You can now pay with Bitcoin for a U.S passport 

An American based company, Peninsula Visa, that specializes in visa and passport, announced recently it would be accepting the world’s flagship crypto Bitcoin, as a form of payment for selected passport services, via using Coinbase Commerce as the secure processor for these transactions.

Evan James, Chief Operating Officer at Peninsula Visa said, “Never before has anyone been able to pay for a U.S. passport using a digital currency. We’re thrilled to be the first company in the nation offering this alternative payment method to our valued customers.

“As we look forward to a post COVID world, one that we believe will be more digital than ever before, offering travelers the ability to pay via Bitcoin feels like the right move at the right time.”

At the time of filing this report, Bitcoin price traded at $16,328.11 with a daily trading volume of $20,049,300,522.

BTC price is up 2.1% in the last 24 hours. It has a circulating supply of 19 Million coins and a max supply of 21 Million coins.

The services further listed by the California based company, Peninsula Visa, for payment through Bitcoin, with additional passport and visa services to be rolled out over the next 12 months are:

Passport renewal

Name change

Second passport

Second passport renewal

Peninsula Visa — Peninsula Visa was founded in 1975 as a paper airline ticket delivery company in Silicon Valley. Since its start, it has transitioned through the constantly changing landscape of technology and international travel.