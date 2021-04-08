Currencies
Exchange rate weakens to record N438/$1 during intra-day trading
The exchange rate at NAFEX trades at N438/$1 during Intra-day trading NAFEX as forex turnover drops by 71%
Wednesday, 7th April 2021: The exchange rate between the naira and the US Dollar closed N411/$ at the Investors and Exporters window.
The Naira depreciated against the US Dollar for the third time in a row on Wednesday, 7th of April 2021, to close at N411/$1. This represents a 0.12% decline when compared to N410.5 recorded on Tuesday.
Despite the depreciation recorded in the I&E window, the naira remained stable in the parallel market on Wednesday to close at N485 to a dollar, the same as recorded since last week.
Meanwhile, the dollar supply in the official exchange market dropped to its lowest in over 5 months as it declined by 71% on Wednesday to stand at $11.85 million.
Trading at the official NAFEX window
Naira depreciated against the US Dollar at the Investors and Exporters window on Wednesday to close at N411 to a dollar. This represents a 50 kobo decline when compared to N410.5/$1 recorded on Tuesday, 6th April 2021.
- The opening indicative rate closed at N409.74 to a dollar on Wednesday. This represents a N0.26 depreciation when compared to N409.48/$1 recorded on Tuesday.
- Also, an exchange rate of N438 to a dollar was the highest rate recorded during intra-day trading before it closed at N411/$1. It also sold for as low as N405/$1 during intra-day trading.
- Forex turnover at the Investor and Exporters (I&E) window dropped by 71% on Wednesday, 6th April 2021.
- A cursory look at the data tracked by Nairametrics from FMDQ showed that forex turnover declined from $40.8 million recorded on Tuesday, April 6, 2021, to $11.85 million on Wednesday, April 7, 2021.
Cryptocurrency watch
Major crypto assets recorded a significant drop in Wednesday’s trade as the world’s most popular crypto asset, Bitcoin slumped by 3.13%, losing about $1,818.66 in a single day’s trade.
- Bitcoin fell by 3.13% as of 11:00 pm on Wednesday to trade at $56,199.64
- Also, Ethereum lost 5.56% to trade at $1,995.18, hence losing a total of $117.51.
- Meanwhile, Nairametrics reported that the court has granted Ripple access to U.S SEC documents expressing the financial regulator’s interpretation or views about crypto assets. This saw the asset rallied in the early hours of the say.
Oil price gain marginally
Crude oil prices recorded a marginal gain on Wednesday to close at $63.09 (Brent Crude), representing a 0.56% gain.
- The marginal growth in the price of crude could be attributed to the revived optimism in the market as the United Kingdom has given the first vaccine to about half of its population, while the US has vaccinated about 30% of its population.
- Crude prices grew despite extended lockdowns in major countries in Europe as they battle with the third wave of the pandemic.
- Brent Crude closed at $63.09 (+0.56%), WTI Crude closed at $59.77 indicating 0.74% gain, Bonny Light, $62.24 (+1.14%), OPEC Basket (-0.6%) to close at $61.33 while Natural gas grew by 2.61% to close at $2.52.
External reserve
Nigeria’s external reserve gained $129.8 million on Tuesday, 6th April 2021 to close at $34.98 billion, the highest single-day gain recorded in about 3 months.
- This indicates a 0.37% increase when compared to $34.85 billion recorded on Thursday 1st April 2021.
- This also represents the 11th consecutive increase in the country’s external reserve position having endured a significant downturn in the early parts of the year. Nigeria’s reserve has added a total of $558.8 million in 11 days.
- This recent growth could however be attributed to the increase in crude oil prices recorded earlier in March and the possible increase in diaspora remittance as the CBN offers incentives for every unit of dollar received from diaspora remittance.
- Nigeria will now hope for the reserve to $40 billion so as to be able to meet up with pent-up demand that had accumulated since the crash of crude oil price in 2020.
Currencies
Naira weakens at NAFEX window as dollar supply continues to dwindle
The exchange rate between the naira and the US dollar closed at N410.5/$1 at the Investors and Exporters window.
Tuesday, 6th April 2021, the exchange rate between the naira and the US dollar closed at N410.5/$1 at the Investors and Exporters window.
The naira depreciated further against the US dollar on Tuesday, 6th of April 2021 to close at N410.5 to a dollar at the NAFEX window. This represents a 0.29% decline when compared to N409.3 recorded in the previous trading session (Thursday, 1st April 2021).
Naira, however, remained stable at the parallel market as it closed at N485/$1, which is the same as recorded on Monday, 5th April 2021.
Meanwhile, dollar supply at the Importers and Exporters window continues to dwindle, gaining marginally to stand at $40.8 million.
