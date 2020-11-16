Connect with us
You can now pay with Bitcoin for a U.S passport 

Peninsula Visa, announced it would be accepting the world’s flagship crypto, Bitcoin as a form of payment for selected passport services

Published

7 hours ago

on

Bitcoin price drops $1400 in minutes, Binance, BTC wallets holdings 0.1 BTC reaches all time high, 13,000 BTC wallets are now worth more than $1,000,000

An American based company, Peninsula Visa, that specializes in visa and passport, announced recently it would be accepting the world’s flagship crypto Bitcoin, as a form of payment for selected passport services, via using Coinbase Commerce as the secure processor for these transactions.

Evan James, Chief Operating Officer at Peninsula Visa said, “Never before has anyone been able to pay for a U.S. passport using a digital currency. We’re thrilled to be the first company in the nation offering this alternative payment method to our valued customers.

“As we look forward to a post COVID world, one that we believe will be more digital than ever before, offering travelers the ability to pay via Bitcoin feels like the right move at the right time.”

  • At the time of filing this report, Bitcoin price traded at $16,328.11 with a daily trading volume of $20,049,300,522.
  • BTC price is up 2.1% in the last 24 hours. It has a circulating supply of 19 Million coins and a max supply of 21 Million coins.

The services further listed by the California based company, Peninsula Visa, for payment through Bitcoin, with additional passport and visa services to be rolled out over the next 12 months are:

  • Passport renewal
  • Name change
  • Second passport
  • Second passport renewal

Peninsula Visa — Peninsula Visa was founded in 1975 as a paper airline ticket delivery company in Silicon Valley. Since its start, it has transitioned through the constantly changing landscape of technology and international travel.

Olumide Adesina is a France-born Nigerian. He is a Certified Investment Trader, with more than 15 years of working expertise in Investment Trading. Featured Financial Market Analysis for a Fortune Global 500 Company. Member of the Chartered Financial Analyst Society. Follow Olumide on Twitter @tokunboadesina or email [email protected]

Cryptocurrency

Wealthy Crypto entity moves over $100 million worth of Bitcoin

Someone moved 7,002 BTC valued at (112,904,407 USD) from an unknown wallet to unknown wallet.

Published

13 hours ago

on

November 16, 2020

By

3 BTC whales move 140 million worth of Bitcoins from Binance

Wealthy crypto players seem to be at their game in Q4, 2020, as regards moving Bitcoin.

Data retrieved from the advanced crypto tracker, Whale Alert, revealed someone moved 7,002 BTC valued at (112,904,407 USD) from Unknown wallet to Unknown wallet.

  • At the time of drafting this report, Bitcoin was trading slightly above $16,000, with daily trading volume pegged at $18,472,207,777.
  • BTC price is up 0.3% in the last 24 hours. It has a circulating supply of 19 Million coins and a max supply of 21 Million coins.

What this means

Crypto investors are going long, stashing their digital gold at record levels, as the crypto market is awash with cheap money coming from stimulus packages from global central banks.

What you should know

Nairametrics some months ago, reported that 47% of BTC holders were Bitcoin (BTC) whales. As the COVID-19 pandemic resurgence disrupted the global financial market – coupled with the recent weakening of the American dollar, the number of whales has been increasing at a steady pace after Bitcoin’s recent halving.

  • While it is difficult to predict market movements, BTC whales have shown historically that they often determine the BTC trend.
  • At the BTC market, investors or traders who own large amounts of BTCs are typically known as Bitcoin whales.
  • This means that a BTC whale could be an individual or business entity (with a single Bitcoin address) owning around 1000 Bitcoins or more.

Continue Reading

Cryptocurrency

World biggest crypto hedge fund: Grayscale Crypto holdings now $9.8 billion

Grayscale’s crypto products show the company now has $9.8 billion in assets under management (AUM).

Published

13 hours ago

on

November 16, 2020

By

Crypto: Popular Hedge Fund, Grayscale record best quarter ever

The world’s leading crypto hedge fund Grayscale is on the grip of reaching a major milestone as its crypto holdings are now worth $9.8 billion.

What we know: New numbers on Grayscale’s crypto products show the company now has $9.8 billion in assets under management (AUM), rapidly approaching the $10 billion mark. Barry Silbert, founder/CEO of Grayscale via his Twitter feed revealed the crypto holding, as seen by Nairametrics.

  • Net Assets Under Management, Holdings per Share, and Market Price per Share for our Investment Products.
  • Total AUM: $9.8 billion
  • Crypto portfolio include $BTC $BCH $ETH $ETC $ZEN $LTC $XLM $XRP $ZEC

What this means: The fast-rising crypto hedge fund suite of investment products give institutional investors a simple and safe exposure to Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Litecoin (LTC), Stellar (XLM), Horizon (ZEN), Zcash (ZEC), Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), XRP, Ethereum Classic (ETC).

Recall Nairametrics about five months ago, revealed how institutional investors and hedge funds around the world have been rushing to have a stake in crypto assets which all have been outperforming other financial assets in 2020.

A popular hedge fund based in New York –Grayscale Investments –caught the investment world by surprise by buying up Bitcoin (BTC) at a great rate in recent months.

What you need to know about Hedge Funds; They are firms that offer alternative investments to a specific type of investors (high net worth individuals), in a bid to protect their investment portfolios from market uncertainty, while generating positive returns regardless of market sentiments.

Bottom-line: With global economic uncertainty gradually becoming a daily norm, institutional and hedge funds around the world have been rushing to have a stake in crypto assets which all have been outperforming other financial assets in 2020.

Continue Reading

Cryptocurrency

Crypto: Alpha Finance gains 400% in 10 days, supported by a big bank

Alpha Finance traded at an all-time low of $0.02 before igniting a strong parabolic move to as high as $0.1.

Published

1 day ago

on

November 15, 2020

By

Pretty unknown crypto is presently catching the eyes of global investors at a pace similar to the speed of light.

Alpha Finance is flying so high that it has gained 400% after receiving supports from one of the largest commercial banks in Thailand.

What we know: Data retrieved from CoinGecko disclosed this enviable crypto asset traded at an all-time low of $0.02 on November 3rd before igniting a strong parabolic move to as high as $0.1 on November 14th.

The report further gives details to the partnership with Thailand’s established banks.

“We are humbled and excited to announce our partnership with SCB10X, the venture arm of Siam Commercial Bank, one of the largest commercial banks in Thailand, to work towards bridging the gap between traditional banking and decentralized finance (DeFi).

“SCB 10X is an early investor in international payments giant, Ripple, and leading cryptocurrency lending platform, BlockFi. Alpha Finance Lab (Alpha) team will be working hand-in-hand with and leveraging developing resources from SCB10X to build and launch innovative and impactful Alpha products that become key building blocks to grow the DeFi market and solve real-world banking problems,” the report stated.

  • At the time of filing this report, Alpha Finance traded at $0.106358 with a daily trading volume of $19,437,235. ALPHA price is up 13.5% in the last 24 hours.
  • It has a circulating supply of 170 million coins and a max supply of 1 Billion coins.

What you must know: Alpha Finance Lab is a platform of cross-chain DeFi goods that will interoperate to bring optimal alpha returns to users. Alpha products focus on capturing unaddressed demand in DeFi in an innovative and user-friendly way.

