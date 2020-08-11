Debt Securities
DMO offers N150 billion worth of FGN Bonds for subscription
FGN Bonds are backed by the full faith and credit of the Federal Government of Nigeria.
The Federal Government on Tuesday, 11th August 2020, through the Debt Management Office (DMO), offered for subscription Federal Government Bonds (FGN Bonds) valued at N150 billion.
The FGN bonds are listed in four tranches that include:
- N25,000,000,000 – 12.50% FGN JAN 2026 (10-Yr Re-opening)
- N40,000,000,000 – 12.50% FGN MAR 2035 (15-Yr Re-opening)
- N45,000,000,000 – 9.80% FGN JUL 2045 (25-Yr Re-opening)
- N40,000,000,000 – 12.98% FGN MAR 2050 (30-Yr Re-opening)*
Auction Date: August 19, 2020
Settlement Date: August 21, 2020
Summary Of The Offer
Issuer: Federal Government of Nigeria (“FGN”)
Units Of Sale: N1,000 per unit subject to a minimum subscription of N10,000 and in multiples of N1,000 thereafter.
Interest rate: For Re-openings of previously issued bonds, (where the coupon is already set), successful bidders will pay a price corresponding to the yield-to-maturity bid that clears the volume being auctioned, plus accrued interest from the original issue date.
Interest payment: Payable semi-annually.
Redemption: Bullet repayment on the maturity date.
Status:
- Qualifies as securities in which trustees can invest under the Trustee Investment Act
- Qualifies as Government securities within the meaning of Company Income Tax Act (“CITA”) and Personal Income Tax Act (“PITA”) for Tax Exemption for Pension Funds amongst other investors
- Listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange
- All FGN Bonds qualify as liquid assets for liquidity ratio calculation for banks
Security: FGN Bonds are backed by the full faith and credit of the Federal Government of Nigeria and are charged upon the general assets of Nigeria
Understanding Bonds: A bond is a fixed income instrument that represents a loan made by an investor to a borrower (typically corporate or governmental).
A bond could be thought of as an I.O.U. between the lender and the borrower that includes the details of the loan and its payments.
A bond has an end date when the principal of the loan is due to be paid to the bond owner and usually includes the terms for variable or fixed interest payments that will be made by the borrower.
Debt Securities
DMO announces August 2020 FGN Savings Bond offer for subscription
The FGN Savings Bond is backed by the full faith of the Federal Government of Nigeria.
The Debt Management Office (DMO), on behalf of the Federal Government of Nigeria, recently offered for Subscription the August 2020 Federal Government of Nigeria Savings Bond.
The Federal Government of Nigeria Savings Bond is an investment product issued through the Debt Management Office (DMO) on behalf of the Federal Government.
The FGN Savings Bond is backed by the full faith of the Federal Government of Nigeria. As such, it is deemed to hold no default risk (Zero-Based Risk).
This is, therefore, to inform you that the Federal Government of Nigeria Savings Bond offer(s) for the month of August – 2020 has commenced on the 10th of August, 2020. It will close on the 14th of August, 2020.
It consists of two (2) tenors:
2-Year FGN Savings Bond due August 12, 2022: 3.61% per annum
3-Year FGN Savings Bond due August 12, 2023: 4.61% per annum
Please find below additional information to guide your application:
Unit of Sale: N1,000 per unit subject to a minimum subscription of N5,000.00 and in multiples of N1,000.00 thereafter, subject to a maximum subscription of N50,000,000.00.
Coupon Payment: Payable every quarter with principal repayment at maturity.
Settlement Date: August 19, 2020.
Coupon Payment Date: November 19, February 19, May 19, August 19
Security: The Federal Government of Nigeria Savings Bond is backed by the full faith and credit of the Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN).
Debt Securities
Debt Management Office resumes FGN savings bond offer on August 10
The DMO assured that the Bond offers were going to resume when the conditions change.
