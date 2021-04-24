Columnists
Ways to legally relocate abroad from Nigeria
If you have always wondered about legal ways to immigrate from Nigeria, then these tips might just be what you need.
Weeks ago, I wrote the tweet below.
On God, if this #EndSARS matter isn't resolved, every day till the end of this year, I will tweet a (new) way to leave this country no matter how young/old you are. Every single day. Starting Monday 12th Oct. Bookmark this.
— Fola Olatunji-David (@folasanwo) October 9, 2020
The circumstances around it haven’t changed much since then. While the government claims to have ended SARS, sadly the crux of the matter which was police brutality, and a total disregard for the value of life of Nigerians still exist…
I love Nigeria, foolishly and undeserved, yes, but I love this country. The last few weeks have shown that most of you do too!
We can not and we will not all leave.

But part of the freedom that should exist is freedom for everyone to do what they like, within the law.
So I’m keeping my word and presenting some “Ways to Japa.” Not cos I want you to, but as knowledge is power, you have the power to start your own research if you want to.
CAVEAT: I am not an expert, and will not answer any questions. PLEASE, I am not an immigration expert or consultant (I am likely not your friend), so please don’t DM me with questions about this. Search the internet yourself, please. I mean this.
Finally, let’s build this country together, let’s demand better from our government and leaders.
But if you need some time to get some air abroad, and are lawfully qualified, I present some ways to Japa!
(broken down by students, workers, investors, tourists and migration)

WAYS TO ‘JAPA’
As a student
- Student visa for undergraduates. Some countries offer free/cheap education. Countries such as France, Germany, and Nordic countries. See here, here and here.
- Postgraduate masters (even if you have a 3rd class). The following European and Asian countries are good places to look for free/cheap education. You may also be required to learn a new language while or before you study. This is an advantage for you in life.
- Student Exchange programs on platforms like AIESEC allow you to connect with other students abroad as well as have exchange programs where you host them when they come to Nigeria, and you also have opportunities to spend time abroad working or volunteering.
- Vocational training for specialized skills. E.g. engineering, manufacturing, etc.
- Apply for international internships (undergraduate and graduate), most foreign job boards have an internships section. See examples here, here and here.
- Academic scholarships are available for lots of countries you can search based on course, country, amount, etc. See some here, here and here.
- If you are exceptionally athletic or are good at sports played abroad, you can also apply for a sports scholarship. Here are some; Link 1, link 2, link 3.
- You can also take a “gap year” from school to go work for a year or so. Here, here, and here.
- Apply for social work or community scholarships such as these: See more here, here.
- Apply for an Arts scholarship as an international student. See more here and here.

As a professional
- Work visa to work as a nonimmigrant, based on experience, age, education, job offers etc. Almost every country in the world applies, although some have specific visas for different fields of work (IT, Healthcare, Arts, etc). Think of any country and search for jobs in your field of work on sites such as Indeed, LinkedIn, Glassdoor, etc.
- Go teach English in non-English speaking parts of the world. Asia and some parts of Africa are good places to start. See more here
- Start a business or a startup in a country that lets you, or work at an early stage one. Here are 15 countries that offer visas for startup founders
- Apply for business accelerators/incubators for your early-stage startups. Most accelerators involve travelling to the base for 3-6 months and are offered by several countries. Check some out here or here.
- Get a visa as an Intra-company transferee if you work for an international employer – even some African countries apply here.
- Get a Tier 2 (Health and Care) visa with a job offer from the NHS or related organisation, are eligible and qualified as a doctor, nurse, health professional or adult social care professional.
- Get a domestic employee visa if your employer is migrating to a foreign country. US, UK, UAE, etc.
- If you are a pastor/missionary, you can get a temporary religious worker visa for a lot of countries. The UK and US are some countries that allow this.
- Get non-immigrant visa as an Individual with Extraordinary Ability or Achievement, Individual or Team Athlete, or Member of an Entertainment Group (with Int’l recognition of sustained performance), Artist or Entertainer (Individual or Group) {under exchange program or to teach, coach or perform under a culturally unique program etc or persons providing essential services to such persons. E.g. in France.
- Get a visa as a freelancer or remote worker in countries such as in Germany, Dubai and Italy, etc.
- Apply for a business visa as a representative of an overseas business if you’re either: the sole representative of an overseas business planning to set up either a foreign branch or wholly-owned subsidiary or an employee of an overseas newspaper, news agency or broadcasting organisation posted on a long-term assignment abroad.

