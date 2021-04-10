Financial Literacy
How to stay employable amidst massive unemployment
Here are some ways to stay employable amidst massive unemployment.
With the advancement in technology and change in traditional job roles, the workspace is constantly changing. The recent Covid-19 crisis and its consequent economic downturn have rendered many people who were employed jobless, thereby increasing the rate of unemployment. Surviving in an ever-evolving and uncertain labour market, therefore, becomes a great deal of work which requires improved thinking pattern, continued professional development, life-long learning, and the ability to adapt.
Here are some ways to stay employable amidst massive unemployment:
1. Build your expertise
Companies and organizations are looking for individuals with ideas and knowledge that will shape the company’s growth. Learning more about your field will give you an edge over others. It will also enable you to discover new tools and strategies to adopt, that will keep you marketable and make you an attractive hire.
2. Be receptive to change and emerging innovations
Life-long learning is a habit that has to be encouraged if anyone hopes to stay employable. To remain relevant in the workforce, you need to build your competence beyond past qualifications and ideas. Receptiveness to change and emerging innovations will keep you abreast with what is in your career field.
3. Enhance your job-related skills
Landing a job is challenging. It is even more difficult during an economic downturn when companies are laying off workers. One of the strategies to stay marketable is to find ways to improve your job skills. Individuals can learn skills that align with current employability needs by taking up training and courses relevant to their career scope.
4. Be Savvy on Social Media Platforms
The recruitment sector is gradually gaining a presence on social media. Many recruitment agencies take to social media to look for and assess prospective candidates for some job opportunities. Building a strong social media profile and network will help to build relationships with peers and potential employers. This network will increase your chances of landing a job. Building a network in career fields of interest will keep you abreast of information and opportunities in your career path.
5. Refine your soft skills
As traditional work environments are replaced gradually by remote or virtual workspaces, companies are looking for individuals with soft skills like leadership, managerial competence, creativity, time management, good communication skills, etc. Individuals looking to stay employable have to develop soft skills that will help them remain economically viable. Many organizations do not just want to hire skilled people but also self-regulated and innovative individuals able to carry out tasks independently.
6. Be Confident
Self-confidence will make you more assertive about your skills, knowledge, and abilities. Confident individuals can communicate their ideas more eloquently and convincingly. This personality will make them stand out and portray them as relevant hands needed in any organization.
Staying employable in today’s ever-changing and competitive work environment is a process of evaluation, learning, and adaptation.
Financial Literacy
7 ways to earn in dollars while living in Nigeria
Here are a few ways you can earn in dollars while living in Nigeria.
Living in Nigeria and earning in dollars has become many people’s dream. With the high exchange rate from dollar to naira, a few dollars will change your life for good in Nigeria and make you comfortable.
However, being in Nigeria and earning in dollars doesn’t come easy because you have to know your onions. Here are a few ways you can earn in dollars while living in Nigeria:
1. Freelancing or Remote Full-time Jobs: One of the top ways to earn in dollars or other foreign currencies is by freelancing or working remotely. You can get freelancing gigs as a writer, graphics designer or data analyst on freelancing platforms. You can also apply for full-time remote jobs and work from the comfort of your home in Nigeria while you earn in dollars.
READ: FG states reason for $100 charges, others imposed on Nigerians in diaspora
2. Blogging or Vlogging: If you can write or speak well, then you can also earn foreign currency from clients abroad who are interested in your written or video content. Blogging lets you earn from visits to your blog and advertisements. You should consider vlogging on YouTube and other platforms if you enjoy doing videos and have exciting and educative content to talk about.
3. Virtual Trainer: Teachers are not left out on this list. You can earn in dollars if you enjoy teaching by simply putting courses or tutorials on different platforms online.
READ: U.S Central Bank leader says no rush into crypto dollar
4. Publish E-books: Writing and publishing e-books on Amazon Kindle Direct Publishing or other online platforms is one of the most popular and sure ways to earn dollars while living in Nigeria.
5. Translation: You are worth more than gold in 2021 if you can speak foreign languages because you are exactly what many companies are looking for these days. You can land yourself an excellent freelancing gig or remote job if you speak any language other than English. Your local language also counts in this case because people are looking for you to do some translations.
6. Transcription: You should consider being a transcriptionist and earn some cool dollars if you can pay attention to details and type fast. You could get as much as $15 to $25 an hour for transcribing short audios.
7. App Development: App developers are the ones making most of the dollars if you ask us. Every business owner wants an app for their business both home and abroad, and you will be making cool cash as an app developer if you put yourself out there.