The Debt Management Office (DMO) has announced the resumption of its Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN) Savings Bond Offer with effect from August 10, 2020.
This disclosure was made in a press statement by the Debt Management Office to the general public.
The DMO was earlier forced to suspend the monthly offers of the FGN Savings Bond in April 2020, due to the lockdown and restrictions placed on social and economic activities as part of measures implemented by government to contain the spread of the Coronavirus pandemic.
The statement from the Debt Management Office said:
“The DMO wishes to announce the resumption of its offer of the federal government of Nigeria savings bond (FGN savings bond) effective August 2020.
“The DMO was constrained to suspend the monthly offers of the FGN savings bond in April 2020 due to the restrictions on activities and movement as part of measures adopted by the government to curtail the spread of COVID-19.
“The offer for subscription will open on Monday, August 10, 2020 and close on Friday, August 14, 2020.’’
The statement also encouraged investors to continue to save through the FGN Savings Bond. This is because FGN Savings Bonds attract good returns and are secure, being a Sovereign instrument. They also contribute to national development.
Nairametrics had on April 4, 2020, reported the suspension of the FGN Savings Bond offer by DMO which was scheduled for April 6 –April 10., due to the restrictions caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
The DMO assured that the Bond offers were going to resume when the conditions change.
The DMO, however, noted that the suspension of the April 2020 Offer would not affect Coupon Payments due to investors for already issued FGN Securities, as arrangements had been made to ensure that all Coupon Payments for and redemptions of FGN Securities were made as and when due to investors’ designated accounts.
Debt Securities
FMDQ admits Axxela funding of N11.5 billion bond on its platform
FMDQ explained that Axxela Funding 1 PLC is a special purpose vehicle incorporated by Axxela Limited.
The FMDQ Group, through its subsidiary, FMDQ Security Exchange Limited, has admitted the Axxela Funding 1 PLC N11.50 billion Series 1 Bond on its platform.
According to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), this was disclosed by the FMDQ Group in a statement that was issued on Thursday, July 9, 2020, in Lagos.
The statement explained that FMDQ admitted the N11.5 billion Series 1 Bond, which is under the Axxela Funding N50 billion bond programme on its platform.
FMDQ explained that Axxela Funding 1 PLC is a special purpose vehicle (SPV) incorporated by Axxela Limited to raise funds through the issuance of debt securities in the domestic capital market.
According to the statement, “Axxela Limited, owned by Helios Investment Partners, is a natural gas shipping company on the West African Gas Pipeline, providing unique energy solutions with presence in Nigeria and gas export operations in neighbouring West African countries.
“The admittance of the Axxela bond is testament to the opportunities which the Nigeria Debt Market Capital (DCM) avails to corporates in diverse business areas and further, to the potential of the market to support stakeholders effectively even as they carry on their activities in the face of the pandemic.
“The Axxela bond, by its listing on FMDQ, shall be admitted onto the FMDQ Daily Quotations List; thus, promoting the much-needed transparency for investors and providing a credible basis for portfolio valuation daily.
“Also, through the global visibility which the FMDQ website and systems guarantee, the corporate profile of the issuer is raised even further ahead of tapping into other opportunities in the Nigerian capital market.”
The FMDQ in its statement revealed that the Nigerian Debt Capital Market plays an important role in the efficient mobilization and allocation of resources in the economy. Despite the impact of the current economic crisis, the market had continued to effectively support corporate firms looking to expand their business operations.
Therefore, the FMDQ, in its role as a market organizer of the Nigerian Debt Capital Market, amongst others, has continued to provide stakeholders in the Nigerian capital market with a credible and robust platform for capital access, risk management and transfer of value.
This means that Axxela Series 1 Funding will have the opportunity to global visibility through FMDQ Exchange’s website and systems.
The Series 1 bond would be included in FMDQ Daily Quotations List, in order to ensure and maintain information transparency.