Business News
Big developments and what it means for your money
The Nigerian Stock Market ended the first quarter of the year in deep red as the All-Share index fell to a loss of 3.04%.
Last week was interesting for the economy and markets, despite a shortened week due to the Easter break. Nairametrics tracked a few notable developments that might possibly have significant effects on your money.
OPEC+ April 1st meeting
For Nigerians, the April 1st meeting meant a lot especially those who regularly track the oil market. OPEC+ agreed to gradually ease supply cuts in May by 350K, June 350K and July 450K barrels. Nigerians will generally want high oil prices. It means higher foreign exchange earnings for the country. However, it has its effects on the price of refined petroleum products in Nigeria. So it seems Nigeria is caught in the middle, even for a commodity that accounts for 90% of our export earnings.
Although most analysts agree that Nigeria is better off with higher oil prices, it was no surprise that Nigeria, led by the Minister of State for Petroleum, Timipre Sylva voted to extend the production cuts. Nigeria currently produces 1.4 million BPD due to the OPEC cuts but we have the potential to produce 1.9 million BPD.
Stock Market
The Nigerian Stock Market ended the first quarter of the year in deep red as the All-Share index fell to a loss of 3.04%. Historically, March has always been a tough month for Nigerian stocks. The story remains the same. The rising government securities yield is a major factor for the decline. Other factors outlined are portfolio reallocation, profit-taking, and markdowns.
In the midst of the storm, a few stocks have performed impressively and had double-digit growth for the past month. The likes of Lasaco Assurance Plc, Champion Breweries Plc, Guinness Nigeria Plc and others. You can get the full list of the best-performing stocks for the month of March and also get expert advice and stock recommendations by subscribing to our premium stock select newsletter here.
Fixed Income
The narrative is that Nigerian stocks are tanking because of the rising yield in the bond market, which is largely the case. However, the S&P Nigeria Sovereign Bond Index is currently -16.62% YTD. So what does this mean? While speaking to a source at a leading fund administrator company in Nigeria. ¨Bond yield and bond prices go inversely¨, he stated.
Yes, bond yields are getting higher, and when this happens, the price of the bond goes lower. For context, assuming the price of a bond is N500 spread across 10 years at 10% per annum. If the yield rises (interest), the price of purchasing the bond at N500 also drops.
Why does this even matter? The answer depends on what side of the market you are in. For investors, who are holding to get their coupon and invested amount back, yield rising is great for them. However, for traders who do not wait for maturity but sell the bonds and make their margins off the difference in price, yield rising is not great for them. With this in mind, the bond market has had a worse 2021 than stocks so far from a bond price perspective.
General News
Telcom giant, MTN and Nigerian banks have reached an agreement to resolve the dispute between the parties over commission and service charges. It was reported that MTN reduced the percentage it remits to the bank from 4.5% to 2.5%. In response, the banks removed MTN from their platforms on Friday.
It will be interesting to watch how this plays out because there are other alternative platforms subscribers can use for the activity. Many fintech optimists marked the disagreement as a watershed moment for challenger banks and other alternative payment systems.
Corporate Press Releases
Transnational Corporation of Nigeria Plc (Transcorp) delivers strong performance despite challenging year
Transcorp’s Performance was underpinned by the execution of the Group’s well-defined strategies to deliver growth and achieve its long term goals.
- Achieves 2% and 225% increase in PAT for Group and the Company respectively
- Grows Total Comprehensive Income by 31% and 563% for the Group and the Company respectively
Nigeria’s leading diversified conglomerate, Transnational Corporation of Nigeria Plc (“Transcorp”), has released its audited financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2020.
Transcorp achieved ₦75.2billion in turnover and Profit After Tax of ₦3.79billion in 2020, representing a 2.35% increase against ₦3.705billion in 2019. The Group’s Comprehensive income grew by 31%, from ₦3.44 in 2019, to ₦4.516billion in 2020, its Total assets of the Group grew by 8% from ₦313.1billion to ₦338.1billion, while shareholder’s funds increased by 5%, from ₦108.7billion in 2019 to ₦114.4billion in 2020.
Transcorp’s performance was underpinned by execution of the Group’s well-defined strategies to deliver growth and achieve its long term goals.
“We sustained and drove our growth agenda across all our business sectors in 2020, notwithstanding the challenging operating environment, emanating from the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Owen Omogiafo, President/Group CEO of Transcorp.
