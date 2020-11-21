Connect with us
NNPC, only Nigerian company to cut losses by N800 billion in one financial year – GMD

NNPC has improved efficiency  by cutting its losses by 97% within a financial year.

Published

9 hours ago

on

NNPC Towers, Abuja

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) is allegedly the only company in Nigeria that has cut its losses within one financial year by N800 billion.

This was disclosed by its Group Managing Director, Mele Kyari, via the corporation’s Twitter handle on Saturday.

According to Kyari, NNPC has improved efficiency by cutting its losses by 97% within a financial year.

He said, “We went ahead & published the 2019 audited report & were able to learn and cut cost & became more efficient.

“There is no company in the country which has cut its losses within one financial year by N800bn. We have improved efficiency by cutting 97% in our losses.

“These are truly difficult times for our Industry. But I am proud to say that we were able to maintain our obligations to the Federation Account for seven months without any fail despite the huge impact of the #COVID-19 pandemic on the oil and gas industry.”

What you need to know

Some months ago, Nairametrics had reported when NNPC disclosed some measures being taken to bring down the cost of crude oil production to $10 per barrel or below.

According to a press statement that was signed by NNPC’s Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division, Dr. Kennie Obateru, this was disclosed by the Corporation’s Chief Operating Officer (COO), Ventures and Business Development, Mr. Roland Ewubare, on a Channels TV breakfast programme on Friday, June 5, 2020.

Ewubare pointed out that the peculiarity of the terrain was an important factor in determining cost, with such issues as pipeline vandalism, crude oil theft, and some others being critical factors peculiar to the Nigerian terrain that would definitely drive up crude oil production cost in the country.

Energy

NNPC to declare dividend in 2020 despite Covid-19 pandemic

NNPC GMD has said that he is hopeful that the corporation will declare dividends in 2020.

Published

7 hours ago

on

November 21, 2020

By

FG to give up majority stakes in its 4 refineries, to be privately managed, NNPC, Pipeline Vandalism: Stakeholder collaboration, critical to tame menace - Kyari, Nigeria explains when it will fully comply with OPEC+ output cut

The Group Managing Director, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mele Kyari, has said that he is hopeful that the corporation will declare dividends in 2020, despite the challenges posed by the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic.

According to a statement from NNPC’s Twitter handle, this was disclosed by Kyari while speaking at an interactive session with the National Association of Energy Correspondents (NAEC), in Abuja on Friday.

He said, “Our vision is that NNPC will become a company of excellence and declare dividends to Nigerians and shareholders. We are optimistic that at the end of 2020, NNPC will declare dividends to Nigerians in spite of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mr Kyari said that accountability and transparency were key to turning NNPC into an efficient and profit-oriented enterprise.

He said that it was what informed the decision of the corporation to publish its operational and financial reports monthly.

Mr Kyari said: “NNPC has never published its audited financial statement in 43 years. We came and started doing that and released the 2018 financial statement. We were not afraid of doing that and there were a lot of criticisms that we lost money in refinery operations and pipeline business.

“We went ahead and published the 2019 audited report and was [sic] able to learn and cut cost and became more efficient. There is no company in the country which has cut its losses within one financial year by N800 billion. We have improved efficiency by cutting 97% in our losses.

“These are truly difficult times for our industry. But I am proud to say that we’re able to maintain our obligations to the Federation Account for seven months without any fail despite the huge impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the oil and gas industry,” he said.

This appears to be a departure from the past when the meeting of the Federation Accounts Allocation Committee between the Federal Government and State Governments were sometimes stalled due to disagreements over alleged non-remittance of some funds to the Federation Account by the NNPC.

Energy

NNPC GMD says Nigeria is more of a gas country than oil

NNPC boss, Malam Mele Kyari has said that Nigeria is more endowed with gas than it is of oil.

Published

9 hours ago

on

November 21, 2020

By

oil, refinery, NNPC, GMD, Kyari, petrol, fuel, Nigeria, importation, import,, NNPC gives reasons why it failed to fix the refineries, to build new 200,000 capacity refinery

The Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Malam Mele Kyari has said that Nigeria is more of a gas endowed country, though the country is known more for her oil resources.

The GMD stated that the Corporation’s new focus was on gas development, as it was the most resilient source of energy in the energy transition process.

According to a report from Vanguard, this disclosure was made by the NNPC boss during a media parley with energy correspondents at an event attended by the National Association of Energy Correspondents in Abuja on Friday, November 20, 2020.

He disclosed that gas had a lot to offer as it created work, and an industry that would have many other benefits.

Kyari said, “The only oil and gas that survived during the COVID-19 with minimal negative change was gas. Gas will help the country out of its major challenge of electricity. The biggest challenge we have here is to take electricity to homes, industries and to use the resources we have to create that energy this country needs.

“Today, the two reasons we are not getting electricity is because the production is low and we are not able to transmit it to those who need it. That means there is a bottleneck in transmission and distribution system.”

The NNPC boss gave assurances at the event that the Corporation would continue to work to ensure full gas development in the country for economic growth.

Also, during a budget defense at the National Assembly, Kyari, who was represented by the Chief Operating Officer, Gas and Power, Mr. Yusuf Usman, said gas supply to power had improved to a large measure, which he pointed out could be seen in the improved power supply currently witnessed across the country.

With the full deregulation of the downstream sector of the oil industry, which has led to an increase in the pump price of petrol, the Federal Government has been pushing out policies to encourage the development and use of gas which they consider a cheaper source of energy.

Energy

Nigeria to import petroleum products from Niger Republic, sign MoU on transportation, storage

FG signed MoU with Niger Republic on the transportation and storage of petroleum products.

Published

2 days ago

on

November 19, 2020

By

FG estimates that alternative petrol, CNG would cost N97 per litre, New PIB amends royalties by oil firms as Sylva clarifies position on scrapping of NNPC, autogas, FG to establish petroleum depot, oil and gas logistic centre in Akwa Ibom

The Federal Government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Niger Republic on the transportation and storage of petroleum products.

This was disclosed by the Ministry of Petroleum Resources via its Twitter handle on Thursday.

It tweeted, “Nigeria, Niger Republic Sign MoU on Petroleum Products Transportation, Storage. NNPC Pledges to Support SONIDEP on Capacity Building.”

The MoU was signed by the GMD NNPC, Mallam Mele Kyari and the Director-General of SONIDEP, Mr. Alio Toune under the supervision of the two countries’ Ministers of State for Petroleum, Çhief Timipre Sylva and Mr. Foumakoye Gado, respectively with the Secretary-General of the African Petroleum Producers Organisation (APPO), Dr. Omar Farouk Ibrahim in attendance.

Sylva explained that development is another huge step in developing trade relations between both countries.

He said, “This is a major step forward. Niger Republic has some excess products which needs to be evacuated. Nigeria has the market for these products. Therefore, this is going to be a win-win relation for both countries.”

 

What you should know

Following bilateral agreements between Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari and President Mahamadou Issoufou, talks have been on-going between two countries for over four months – through the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation and Niger Republic’s National Oil Company, Societe Nigerienne De Petrole (SONIDEP), on petroleum products transportation and storage.

Niger Republic’s Soraz Refinery in Zinder, some 260km from the Nigerian border, has an installed refining capacity of 20,000 barrels per day. Niger’s total domestic requirement is about 5,000bpd, thus leaving a huge surplus of about 15,000 bpd, mostly for export.