As an investor
- Investor visa allows you to live or get citizenship in certain countries if you invest a certain amount of money in business (usually $50k and above). Available in a lot of countries like the UK, US,
- Paid citizenship where you just “pay” the governments an amount of money as a form of investment in the country and they offer you citizenship in exchange. Popular in Caribbean countries such as St Kitts and Nevis, Cyprus, Malta. See here and here.
- You can buy property in certain countries to get a permanent residency status. See more info, or here.
- Some countries let you set up an investment vehicle where you use them as your corporate headquarters for your company or startup, allowing you to spend extended periods there with your family. See more here or here.
As a tourist
- Nigerians can apply for visas to every single country in the world. There are no restrictions or sanctions (that I am aware of). The process for visa application differs from country to country, but you can plan to visit a country first before deciding to relocate temporarily or permanently. Some ways of applying are: for tourism, business, medical treatment, to get married, visit family.
- We have visa-free travel to 50+ countries, most of them allowing you to visit as a tourist. Please do not attempt to work on a tourist visa. Every country has its process to convert from a tourist to a work visa so research the specific country you are interested in. See countries you can travel visa-free or obtain visa on arrival as a Nigerian passport holder here and here.
To just relocate/ Japa
- Apply to become a permanent resident of a country if your qualifications and experience meet the labour demands of that country. Canada is the poster child for all things migration via a points-based system, but it is not the only country where you can do this. The UK, Australia, New Zealand and Canada are the four most common points-based immigration systems. Read more here and here
- File for residency by getting engaged and planning to marry, or better still, already married to a citizen of another country. Most countries in the world do this.
- Get a refugee or humanitarian visa (asylum) if you are subject to persecution in your home country or you face substantial discrimination or human rights abuses.
- Get a family visa as a spouse, parent or child of a person who is a citizen or has a visa in some countries such as the US, Canada, UK.
- Apply for a Global Talent visa to live or work in the UK if you’re a leader or potential leader in one of the following fields: academia or research, arts and culture, digital technology. You can apply for permanent residency after that.
Written by Fola Olatunji-David
Hunger Games: DPR and the chase for signature bonuses
The DPR’s approach is akin to eating your broth while it is cooking and then burning your tongue in the process, rather than waiting till it is cooked.
In March 2021, the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) announced the provisional award of licenses for 57 marginal fields in the 2020 marginal fields licensing rounds to 161 indigenous oil companies. While the selected companies are yet to be publicly announced, the DPR has written a series of letters to them, the most recent of which requested payment of the signature bonuses within a 45-day period.
According to Sarki Auwalu, the DPR Director, “We expect Nigeria to net $500 million from the signature bonuses on the fields.” However, projections from observers estimate the country could realize as much as $1.14 billion from the signature bonuses alone.

The DPR chase of the provisional awardees for swift payment of signature bonuses is revealing. When the bid rounds launched last year (the first in almost 20 years) with a 3,300% increase from what was paid as signature bonuses in the 2003/2004 rounds even in the heart of the pandemic, it was clear the DPR’s focus was shoring up as much financial gains from the fields as possible – perhaps not fiendish if long-term interests rather than immediate gains were prioritized.
The signature bonuses which start at $5 million and go all the way to as much as $20 million, come after the initial payment of a host of fees – N3 million bid processing fee, $15,000 data prying fee, $25,000 data leasing fee, $50,000 competent person’s report fee and $25,000 field-specific report fee. Currently, provisional awardees are running helter-skelter seeking financing for exorbitant signature bonuses in a very challenging oil and gas market. The nature of signature bonuses allows the federal government to gain from the fields upfront irrespective of the economic success of the awardees on the fields eventually.

Could it then perhaps be that the excessive bonuses are the government’s means of trying to maximize benefits and hedge any possible losses in the event that, as with 15 of the 24 fields in the last licensing rounds, most of these 57 fields fail to achieve commercial production? Is the DPR bearish on the marginal fields market? Should investors be worried?
Many challenges face the provisional awardees at this time, first of which is funding for the signature bonuses, for which many of them would require third-party financing. Some of this financing may be sourced from offshore lenders, given the reluctance of Nigerian financial institutions to lend to upstream oil and gas development, due to legacy non-performing loans reported to amount to at least N1.21 trillion as at the end of H1 2020.