“We significantly advanced our strategic position as a leading player in the power sector, with the successful acquisition of 100% ownership stake in Afam Power Plc and Afam III Fast Power Limited, together with a combined installed capacity of about 1,000MW, bringing our total power generation capacity to approximately 2,000 MW. We have also commenced distributing internationally in the West African regional electricity market, as a member of the West African Power Pool (WAPP). We continue to seek opportunities to deepen our position across the power value chain, as we deliver on our promise to power Nigeria”, Mrs Omogiafo said.
Speaking further, Mrs Omogiafo said, “Despite the impact of the pandemic on our hospitality business, we responded quickly by embarking on several initiatives to adapt to the new normal and meet the needs of guests and staff in the pandemic era, whilst intensifying cost-saving mechanisms to minimise the losses brought about by the pandemic.”
Commenting on the results, the Chairman of Transcorp, Tony O. Elumelu CON, said, “Businesses across the globe had to adapt, be innovative and learn to manoeuvre the volatile macroeconomic environment the Covid-19 pandemic created. Though tough for all, we demonstrated our resilience and continued relentlessly in our mission to ensure we improve lives and transform Nigeria. By growing our investments in power and hospitality, we were able to continue to develop our businesses and generate the long-term value our shareholders expect.”
Speaking on Transcorp’s outlook for 2021, Mrs Omogiafo emphasised the Group’s focus on increasing momentum across all business lines. Transcorp Hotels Plc recently launched its asset-light business, ‘Aura by Transcorp Hotels’, which leverages technology to provide travellers with accommodation options across Africa. Aura is a digital play that would revolutionalise the African hospitality industry and position Transcorp Hotels, to continue to dominate and increase its footprint across Africa.
Mrs Omogiafo also highlighted the Group’s ground-breaking advances in its integrated gas-to-power strategy, leveraging its OPL 281 asset and its partnership with Heirs Holdings, in the acquisition of OML 17 to meet the gas requirements for its power business.
“We have laid a strong foundation for sustainable growth. We remain focused on to creating long-term value for all stakeholders and to position Transcorp as a flagship Pan African conglomerate,” the President/GCEO said.
About Transcorp
Transnational Corporation of Nigeria Plc (Transcorp) is a publicly quoted conglomerate, with a diversified shareholder base of over 300,000.
Our portfolio comprises strategic investments in the power, hospitality, agribusiness and oil and gas sectors. Our notable businesses include Transcorp Hilton Abuja, Transcorp Hotels Calabar, Transcorp Power, TransAfam Limited and Transcorp Energy.
Business
Covid-19: IMF discloses factors that affect economic recovery of low-income countries
The IMF has identified some factors that hamper the economic recovery of low-income countries from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has identified some factors that hamper the economic recovery of low-income countries from the devastating impact of the coronavirus pandemic.
This is as many of the poorest countries in the world are facing the threat of weak recovery and setbacks in their development path.
This disclosure is contained in a report issued by the IMF on Sunday, April 5, 2021, and can be seen on its website.
Some of the factors include access to vaccines. The poorer or low-income countries, face uneven access to vaccines as most of these countries rely almost entirely on the multilateral COVAX facility. This is a WHO-backed global initiative, in collaboration with a consortium of international organizations, aimed at equitable access to vaccines. The initiative is currently set to procure vaccines for just 20% of the population in low-income countries.
Secondly, low-income countries have had limited policy space to respond to the crisis, most especially, they have lacked the means for extra spending.
Thirdly, pre-existing vulnerabilities such as high levels of public debt in many low-income countries and sometimes weak, negative, total factor productivity performance in some low-income countries continue to act as a drag on growth.
The IMF in its presentation estimates that low-income countries will require about $200 billion until 2025 to step up their response to the pandemic, and a further $250 billion to catch up with advanced economies. An additional $100 billion will be needed if risks identified in the baseline scenario materialize. Meeting these needs will require a coordinated, multifaceted, strong response.
Bottom line
With the devastating impact of the coronavirus pandemic still very visible, the low-income countries and even the developed economies are still trying to create a path to economic recovery.
The high debt level of low-income countries even before the pandemic means that only a small portion of its Covid-19 expenditure could be financed through borrowing.
Nairametrics | Company Earnings
Access our Live Feed portal for the latest company earnings as they drop.
- Access Bank Plc announces Annual General Meeting.
- Fidelity Bank Plc announces Board meeting.
- AFRINVEST Limited appoints Onoise Onaghinon as new Chief Operating Officer.
- Africa Prudential Plc announces Board meeting.
- Nigerian Breweries announces option for shareholders to receive final dividend as new shares instead of cash.