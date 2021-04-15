Business
NCC issues NIN enrollment guideline for foreigners living in Nigeria
All legally resident foreigners are required to obtain a NIN just like Nigerian citizens.
Nigerian Communication Commission (NCC) has issued NIN enrollment guidelines for foreigners living in Nigeria.
According to NCC, all persons in Nigeria who use mobile networks are required to register their SIM cards and link them with the NIN database.
This was disclosed by the commission via its Twitter handle on Thursday.
It tweeted, “All persons in Nigeria who use mobile networks are required to register their SIM cards and link them with the NIN database.
All legally resident foreigners (i.e. non-Nigerians living and working in Nigeria) are to obtain a NIN just like Nigerian citizens. They can do this by submitting valid resident/work permits at NIMC enrolment centres.
However, foreigners on tourist or visiting visa are to tender their international passports to acquire a SIM. But where such a visiting foreigner or tourist’s immigration status changes to residency or work permit, he/she will be required to obtain NIN and link the registered SIM.”
It added that the NIN does not confer citizenship on foreigners but only serves to identify a person (citizens and legal residents).
NPA suspends Electronic Call-up for trucks at APM terminal, Apapa
This follows a fallout of the dispute between members of the Maritime Workers Union and the management of AP Moller Terminals.
The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) has announced the suspension of the Electronic Call-up for trucks (ETO) for cargoes bound for the AP Moller Terminal (APMT) in Apapa.
This follows the disruption of operations at the terminal which is a fallout of the dispute between members of the Maritime Workers Union and the management of AP Moller Terminals.
This disclosure is contained in a series of tweet posts by NPA on its official Twitter handle on Thursday, April 15, 2021.
The NPA said that while it is working towards resolving the dispute between both parties, APMT will not receive or exit cargoes for the next 24 hours.
The tweet from NPA reads, ”Following a dispute with the management of AP Moller Terminals at the Lagos Ports Complex, Apapa, members of the Maritime Workers Union have today, April 15, disrupted operations at the terminal.
While the NPA is working toward resolving the dispute between the two parties, APMT will not be able to receive or exit cargoes for the next 24 hours.
The authority hereby urges stakeholders to please take note, as ETO tickets will not be issued to APMT bound cargoes.’’
What you should know
- There were earlier reports that the Maritime Workers’ Union of Nigeria (MWUN) on April 15 shut down AP Moller Terminal (APMT) in Apapa.
- The President-General of MWUN, Mr Adewale Adeyanju, disclosed that the grounding of activities at the terminal is due to the expiration of the one week plus notice given to the management of the terminal to adhere to the laws of the land.
Following a dispute with the management of AP Moller Terminals at the Lagos Ports Complex, Apapa, members of the Maritime Workers Union have today, Thursday April 15, 2021, disrupted operations at the terminal.
FAAC payment: Obaseki replies Finance Minister, says FG should end monetary rascality
Governor Obaseki has urged the FG to take urgent steps to end the current monetary rascality
The Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki responded to allegations by the Finance Minister, Zainab Ahmed, over FAAC top-up in March, saying that the state will not “join issues with the Minister” but urges the FG to end the current monetary rascality.
The Edo State Governor disclosed this in a statement on Thursday morning, stating that:
- While we do not want to join issues with the Finance Ministry, we believe it is our duty to offer useful advice for the benefit of our country.
- The Finance Minister should rally Nigerians to stem the obvious fiscal slide facing our country.
- Rather than play the Ostrich, we urge the government to take urgent steps to end the current monetary rascality, so as to prevent the prevailing economic challenge from degenerating further.
The Governor added that he believes the imperative to approach the Nigerian project “with all sense of responsibility and commitment and not play to the gallery”.
In case you missed it
Nairametrics reported that The Nigerian Government stated the claim made by the Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, that N60 billion was printed as top-up for the Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) in the month of March is untrue.
“What we distribute at FAAC is revenue that is generated by NNPC, FIRS, Customs… It is not true to say we printed money to distribute at FAAC,” Finance Minister, Zainab Ahmed said.
