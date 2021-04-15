DMO to auction N150 billion bonds for April on behalf of FG

The Debt Management Office (DMO) has announced the offer of N150 billion bonds for subscription by auction in the month of April on behalf of the Federal Government.

A breakdown of the bonds shows that a 10-year reopening bond is to be offered at the rate of 16.2884% with a maturity date in March 2027; a 15- year reopening bond will be offered at 12.5% with a maturity date in March 2035; and the third and longest bond which is a 25-year reopening bond will be offered at 9.8% and mature in July 2045.

This disclosure is contained in a circular issued by the DMO on April 14, 2021, and can be seen on its website.

The circular states that the bonds which would be auctioned on April 21, 2021, have a settlement date of April 23, 2021, adding that the unit of sale is N1,000 per unit subject to a minimum subscription of N50,000 and in multiples of N1,000 thereafter.

It also states that the interest is payable semi-annually with the redemption expected to be in bullet payment on the maturity date.

