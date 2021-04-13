Business News
FG reacts to reports of revoking 32 refinery licenses
The FG has denied revoking 32 refinery licenses that were issued to some private companies across the country.
The reaction follows reports making the rounds in some section of the media that the government has revoked some refinery licenses that it had earlier issued within a period of 3 years.
This clarification is contained in a statement issued by the Head, Public Affairs of the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), on behalf of the agency on Tuesday, April 13, 2021, in Lagos.
The DPR said that the refinery licenses have validity periods for the investors to achieve certain milestones and would become inactive after its expiration until the company reapplies.
What DPR is saying
The DPR in its statement said, “We wish to clarify that DPR did not revoke any refinery licence. Refinery licenses, like our other regulatory instruments, have validity periods for investors to attain certain milestones.
This implies that after the validity period for the particular milestone, the licence becomes inactive until the company reapplies for revalidation to migrate to another milestone. This does not in any way translate to revocation of the licence of the company.”
The DPR, in line with the aspirations of the government, initiated the refinery revolution programme of the country to boost local refining capacity by enabling business and creating new opportunities for new investors with the granting of modular and conventional refinery licenses to investors.
He emphasized that the regulatory agency would continue to support investors in the oil and gas industry in Nigeria using its regulatory instruments such as licences, permits and approvals to stimulate the economy and align with the government’s job creation initiatives.
Earlier on, some media reports suggested that the DPR had revoked refinery licenses that were issued to some companies for being inactive beyond the validity period. These refineries include modular refineries and conventional plants.
Business
Customs Apapa Command generates revenue of N159.58 billion in Q1 2021
Most revenues came through customs duty and charges.
The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) Apapa Command stated that it has generated a revenue of N159.58 billion in the first quarter of 2021.
This was disclosed by Ibrahim Yusuf, the Area Controller at Apapa Customs Command, in an interview with newsmen on Monday.
He added that most revenues came through customs duty and charges, citing a 44.8% revenue increase on duty collection compared to the N110 billion generated in the same period in 2020.
“The difference recorded was made possible because of robust stakeholders engagement, officers’ resolve in discharging their duties and increased level of compliance in the trade zone,” he said.
He added that the total seizure for the first quarter stood at 28 containers of goods with DPV (Duty Paid value) of N1.87 billion.
“The containers had rice, wheat declared as supermarket items, medical soap declared as baking powder, tramadol and others.
“These are all importations in breach of sections 46, 47 and 161 of the Customs and Excise Management Act CAP C45 LFN 2004 and Schedules 4 and 6 of the Common External Tariff (CET).
“These cases are at various stages of investigation and in due time will be revealed,” he disclosed.
The Customs boss also revealed that exported goods from Apapa were valued at N41.55 billion in Q1 2021, including manufactured goods such as soaps, textiles, noodles, and agricultural products such as cashew nuts, hibiscus, sesame seeds and other mineral resources.
Corporate Press Releases
Konga eyes quality healthcare distribution across Nigeria with Konga Health
Konga Health is set to expand access to quality Medicare for Nigerians as it debuts in June 2021.
Konga Health, a highly anticipated digital health care distribution subsidiary of Nigeria’s leading e-Commerce giant, Konga is set to go live by June 2021.
The tech-driven health care company is expected to expand access to quality Medicare for millions and revolutionize the health care value chain in Nigeria.
Feelers from a reliable source indicate that the management of Konga has secured all pending statutory approvals for the formal launch of the company. Further, the source disclosed that the management of Konga has been testing its robust technology, nationwide logistics and payment platforms in partnership with local and international players in the sector ahead of the rollout in order to achieve a seamless experience from launch.
Konga Health will expectedly provide huge employment opportunities for medical professionals and other Nigerians.
Meanwhile, the expected debut of Konga Health has also been confirmed by a confidential source at Konga. The source, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, revealed that Konga Health will radically improve the speed at which quality drugs are delivered nationwide to pharmacies, hospitals and other health services providers, while also boosting structured last mile delivery to patients and other end-users across Nigeria. In addition, he disclosed that Konga Health will power an unprecedented level of digital health democracy in Nigeria, adding that the company may possibly launch a globally rated blood bank across the six geo-political regions in Nigeria, using cloud-based digital sensors to monitor secure cold rooms in its facilities.
‘‘I can assure you that it is an ambitious project which serious local and international donor agencies, government at all levels, the public sector and corporate organizations will leverage to deliver quality health programs, backed by reliable data at the least cost to the remotest villages,’’ the source stated.
Konga Health was initially due for launch in September 2019.
However, the management of Konga had pushed back the rollout due to delays encountered with approvals from statutory bodies.
- Friesland Campina Wamco Nigeria Plc announces AGM, proposes dividend of N6.74 per share.
- ETI appoints Akin Dada as Group Executive, Corporate & Investment banking.
- Union Homes REIT proposes final dividend worth N465.03 million for shareholders.
- GT Bank Plc holds FY 2020 investors presentation.
- Cornerstone Insurance Plc notifies stakeholders of late submission of financial statements.