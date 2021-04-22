Manufacturing
Shareholders strike gold as Honeywell, NNFM shares gain N1.8 billion in 4 trading sessions
Shareholders of Northern Nigerian Flour Mills and Honeywell Flour Mills Plc pocket impressive gains.
Shareholders of Northern Nigerian Flour Mills and Honeywell Flour Mills Plc have received impressive gains of about N2.02 billion as the shares of the flour milling companies surged to incredible heights in four active trading sessions on the NGX.
According to data tracked on the Nigerian stock exchange from the 15th of April 2020 to the close of the market on the 21st of April, the joint market capitalization of the two flour millers –Honeywell and Northern Nigerian Flour Mills – on NGX increased by a total N2.02 billion.
This suggests that in about four trading sessions on the Nigerian Stock exchange, the shares of the two flour millers returned about N2.02 billion market gains to their holders, at the back of sustained buying interest in the shares of these companies.
Bargain hunters who picked up the shares of Honeywell and NNFM at N1.09 per share and N4.90 on the 14th and 15th of April 2021 respectively, were able to maximize their gains to the tune of about 30% and 20% respectively in about 4 to 5 trading sessions on the Nigerian equity market.
The impact on the market capitalization of Honeywell and NNFM
The double-digit gains in the shares of Honeywell Flour Mills saw the market capitalization of the flour milling company surge by about N1.82 billion in total, from N9.44 billion on the 15th of April 2021 to N11.26 billion at the close of trading activities yesterday.
The market capitalization of Northern Nigerian Flour Mills Plc in reaction to the gains in its share price, surged from N873 million on the 15th of April 2021 to N1.07 billion at the close of trade on the NSE yesterday, placing the total gains at N197 million.
The total market value gains of Honeywell Flour Mills Plc and Northern Nigerian Flour Mills Plc in four days are put at about N2.017 billion, despite the lacklustre state of the Nigerian equity space.
What you should know
- At the close of trading activities yesterday, the NGX All-Share Index and market capitalization appreciated by 0.29% to close higher at 39,128.34 index points and N20.477 trillion respectively.
- While the NGX Consumer goods index, an index that tracks the performance of the shares of consumer goods companies like NNFM and Honeywell on the Nigerian Stock Exchange, depreciated by -0.35% to close at 553.26 index points.
Honeywell shares surge by 10% in a day, lifting the miller’s capitalization by N1.03 billion
Honeywell’s market price cleared on Tuesday at N1.43 per share, which was 20% higher than Monday’s N1.30 closing price.
Shares of Honeywell Flour Mills Plc., a major flour milling company in Nigeria, surged by 10%, lifting the company’s market capitalization by N1.03 billion at the close of trading activities on the Nigerian Stock Exchange on Tuesday.
The impressive N0.13 per share or 10% gain in the shares of Honeywell was driven by the buying interest in the shares of the flour miller, as investors bid the shares of the indigenous miller high in yesterday’s session.
This bullish move in the shares of the miller pushed its market capitalization up by about N1.03 billion on the exchange, from N10.31 billion at market open to N11.34 billion at the close of the market.
READ: Nigerians increasingly using Bitcoin since CBN’s Crypto ban
Market activity
During trading hours on the Exchange, about 8,935,946 ordinary shares of Honeywell Flour Mills Plc worth about N12.56 million, were exchanged in 150 executed deals on the Nigerian Stock Exchange on Tuesday.
However, the performance of other flour millers on the exchange was rather bland as shares of Flour Mills Nigeria Plc., and Northern Nigerian Flour Mills closed flat at N31.00 per share and N5.85 per share respectively.
READ: NSE-30 companies lose N1.13 trillion in market capitalisation year-to-date
What you should know
- The Nigerian Stock Exchange All-Share Index and Market Capitalization appreciated by 0.43% to close the day higher at 39,015.58 index points and N20.418 trillion respectively.
- The NSE Consumer Goods Index, an investable benchmark designed to track the performance of consumer goods companies like Honeywell Flour Mills, appreciated by 0.38% to close the day higher at 555.22 index points.
Senate calls for the liberalization of cement policy to crash the price of the commodity
The Senate also tasked the FG on providing more industrial incentives to bring new players into the cement industry.
The Nigerian Senate has called for the liberalization of Nigeria’s cement policy to boost production and subsequently crash the price of the commodity in the country.
This motion was raised by Senator Lola Ashiru at today’s senate plenary, the senator also tasked the Federal Government on providing more industrial incentives to bring new players into the cement industry, in addition to the liberalization of the cement policy in Nigeria.
Ashiru explained that to reduce the price of cement and in extension, other building materials in the country, the Federal Government needs to provide an enabling operating environment that will encourage new entrants in the country.
The Senate in conclusion called on the FG to provide more industrial incentives and protections such as concessionary loans and larger tax incentives to encourage new entrants and expand the national cement production infrastructure, as this boost in production will lead to a downward review of cement price in Nigeria.
What industry leaders are saying
Earlier this year the founder of BUA Group, Abdulsamad Rabiu, called for the liberalization of Nigeria’s cement policy to boost production and reduce the price of the commodity.
The billionaire philanthropist faulted the belief that Nigeria is self-sufficient in terms of cement production, noting that recent statistics and figures on Nigeria’s population and cement production do not support this status of sufficiency in cement production as stated by some individuals.
He attributed the high price of cement products in the country to the supply gap which exists in the country, as the few producers who currently operate in the country are unable able to meet the country’s huge and growing demand.
The Group Executive Director, Strategy, Portfolio Development and Capital Projects, Devakumar Edwin, explained that the demand and consumption of cement in the nation currently outstrips supply, and this can be pegged on the growth in the country’s population, and the strong appetite for real estate investment and construction in the country.
He revealed that a supply gap of about 40% exists in the country’s cement market and that all players in the industry are working hard to level production with the rising demand in the country.
