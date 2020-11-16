Cryptocurrency
You can now pay with Bitcoin for a U.S passport
Peninsula Visa, announced it would be accepting the world’s flagship crypto, Bitcoin as a form of payment for selected passport services
An American based company, Peninsula Visa, that specializes in visa and passport, announced recently it would be accepting the world’s flagship crypto Bitcoin, as a form of payment for selected passport services, via using Coinbase Commerce as the secure processor for these transactions.
Evan James, Chief Operating Officer at Peninsula Visa said, “Never before has anyone been able to pay for a U.S. passport using a digital currency. We’re thrilled to be the first company in the nation offering this alternative payment method to our valued customers.
“As we look forward to a post COVID world, one that we believe will be more digital than ever before, offering travelers the ability to pay via Bitcoin feels like the right move at the right time.”
- At the time of filing this report, Bitcoin price traded at $16,328.11 with a daily trading volume of $20,049,300,522.
- BTC price is up 2.1% in the last 24 hours. It has a circulating supply of 19 Million coins and a max supply of 21 Million coins.
The services further listed by the California based company, Peninsula Visa, for payment through Bitcoin, with additional passport and visa services to be rolled out over the next 12 months are:
- Passport renewal
- Name change
- Second passport
- Second passport renewal
Peninsula Visa — Peninsula Visa was founded in 1975 as a paper airline ticket delivery company in Silicon Valley. Since its start, it has transitioned through the constantly changing landscape of technology and international travel.
Wealthy Crypto entity moves over $100 million worth of Bitcoin
Someone moved 7,002 BTC valued at (112,904,407 USD) from an unknown wallet to unknown wallet.
Wealthy crypto players seem to be at their game in Q4, 2020, as regards moving Bitcoin.
Data retrieved from the advanced crypto tracker, Whale Alert, revealed someone moved 7,002 BTC valued at (112,904,407 USD) from Unknown wallet to Unknown wallet.
- At the time of drafting this report, Bitcoin was trading slightly above $16,000, with daily trading volume pegged at $18,472,207,777.
- BTC price is up 0.3% in the last 24 hours. It has a circulating supply of 19 Million coins and a max supply of 21 Million coins.
What this means
Crypto investors are going long, stashing their digital gold at record levels, as the crypto market is awash with cheap money coming from stimulus packages from global central banks.
What you should know
Nairametrics some months ago, reported that 47% of BTC holders were Bitcoin (BTC) whales. As the COVID-19 pandemic resurgence disrupted the global financial market – coupled with the recent weakening of the American dollar, the number of whales has been increasing at a steady pace after Bitcoin’s recent halving.
- While it is difficult to predict market movements, BTC whales have shown historically that they often determine the BTC trend.
- At the BTC market, investors or traders who own large amounts of BTCs are typically known as Bitcoin whales.
- This means that a BTC whale could be an individual or business entity (with a single Bitcoin address) owning around 1000 Bitcoins or more.
World biggest crypto hedge fund: Grayscale Crypto holdings now $9.8 billion
Grayscale’s crypto products show the company now has $9.8 billion in assets under management (AUM).
The world’s leading crypto hedge fund Grayscale is on the grip of reaching a major milestone as its crypto holdings are now worth $9.8 billion.
What we know: New numbers on Grayscale’s crypto products show the company now has $9.8 billion in assets under management (AUM), rapidly approaching the $10 billion mark. Barry Silbert, founder/CEO of Grayscale via his Twitter feed revealed the crypto holding, as seen by Nairametrics.
- Net Assets Under Management, Holdings per Share, and Market Price per Share for our Investment Products.
- Total AUM: $9.8 billion
- Crypto portfolio include $BTC $BCH $ETH $ETC $ZEN $LTC $XLM $XRP $ZEC
$200 million to go https://t.co/vnQWM2dz2a
— Barry Silbert (@BarrySilbert) November 13, 2020
What this means: The fast-rising crypto hedge fund suite of investment products give institutional investors a simple and safe exposure to Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Litecoin (LTC), Stellar (XLM), Horizon (ZEN), Zcash (ZEC), Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), XRP, Ethereum Classic (ETC).
Recall Nairametrics about five months ago, revealed how institutional investors and hedge funds around the world have been rushing to have a stake in crypto assets which all have been outperforming other financial assets in 2020.
A popular hedge fund based in New York –Grayscale Investments –caught the investment world by surprise by buying up Bitcoin (BTC) at a great rate in recent months.
What you need to know about Hedge Funds; They are firms that offer alternative investments to a specific type of investors (high net worth individuals), in a bid to protect their investment portfolios from market uncertainty, while generating positive returns regardless of market sentiments.
Bottom-line: With global economic uncertainty gradually becoming a daily norm, institutional and hedge funds around the world have been rushing to have a stake in crypto assets which all have been outperforming other financial assets in 2020.
Crypto: Alpha Finance gains 400% in 10 days, supported by a big bank
Alpha Finance traded at an all-time low of $0.02 before igniting a strong parabolic move to as high as $0.1.
Pretty unknown crypto is presently catching the eyes of global investors at a pace similar to the speed of light.
Alpha Finance is flying so high that it has gained 400% after receiving supports from one of the largest commercial banks in Thailand.
What we know: Data retrieved from CoinGecko disclosed this enviable crypto asset traded at an all-time low of $0.02 on November 3rd before igniting a strong parabolic move to as high as $0.1 on November 14th.
The report further gives details to the partnership with Thailand’s established banks.
“We are humbled and excited to announce our partnership with SCB10X, the venture arm of Siam Commercial Bank, one of the largest commercial banks in Thailand, to work towards bridging the gap between traditional banking and decentralized finance (DeFi).
“SCB 10X is an early investor in international payments giant, Ripple, and leading cryptocurrency lending platform, BlockFi. Alpha Finance Lab (Alpha) team will be working hand-in-hand with and leveraging developing resources from SCB10X to build and launch innovative and impactful Alpha products that become key building blocks to grow the DeFi market and solve real-world banking problems,” the report stated.
- At the time of filing this report, Alpha Finance traded at $0.106358 with a daily trading volume of $19,437,235. ALPHA price is up 13.5% in the last 24 hours.
- It has a circulating supply of 170 million coins and a max supply of 1 Billion coins.
What you must know: Alpha Finance Lab is a platform of cross-chain DeFi goods that will interoperate to bring optimal alpha returns to users. Alpha products focus on capturing unaddressed demand in DeFi in an innovative and user-friendly way.