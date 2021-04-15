Debt Securities
DMO to auction N150 billion bonds for April on behalf of FG
It also states that the interest is payable semi-annually with the redemption expected to be in bullet payment on the maturity date.
The Debt Management Office (DMO) has announced the offer of N150 billion bonds for subscription by auction in the month of April on behalf of the Federal Government.
A breakdown of the bonds shows that a 10-year reopening bond is to be offered at the rate of 16.2884% with a maturity date in March 2027; a 15- year reopening bond will be offered at 12.5% with a maturity date in March 2035; and the third and longest bond which is a 25-year reopening bond will be offered at 9.8% and mature in July 2045.
This disclosure is contained in a circular issued by the DMO on April 14, 2021, and can be seen on its website.
The circular states that the bonds which would be auctioned on April 21, 2021, have a settlement date of April 23, 2021, adding that the unit of sale is N1,000 per unit subject to a minimum subscription of N50,000 and in multiples of N1,000 thereafter.
In case you missed it
- The DMO had earlier disclosed that the Federal Government’s bonds for March worth N150bn which were auctioned were oversubscribed by N183.48bn.
- The total subscription received from investors for the bonds was N333.48bn comprising N65.25bn for 16.2884% FGN March 2027 bonds; N110.19bn for 12.5% FGN March 2035 bonds; and N158.04bn for 9.8% FGN July 2045 bonds.
- The auction result added that out of 82, 125 and 215 total bids for the tenures, 48, 88 and 176 were successful.
- It stated that a total of N262.1bn was allotted, comprising of N44.01bn, N86.29bn and N131.80bn respectively.
Debt Securities
The Nigerian treasury bills hits 9%
This increase is supposed to have a substantial impact on the Nigerian Stock exchange market.
According to the primary market auction result, Nigerian Treasury Bills Yield held the 91-day and 182-day constant at 2.00% and 3.50% respectively.
The 364-days Bill increased by 100 base point to 9.00% from its previous 8.00% interest. This increase is supposed to have a substantial impact on the Nigerian Stock exchange market.
The 91-day and 182-day bills have remained relatively constant for the 4th consecutive auction. This increase in the 364-days Treasury Bill Yield may be seen to have a negative correlation in the stock exchange market as investors sell off their volatile positions and buy risk-free assets like treasury bills.
Some analysts believe that the increase is in direct response to inflationary concerns as the CBN attempts to curb inflation without detouring growth.
What this means
- An increase in Treasury Bill Yield may cause a drop in the Stock exchange market as analysts expect selloffs to continue towards the end of the week.
- Persistent inflation concerns may lead the CBN to take more aggressive steps and increase the treasury bills rates even higher.
- The banking sector is expected to benefit from the increase as they shift their focus from stock to fixed income.
- Analysts expect that a higher yield trend will boost foreign direct investment, which is aligned with the CBN policy of increasing foreign inflows.
- Some market participators see the increase as a good sign. However, the consensus was held for a steady slow increase rather than an eccentric rate change.
Business
DMO reveals what infrastructure Sukuk Fund is financing
The Debt Management Office revealed that Sukuk funding is currently rehabilitating the Outer Marina Road in Lagos.
The Debt Management Office revealed that Sukuk funding is currently rehabilitating the Outer Marina Road which is a major road connecting Lagos Island to Victoria Island, Falomo and Ikoyi.
The DMO disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday evening.
“While the Outer Marina Road is a major artery on its own, It will also be instrumental to easing the traffic in Lagos during the repair of Falomo Bridge. Thanks to the SUKUK, we are able to rebuild Nigeria one infrastructure at a time,” it said.
What you should know
The Debt Management Office (DMO) announced last month that it listed its third sovereign Sukuk, N162.557bn 7-year 11.200% AL Ijarah Sovereign Sukuk due 2027, on the Nigerian Stock Exchange and the FMDQ Securities Exchange.
