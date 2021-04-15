NCC issues NIN enrollment guideline for foreigners living in Nigeria

Nigerian Communication Commission (NCC) has issued NIN enrollment guidelines for foreigners living in Nigeria.

According to NCC, all persons in Nigeria who use mobile networks are required to register their SIM cards and link them with the NIN database.

This was disclosed by the commission via its Twitter handle on Thursday.

It tweeted, “All persons in Nigeria who use mobile networks are required to register their SIM cards and link them with the NIN database.

All legally resident foreigners (i.e. non-Nigerians living and working in Nigeria) are to obtain a NIN just like Nigerian citizens. They can do this by submitting valid resident/work permits at NIMC enrolment centres.

However, foreigners on tourist or visiting visa are to tender their international passports to acquire a SIM. But where such a visiting foreigner or tourist’s immigration status changes to residency or work permit, he/she will be required to obtain NIN and link the registered SIM.”

It added that the NIN does not confer citizenship on foreigners but only serves to identify a person (citizens and legal residents).