These non-performing loans constitute the greatest liquidity barrier for the country’s financial sector. Financial institutions are also wary of the opaqueness of the current rounds- the fact that the bid winners are unknown to the public, awardees are unaware of the co-holders of interests in the fields that they have been forcefully grouped with and the award letters are merely ‘provisional’ and cannot serve as sufficient security for any lending.
The DPR’s approach is akin to eating your broth while it is cooking and then burning your tongue in the process, rather than waiting till it is cooked. The frenzy to earn as much as it can from the fields prior to the commencement of production or even prior to constituting the partnership amongst the joint awardees, could end up being counterproductive.

The uncertain regulatory and fiscal framework of the industry, the non-passage of the PIB, the lack of commencement of the gas flare commercialisation programme, the paucity of midstream gas infrastructure (where large gas deposits are realized) equally create a significant challenge. Has the government attempted to close these gaps in the build-up to finalizing the licensing or is it merely focused on the fat signature bonuses? The shift to renewables is also certainly a major challenge for any current fossil fuel investment as is the lack of regulatory clarity around dealing with host community clamour for percentages in the equity of producing companies.
The DPR seems to forget the very nature of marginal fields, which is that they are fields not considered by the original licence or leaseholders for development because of assumed marginal economics under prevailing fiscal and market terms. In light of the even steeper current economic and fiscal market conditions, it should aim to be more of a partner than a brute taskmaster.

Wood Mackenzie has estimated that the 25 largest oilfields in these rounds have the potential to unlock $9.4bn of investment over the first five years, generating more than $38bn in revenue over their lifetime. The DPR should take a long-term view and look to providing support for these awardees to achieve commercial production from these fields, which will in the end earn taxes and royalties for the country and lead to significant economic development as well as increased domestic supply of fuels, rather than a short-term view that will quell the country’s immediate hunger to fund the national budget and may eventually result on the 2003/2004 scenario playing out again.
Additionally, the DPR should provide more transparency in the process which will ensure more accountability for not just them, but also the companies awarded the fields.
CIFI: Despite CBN funds, can the creative industry thrive in this environment?
The Nigerian technology ecosystem is at its nascent stage, and beyond money, there is the need to ensure an enabling environment for operators.
Despite a frail 2020 for the Nigerian economy, there was a bit of silver lining. The Nigerian Information, Communication, and Technology (ICT) sector emerged as the leading segment of the economy aiding the country’s exit from recession by a whisker in Q4 2020.
The development, in effect, justifies to some extent, the earlier decision of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to create the Creative Industry Financing Initiative (CIFI) to support businesses in the following areas:
- Fashion
- Information Technology
- Movie Production and Distribution
- Music
The CBN began to contemplate the idea of the CIFI following the influx of private investment into the technology space in 2019. For instance, according to the African Tech Start-ups Funding report for 2019, Nigeria got foreign exchange inflows totalling US$137.9m in the period.
This continued into 2020, considering that despite the pandemic, the sector still attracted an additional US$122m in seed funding. Furthermore, the sector contributed 13.12% of the total real Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of Nigeria which came to N19.53tn as of Q4 2020.
Evaluating the progress made so far with the CIFI, as of Q3 2020, the CBN had reportedly disbursed c. N3.12bn in intervention to 320 beneficiaries. While there are concerns around the tenor of the loan for Software Engineers and accessibility of funds to other technological entrepreneurs, we laud the CIFI and encourage relevant agencies to do more.
The Nigerian technology ecosystem is at its nascent stage, and beyond money, there is the need to ensure an enabling environment for operators. For instance, the recent BVN concerns that rocked the financial technology space and the regulatory uncertainty which is a key risk for telecommunication operators among other concerns, are issues that should be decisively dealt with.
CSL Stockbrokers Limited, Lagos (CSLS) is a wholly owned subsidiary of FCMB Group Plc and is regulated by the Securities and Exchange Commission, Nigeria. CSLS is a member of the Nigerian Stock Exchange