You can also earn in dollars working in Nigeria by learning new skills and selling your crafts online to those who need them abroad. If you are very smart about it, you can grow your wealth right here in Nigeria without setting foot on foreign soil.
Financial Literacy
How to move from middle class to upper class (Part 3)
The truth is you really have to choose between the fast way or the slow way of reaching the top.
In the previous article, we examined the “Maybe path” to wealth. In this concluding section, we will examine the “Sure path” route to wealth and the upper class.
The Sure Path Section
The sure path is the most predictable path to wealth. It is how the majority of the upper class people got there. There are basically two paths under this section:
1. The Entrepreneur path
The Entrepreneur Path is the surest path to wealth. Starting, growing, and succeeding in business is the greatest and most noble way of creating wealth. This is because it is not focused on you and your family. It is focused on making a real impact, solving real problems, and making the world a better place. The majority of the world’s wealth is created this way. And it is the most predictable path to joining the upper class. Thus, if you want to speed up your journey to the upper class in ways that are noble, free of regret, and impactful, this is the path to follow.
READ: 5 business lessons from Elon Musk
Sometimes, starting a business may not be feasible for you, especially if you are still working in a job. Thus, the other sure path to take as a working professional is to join a relationship brokering path.
2. Relationship Brokering
Relationship brokering is the best other option for creating wealth for those working in a job. This is because this path helps you leverage one of the most important foundations of a successful business – sales! Every successful business is built on the foundation of selling its products and services. Without the ability to sell, businesses die. Thus, selling and sales are important to every business owner. And as a high achiever who is looking to create success, selling is one of the biggest skills you must have. You must have the ability to sell products and services. The ability to sell your dreams and ideas. And the ability to sell yourself to yourself which is the hardest part for most people. No matter what you want or who you want to become, the ability to sell anything—including yourself—is one of the most rewarding talents to acquire in life. Why? Because it is universal. It can never go out of fashion. And it gives you the opportunity to earn any amount of money that you want. This is the golden opportunity that our relationship brokering system offers. And here is how it works.
READ: How Cosmas Maduka moved from an Underaged apprentice to a multi-billionaire
To broker a relationship, you simply serve as the middle man (broker) between someone that wants to solve a problem or achieve a goal (customer) and another person who can help them solve that problem (solution provider). This is most effective after you have used, tested, and trusted the product. This means that relationship brokering offers you two golden opportunities. First, is the opportunity to solve your own problem. And second, is the opportunity to help others solve the same problem and earn income from it. The first opportunity gives you proximity to the upper class. And the second opportunity gives you the privilege to share in the wealth of the wealthy. If you seize these two opportunities you will become wealthy in no time.
The truth is you really have to choose between the fast way or the slow way of reaching the top. The fast way is to allow people at the top to pull you up with speed. And the slow way is to climb up all by yourself. The best way is to be pulled up by the upper class. And the only reason the upper class will pull you up is if they know you. And when you can solve an important problem for them. The most important problem to solve for the upper class is the sales problem. Thus the ability to market and sell will take you to the top faster than anything else.
READ: How to fund your business without a debt sentence (Part 1)
If you need help moving from the middle class to the upper class. Becoming a person of value. And developing skills that can solve high-income problems for the upper class. We can help you. The typical people we help are ambitious working professionals that have high income, a strong drive, and the willingness to invest in their own financial transformation. To see if you are a good match send an email to [email protected]
There are no shortcuts to anywhere worth going. If you must change your life, you must pay the price.
About the author
Grace Agada is a recognized leading Financial Expert on Nigerian Soil. She is a Renowned Speaker, Author, and Column Contributor in Punch Newspaper, This Day Newspaper, Vanguard newspaper, Business Day Newspaper, Leadership Newspaper, The Tribune Newspaper, and Online Platforms like Nairametrics, Proshare, and Bellanaija. Grace is the author of “The Financial Freedom MBA Program, “The Passive Income Retirement Blueprint” and “The Wealthy Business Blueprint” for Advisors, Consultants, and Coaches who want to get off the roller coaster of irregular income. Grace is on a mission to shrink the middle class and populate the upper class. Her ultimate goal is to create a tribe of professionals that are thriving in any economy. Grace has been featured on BBC Africa. Business Day TV. Inspiration FM. and inside Naijatv. She has consulted for Numerous Top Organizations, Company Directors, Senior Executives, and Top performing Professionals.
