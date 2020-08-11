DMO offers N150 billion worth of FGN Bonds for subscription

The Federal Government on Tuesday, 11th August 2020, through the Debt Management Office (DMO), offered for subscription Federal Government Bonds (FGN Bonds) valued at N150 billion.

The FGN bonds are listed in four tranches that include:

N25,000,000,000 – 12.50% FGN JAN 2026 (10-Yr Re-opening)

N40,000,000,000 – 12.50% FGN MAR 2035 (15-Yr Re-opening)

N45,000,000,000 – 9.80% FGN JUL 2045 (25-Yr Re-opening)

N40,000,000,000 – 12.98% FGN MAR 2050 (30-Yr Re-opening)*

Auction Date: August 19, 2020

Settlement Date: August 21, 2020

Summary Of The Offer

Issuer: Federal Government of Nigeria (“FGN”)

Units Of Sale: N1,000 per unit subject to a minimum subscription of N10,000 and in multiples of N1,000 thereafter.

Interest rate: For Re-openings of previously issued bonds, (where the coupon is already set), successful bidders will pay a price corresponding to the yield-to-maturity bid that clears the volume being auctioned, plus accrued interest from the original issue date.

Interest payment: Payable semi-annually.

Redemption: Bullet repayment on the maturity date.

Status:

Qualifies as securities in which trustees can invest under the Trustee Investment Act Qualifies as Government securities within the meaning of Company Income Tax Act (“CITA”) and Personal Income Tax Act (“PITA”) for Tax Exemption for Pension Funds amongst other investors Listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange All FGN Bonds qualify as liquid assets for liquidity ratio calculation for banks

Security: FGN Bonds are backed by the full faith and credit of the Federal Government of Nigeria and are charged upon the general assets of Nigeria

Understanding Bonds: A bond is a fixed income instrument that represents a loan made by an investor to a borrower (typically corporate or governmental).

A bond could be thought of as an I.O.U. between the lender and the borrower that includes the details of the loan and its payments.

A bond has an end date when the principal of the loan is due to be paid to the bond owner and usually includes the terms for variable or fixed interest payments that will be made by the borrower.