low and low-middle income countries that receive international aid.
“This ‘Parisincompatible’ spending represents 22% of the total $1.9 trillion of capital expenditure that NOCs are projected to spend through to 2030.
“Over this period Rystad projects that the entire oil and gas industry will spend $4.6 trillion in capital expenditures,” the report stated.
The report added that state-owned oil companies may end up spending this amount on high-cost projects that could fail to make a substantial return.
“By investing in these risky projects, their governments and their public will have lost the opportunities to invest in areas of the economy that could generate jobs, economic growth, and development.
“The report highlighted that the failure of state-owned oil companies matters most for countries very dependent on their revenue including Algeria, Angola, Mozambique, and Nigeria.
“The prospect of structural decline poses particular challenges in their roles investing in commercial projects and spending public revenues in the upstream”
What you should know
- Nairametrics reported in November 2020 that the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) claimed it cut its losses within one financial year by N800 billion. According to the NNPC GMD. Kyari, the corporation improved efficiency by cutting its losses by 97% within a financial year.
- Nigeria Liquified Natural Gas Company, NLNG, paid the Federal Government a dividend of N144 billion in the fiscal year ended December 2020.
Around the World
Total Group rebrands, changes name to TotalEnergies
Total has changed its name from Total to TotalEnergies, a move to invest more in renewable energy.
The Board of Directors of Total has given approval for the company’s name to be changed from Total to TotalEnergies. The move is to invest more in renewable energy.
This was disclosed by the President/Director-General of the company, Patrick Pouyannes via a video shared on its site on Monday.
He said, “The new identity/name voices the dynamic we have collectively and resolutely launched as well as the enthusiasm that inspired us to take this course. It is based on our values and history.
“It also shows our stakeholders the path we are taking and I have no doubt that TotalEnergies will be the emblematic brand of our ambition and the banner under which we will achieve our future successes.”
What you should know
- In December 2015, the Paris Agreement woke world citizens up to the climate issues when it called for world carbon neutrality in the second half of the century.
- Total is doing this to support the Paris Agreement, which is why it started a significant move towards new energies in 2016, so it would continue to fulfil its mission to provide more affordable, more reliable and cleaner energy in the best way.
FG will convert one million cars to gas at no cost – Minister
The Federal Government has assured Nigerians that it will convert one million cars to gas at no cost, in its autogas initiative.
The Federal Government has assured Nigerians that it will convert one million cars to gas at no cost, in its autogas initiative.
This was disclosed by the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva, during an interview on one of the national televisions, on Monday.
The Minister explained that the target of the government is to ensure that all Nigerians embrace the initiative, as it is a safer, cleaner and cheaper source of energy for vehicles.
He said, “We are going to give out free conversion to one million cars… if you want to convert your car, go to any conversion centre, they convert it for you, they charge us, we pay.
“NNPC has enabled its stations to dispense gas and a lot of other filling stations have enabled theirs too. All Nigerians need is to drive and their vehicles converted free of charge i.e. if they fall among the first 1 million cars.”
When asked if people were already investing in the initiative to guarantee supply, Sylva replied, “When you create demand, investment will follow, as investors will now know that a lot of Nigerians need gas and they will enable their filling stations.”
He added that FG is expecting that every filling station across the nation will be gas-enabled.
What it means
The development could mean that vehicle owners that are not counted among the one million cars may have to pay about N250,000 to make their vehicles gas-enabled.
What they are saying
Justice Derefaka, Programme Manager, Nigerian Gas Flare Commercialization Project, said:
“The cost varies. So, in terms of cost implication, it depends on the cylinder of the vehicle and of course, for a typical SUV cylinder, it is a bit higher. On the average, it is around N200,000 to N250,000 and this is for a four-cylinder vehicle, but it becomes a little bit higher for a six-cylinder SUV vehicle.”
Petrol may sell for N200 per litre as oil price hits almost $60 per barrel
The price of petrol may experience an upward adjustment as oil price nears $60.
Oil marketers have said that the price of premium motor spirit, otherwise known as petrol, should be between N185 and N200 per litre, based on the current realities in the global crude oil market, unless the Federal Government wants to go back to subsidizing the product.
