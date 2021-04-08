Energy
FG explains why it revoked 4 Addax Petroleum Oil Mining Licenses
The government explained that the Oil Mining Licenses were revoked due to the non-development of the assets by the oil firm.
The Federal Government has stated why it revoked 4 Oil Mining Licenses (OML) belonging to Addax Petroleum Nigeria Limited.
In its clarification, the government explained that the licenses were revoked due to the non-development of the assets by the oil firm, hence their inability to comply with the work programme targets.
This disclosure was made by the Director/Chief Executive Officer of the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), Mr Sarki Auwalu, while speaking during an interactive session with journalists on some topical issues in the oil and gas industry in Lagos.
While listing the affected assets that include OML 123, 124, 126 and 137, Auwalu said that it was discovered that over 50% of the assets had remained underdeveloped, which he said was resulting in loss of revenue to the federal government.
According to him, “Addax refused to develop the assets and Addax were therefore not operating the assets.”
The DPR boss pointed out that going by the country’s Petroleum Act, “The first reason for a revocation is when you discover that the asset is not being developed according to the business guidelines because it is economic sabotage.”
The DPR boss noted that the revocation and re-awarding of the OML had already been approved by President Muhammadu Buhari, who also doubles as Nigeria’s Minister for Petroleum Resources.
What this means
The revocation of these Oil Mining Licenses is part of the Federal Government’s efforts to maximize the benefits from its oil and gas assets which are underutilized.
This is also coming at a time when the government is working to attract more investment in the nation’s downstream sector of the oil and gas industry.
Business
What the $1.5 billion Port Harcourt refinery deal means to us – Maire Tecnimont
Marie Tecnimont intends to use the Port Harcourt refinery deal to strengthen its footprint in Nigeria.
The rehabilitation deal of the Port Harcourt refinery signed by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and Marie Tecnimont means a lot to both Nigeria and the Italian firm.
While Nigeria sees the rehabilitation exercise as a way to restore the facility’s old glory and boost petroleum products production in the nation, the management of Tecnimont sees the development from a different angle.
The company, which is listed on the Milan Stock Exchange, intends to use the deal to strengthen its footprint in Nigeria.
This was disclosed by the company in a statement issued and seen by Nairametrics on Tuesday.
It stated, “The overall contract value is about $1.5 billion. The project entails engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) activities for a full rehabilitation of the Port Harcourt refinery complex, aimed at restoring the complex to a minimum of 90% of its nameplate capacity.
The complex is composed of two refineries totalling an overall capacity of approximately 210,000 bpd (barrels per day). The project will be delivered in phases from 24 and 32 months and the final stage will be completed in 44 months from the award date.”
Pierroberto Folgiero, Maire Tecnimont Group Chief Executive Officer, stated: “With this great result we confirm the soundness of our business strategy on geography diversification, as one of its key elements is to grow and assist our clients in their revamping initiatives, leveraging on our technological know-how to ensure more efficient and environmentally better performing processes and products.
It represents a testament to our technological DNA, as we are strongly increasing our focus on initiatives for the modernization of the refining sector, such as these strategic rehabilitation works.
Moreover, we enhance our footprint in Nigeria and in Sub-Saharan Africa, a market with excellent downstream prospects given its demographics and the necessity to unlock greater added value from the transformation of natural resources. We are eager to keep on supporting a leading player in the area such as NNPC to develop Africa’s downstream sector.”
What you should know about Maire Tecnimont S.p.A.
It heads an industrial group that leads the global natural resource conversion market (downstream oil & gas plant engineering, with technological and executive expertise).
Its subsidiary NextChem operates in the field of green chemicals and technologies in support of the energy transition. The Maire Tecnimont Group operates in approx. 45 countries, through approx. 50 operative companies and about 9,000 people.
Business
NNPC signs deal with Tecnimont SpA to rehabilitate Port Harcourt refinery
A deal for the rehabilitation of Port Harcourt Refining Company (PHRC) has been signed by the NNPC.
The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has signed an Engineering, Procurement & Construction (EPC) contract with Tecnimont SpA, a subsidiary of Maire Tecnimont. The deal is for the rehabilitation of Port Harcourt Refining Company (PHRC).
This was disclosed by NNPC via its Twitter handle on Tuesday.
It tweeted, “Signing Ceremony of Engineering, Procurement & Construction (EPC) Contract for the Rehabilitation of Port Harcourt Refining Company (#PHRC) between @NNPCgroup and Tecnimont SpA.”
The Group Managing Director, NNPC, said, “I can confirm to you that nobody has been delegated by anybody in this company to work for (the interest of) anyone other than the mandate of delivering on this rehabilitation project.
“Mr President promised Nigerians he’ll fix the refineries. We’re happy to deliver on this Presidential mandate. We’ll continue this process to also deliver on both Warri & Kaduna Refineries.”
Present at the signing ceremony are MD, PHRC, Engr. Ahmed Dikko, Mr. Davide Pellizola, and Vice President, Sub-Saharan Africa, Maire Tecnimont.
What you should know
Two weeks earlier, Nairametrics had reported the reason the Federal Government is spending the huge sum of $1.5 billion on the Port Harcourt refinery, as it weighs in on the controversies and unverified claims by some Nigerians on the funds for the project.
The state oil giant said that the funds approved for the 210,000 barrels per day capacity refinery was for complete rehabilitation and not turnaround maintenance.
