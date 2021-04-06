Big developments and what it means for your money

Last week was interesting for the economy and markets, despite a shortened week due to the Easter break. Nairametrics tracked a few notable developments that might possibly have significant effects on your money.

OPEC+ April 1st meeting

For Nigerians, the April 1st meeting meant a lot especially those who regularly track the oil market. OPEC+ agreed to gradually ease supply cuts in May by 350K, June 350K and July 450K barrels. Nigerians will generally want high oil prices. It means higher foreign exchange earnings for the country. However, it has its effects on the price of refined petroleum products in Nigeria. So it seems Nigeria is caught in the middle, even for a commodity that accounts for 90% of our export earnings.

Although most analysts agree that Nigeria is better off with higher oil prices, it was no surprise that Nigeria, led by the Minister of State for Petroleum, Timipre Sylva voted to extend the production cuts. Nigeria currently produces 1.4 million BPD due to the OPEC cuts but we have the potential to produce 1.9 million BPD.

Stock Market

The Nigerian Stock Market ended the first quarter of the year in deep red as the All-Share index fell to a loss of 3.04%. Historically, March has always been a tough month for Nigerian stocks. The story remains the same. The rising government securities yield is a major factor for the decline. Other factors outlined are portfolio reallocation, profit-taking, and markdowns.

In the midst of the storm, a few stocks have performed impressively and had double-digit growth for the past month. The likes of Lasaco Assurance Plc, Champion Breweries Plc, Guinness Nigeria Plc and others.

Fixed Income

The narrative is that Nigerian stocks are tanking because of the rising yield in the bond market, which is largely the case. However, the S&P Nigeria Sovereign Bond Index is currently -16.62% YTD. So what does this mean? While speaking to a source at a leading fund administrator company in Nigeria. ¨Bond yield and bond prices go inversely¨, he stated.

Yes, bond yields are getting higher, and when this happens, the price of the bond goes lower. For context, assuming the price of a bond is N500 spread across 10 years at 10% per annum. If the yield rises (interest), the price of purchasing the bond at N500 also drops.

Why does this even matter? The answer depends on what side of the market you are in. For investors, who are holding to get their coupon and invested amount back, yield rising is great for them. However, for traders who do not wait for maturity but sell the bonds and make their margins off the difference in price, yield rising is not great for them. With this in mind, the bond market has had a worse 2021 than stocks so far from a bond price perspective.

General News

Telcom giant, MTN and Nigerian banks have reached an agreement to resolve the dispute between the parties over commission and service charges. It was reported that MTN reduced the percentage it remits to the bank from 4.5% to 2.5%. In response, the banks removed MTN from their platforms on Friday.

It will be interesting to watch how this plays out because there are other alternative platforms subscribers can use for the activity. Many fintech optimists marked the disagreement as a watershed moment for challenger banks and other alternative payment systems.