Nigeria’s insurance sector is undergoing significant growth.

According to the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), total assets in the sector hit a record N4.619 trillion at the end of Q2 2025, reflecting a 25.3% year-on-year increase and a 10.9% rise quarter-on-quarter.

While total assets and liabilities provide a measure of scale, market capitalization offers a direct insight into how the financial markets value these insurers, reflecting both performance and investor perception.

This article focuses specifically on the market as of January 29, 2026, and the Chairpersons who collectively oversee a market valued at N1.083 trillion.

Market cap captures the equity value of these firms and shows the relative size of each company in the competitive insurance landscape, providing a transparent benchmark for investors, regulators, and stakeholders.

These leaders are steering not just individual firms but also shaping the strategic direction of Nigeria’s broader insurance ecosystem.

Their vision, governance, and ability to drive innovation are critical as the sector scales new heights, attracts more investors, and strengthens its role as a key pillar of the nation’s financial system.

As competition intensifies and regulatory standards evolve, the influence of these chairpersons will define the next phase of growth for Nigeria’s insurance industry.