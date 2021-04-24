Financial Services
Unity Bank increases loan portfolio by 94.3% in 2020
Unity Bank increased its loan portfolio to customers by 94.3% to stand at N202.1 billion as of December 2020.
Unity Bank Plc increased its loan portfolio to customers by 94.3% to stand at N202.1 billion as of December 2020. This is contained in its 2020 audited financial report, recently released on the website of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE).
According to the result posted, its gross loan portfolio increased by 94.3% from N104 billion recorded as of December 2019 to stand at N202.1 billion as of the end of the 2020 financial year.
Other highlights
- Gross earnings dipped by 4.2% to stand at N42.7 billion
- Profit after tax stood at N4.09 billion (-38.3%)
- Total assets grew by 67.9%, stood at N492 billion
- Deposits from customers also increased by 38.4%. Stood at N356.6 billion as of December 2020.
- Total liabilities was N767.4 billion (+34.2%).
According to the bank’s press release as seen by Nairametrics, the Managing Director, Mrs Tomi Somefun stated that the bank has solidly financed over one million farmers in the past three years. She also stated that the farmers cut across several primary crop production such as rice, maize, cotton, wheat, sorghum, etc.
What they are saying
Commenting on the result, Unity Bank’s Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Mrs Tomi Somefun stated that the results showed the resilience of the bank during unprecedented times of uncertainties and its ability to innovate and focus on key balance sheet items that will enable the bank to maintain a growth trajectory.
She further opined that “Consequently, for the year under review, the opportunities to significantly create more quality assets for the business, thought to have a sustainable impact, informed part of choices made and we have seen some encouraging market uptake in this regard, apart from the benefits to the enterprise bottom-line that have also started trickling in. Other key performance indicators especially on the liability side of the business were equally not left out.”
The bank deployed new product features and augmentation supported by omni-channel, USSD promotions and other channels to enhance services delivery efficiency, drive income generation capacities and enhance steady balance sheet growth for the year.”
However, Somefun stated that; “We will latch on targeted strategies to deploy significant investment in technology in order to ride the waves of the COVID-19 pandemic. On the back of this, the bank focuses on achieving major efficiency gains, deepening its retail footprints and penetrating identified cluster market segments, as bulwarks to tapping into various youth market platforms, in addition to the mass market would get a further boost.”
She also reiterated that the bank is also looking to consolidate on the gains from its core business areas and niche in the agribusiness sector.
Dividends
Linkage Assurance Plc proposes N500 million as final dividend for 2020, bonus issue on existing shares
In addition to the payment of the cash dividend of 5 kobo per share, shareholders will also be issued a bonus of 2 new shares for every 5 existing shares held in the company.
The Board of Linkage Assurance Plc has proposed a final dividend of N500 million and a bonus issue to existing shareholders of the company for the period ended 31st December 2020.
The company’s Board made this announcement in a notification published on the website of the Nigerian Exchange Group Plc (NGX), stating that a dividend of 5 kobo per share will be paid on all the issued 9,999,999,994 ordinary shares of the company.
In addition to the payment of the cash dividend of 5 kobo per share, shareholders will also be issued a bonus of 2 (two) new shares for every 5 (five) existing shares held in the company, amounting to N2 billion.
Qualifying conditions
The following conditions must be met by shareholders, to benefit from the recent bonus issue and dividend:
- Only shareholders, whose names appear in the Register of Members at the close of business on the 30th of April, 2021 will be considered.
- Shareholders must have completed the e-dividend registration and must have mandated the Registrar (Centurion Registrars) to pay their dividends directly into their bank accounts.
- For the purpose of the dividend payment, the Register of Shareholders will be closed from 3rd to 10th of May, 2021.
Sequel to the aforementioned points, the dividend will be electronically paid to qualified shareholders on the 26th of May, 2021.
What you should know
- Linkage Assurance Plc had earlier declared a profit after tax of N2.4 billion in FY 2020, and consequently proposed a final dividend of 5 kobo per share.
- It is pertinent to note that the firm did not declare any cash dividend last year. However, it announced a bonus issue of 1 (one) share for every 4 (four) shares held by existing shareholders, amounting to N1 billion in the same period.
- Therefore, the recent bonus issue is 50% higher than what was declared in the preceding year.
- Linkage Assurance shares is currently trading at 80 kobo at the time of writing this report.
Corporate deals
Access Bank moves to acquire BancABC Botswana
The Nigerian bank would buy just over 78% of BancABC Botswana for an undisclosed cash amount of about 1.13 times the book value plus a two-year deferred payment.
According to a memo published today, Access Bank, Nigeria’s largest lender, has agreed to buy a majority stake in African Banking Corporation of Botswana for cash, only a month after buying a South African bank.
Stagflation and dollar shortages in Nigeria have frustrated industries and shrunk the lending sector, prompting Access Bank to extend across the African continent. Atlas Mara said in a statement on Monday that the Nigerian bank would buy just over 78% of BancABC Botswana for an undisclosed cash amount of about 1.13 times the book value plus a two-year deferred payment.
Access Bank now has a presence in ten African countries thanks to the agreement with ABC Holdings, a local subsidiary of Atlas Mara, a London-listed company. It should be completed by the end of the second quarter.
Herbert Wigwe, the Chief Executive Officer of Access Group, told the public that the company is focused on growth. “We remain committed to a focused and deliberate expansion strategy in Africa, which we believe will generate solid, long-term returns,” the bank said.
According to Access Bank, BancABC is Botswana’s fifth-largest bank, with a strong retail loan portfolio and plans to expand into corporate and small-to-medium-sized business lending. Nigerian lenders have been looking for new ways to increase profits in the face of slowing domestic inflation, falling government bond yields, and an increase in restructured loans as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
In March, Access Bank paid $60 million for a majority stake in South Africa’s Grobank, making it the first Nigerian bank to enter the country. It has also recently signed agreements in Zambia and Mozambique. Access Bank is restructuring into a holding firm to drive its international growth with more than $16 billion in reserves and an emphasis on corporate and retail banking.