This disclosure is coming as the global oil price nears $60 per barrel as OPEC and its allies pledge to continue to cut down on crude oil inventories and expected increase in global demand due to the roll-out of Covid-19 vaccine in some major economies.
The marketers have expressed their concerns over the non-implementation of the full deregulation of the downstream petroleum sector as the pump prices of petrol have remained unchanged for over 2 months, despite the recent increase in global oil prices.
READ: A House Divided: PIB and the fate of host communities
According to a report by Punch, top officials of 2 major marketers’ associations said the continued increase in oil prices had brought back petrol subsidy.
The oil marketers had expected another upward adjustment of petrol prices since the increase of Brent crude from $41.51 per barrel as of November 13, 2020, to the current price of $59.84 per barrel, reflecting a 44% increase.
They were, however, surprised with the N5 reduction announced by the Federal Government in December, in the wake of their negotiations with organized labour, a development that left them surprised and raised questions over government’s deregulation policy.
READ: Banks to lose interest on petrol subsidy-induced loans
Crude oil price accounts for a major chunk of the final cost of petrol, and the country has continued to spend so much on petrol imports for many years amid low domestic refining capacity.
The marketers said that the current price of between N160 and N165 per litre at many filling stations in Lagos is not sustainable as the pump price should be between N185 and N200 per litre.
What the Marketers are saying
The Executive Secretary/Chief Executive Officer, Major Oil Marketers Association of Nigeria, Mr Clement Isong, said, “Members of my association are operating in Nigeria and care about the long-term sustainability of the industry as well as the country itself.
“So, we know that depending on what exchange rate you use, the pump price should be between N185 and N200 per litre. For as long as we continue to sell the product at what we are currently selling it, then somebody is bearing the cost of subsidy, and the country really cannot afford subsidy at this time.”
READ: FG says vehicle owners to pay N250,000 to convert from petrol to autogas
He said the demand for petrol had increased significantly in the country, with threats to security of supply as smuggling might have resumed following the opening up of the borders and significant price differences across neighbouring countries.
He said, “So, we need to completely restructure our entire supply chain. We need to reach a place where, if deregulation takes effect, refining will resume in Nigeria. We need to find a way of making sure that Nigerians benefit from deregulation. That, I believe, is what the discussion must be.”
It can be recalled that the Federal Government had earlier announced the commencement of discussions with representatives of organized labour on how to raise the freight charges, one of the components that make up landing cost of imported petrol, from N7.51 per litre to N9.11 per litre.
The National Operation Controller, Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria, Mr Mike Osatuyi, said that the implementation of the new freight rate would lead to petrol price increase.
READ: Oil marketers say non availability of forex still affecting importation of petrol
He said, “Already, we are back to subsidy, and from the information I have which is confirmed, the Federal Government is subsidising about N1.8bn per day because 70 million litres are being pumped out every day now because the borders have been opened; I don’t know where the fuel is going.
“Government cannot afford subsidy, and there is no subsidy in the budget. So, the market fundamentals have to come to force now.
“Based on $56 per barrel of crude oil, our pump price should be about N186 to N190. But now that oil price has even gone to $59, then pump price should not be less than N200 per litre. There is no way Nigerians can avoid petrol price increase.”
Osatuyi said the increase in oil prices had already pushed up the pump prices of diesel and kerosene in the country.
READ: Nigeria Spends N60.37 billion on Fuel Subsidy in November
What you should know
- The Federal Government had in September 2020, announced full deregulation of the downstream sector of the petroleum industry, saying that it will step back from fixing the price of petrol and allow market forces and crude oil price to determine the cost of the product.
- The government removed petrol subsidy in March 2020 after reducing the pump price of the product to N125 per litre from N145 due to the crash in crude oil prices.
- This was later increased from N121.50-N123.50 per litre in June to N140.80-N143.80 in July, N148-N150 in August, N158-N162 in September and N163-N170 in November.
- The marketers still rely heavily on the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, which has been the sole importer of petrol into the country in recent years, for their petrol supply despite the deregulation of the downstream petroleum sector.
- This is due to the inability of the private oil marketing companies to access foreign exchange at the official rates, which has hampered their efforts to resume petrol importation.