READ: CBN considers interest rate cut as trade, economy decline over Coronavirus
Trading at the official NAFEX window
- The naira depreciated against the US Dollar at the Investors and Exporters window on Tuesday to close at N410.5/$1. This represents a N1.20k decline when compared to N409.3/$1 recorded on Thursday, 1st April 2021.
- The opening indicative rate closed at N409.48 to a dollar on Tuesday. This represents 48 kobo decline compared to N409/$1 recorded the previous day.
- Also, an exchange rate of N419.3 to a dollar was the highest rate recorded during intra-day trading before it closed at N410.5/$1. It also sold for as low as N394/$1 during intra-day trading.
- Forex turnover at the Investor and Exporters (I&E) window increased by 14.8% on Tuesday, 6th April 2021.
- A cursory look at the data tracked by Nairametrics from FMDQ showed that forex turnover increased from $35.55 million recorded on Thursday, 1st April 2021, to $40.8 million on Tuesday.
Cryptocurrency watch
Bitcoin, the most popular digital asset in the world lost 1,210.9 on Tuesday to close at $57.914.02, representing a 2.04%% decline in a single day.
- On the other hand, Ethereum gained 0.48% to close at$2,117.35 while USDTUSD traded at $1.003 (+0.03%) on Tuesday.
- Meanwhile, a recent article by Nairametrics states that the present amount of Bitcoin held on leading crypto exchanges suggests a likely bullish bias on the price of Bitcoin as business entities and large organisations continue to accumulate the crypto asset at record levels despite the strong dollar and rising U.S Treasury yields.
- It is also worth noting that MicroStrategy, a leading institutional investor of the flagship asset revealed that it had purchased an additional 253 bitcoins for $15 million in cash at an average price of $59,339 per bitcoin.
- According to a report, Bitcoin, which is the largest and most priced digital asset in the world, is currently worth more than $1 trillion after its price rallied high in the year 2021.
Crude oil gains marginally
The price of Brent Crude oil gained marginally on Tuesday as it closed at $62.6, which represents 0.72% increase when compared to the previous day’s trade.
- It is however still trading significantly below its year-to-date high when it hit the prediction of $70 dollars per barrel.
- The recent bearish trade in the oil market can be attributed to concerns about oil demand as the OPC+ decided to ease the production cuts by more than 1 million bpd over the next three months.
- Also, OPEC Basket crude declined by 2.17% to close at $61.7 on Tuesday, 6th April 2021.
- Brent Crude oil closed at $62.6, WTI Crude ($59.33), Bonny Light ($61.54), and Natural Gas at $2.556.
External reserve
Nigeria’s external reserve gained $25.1 million on Thursday, 1st April 2021 to close at $34.85 billion.
- This indicates a 0.07% increase when compared to $34.82 billion recorded on Wednesday 31st March 2021.
- This also represents the 10th consecutive increase in the country’s external reserve position having endured a significant downturn in the early parts of the year. Nigeria’s reserve has added a total of $428.9 million in 10 days.
- The current positive trend started on 19th March 2021 when it gained $39.58 million in a single day.
- This recent growth could however be attributed to the increase in crude oil prices recorded earlier in March and the possible increase in diaspora remittance as the CBN offers incentives for every unit of dollar received from diaspora remittance.
Currencies
Exchange rate falls at NAFEX window as crude oil price dips further
The exchange rate between the naira and the US Dollar closed at N409.3/$1 at the I&E window as oil prices closed negative.
Thursday, 1st April 2021, the exchange rate between the naira and the US dollar closed at N409.3/$1 at the Investors and Exporters window, where forex is traded officially.
The naira depreciated against the US dollar on the first day of April 2021 to close at N409.3/$1 at NAFEX window. This represents a 0.15% decline when compared to N408.67/$1 recorded on Wednesday, 31st March 2021.
Meanwhile, Naira gained marginally on the parallel market to close at N485/$1 on Thursday, 1st April 2021 and has remained stable since, as it closed at N485 to a dollar on Monday, 5th April 2021.
READ: Naira gains at NAFEX as oil prices record biggest single day loss in 11 months
Trading at the official NAFEX window
The naira depreciated against the US Dollar at the Investors and Exporters window on Thursday to close at N409.3/$1. This represents a 63 kobo decline when compared to N408.63/$1 recorded on Wednesday, 31st March 2021.
- The opening indicative rate closed at N409 to a dollar on Thursday. This represents 70 kobo gain compared to N409.7/$1 recorded the previous day.
- Also, an exchange rate of N413 to a dollar was the highest rate recorded during intra-day trading before it closed at N409.3/$1. It also sold for as low as N401.1/$1 during intra-day trading.
- Forex turnover at the Investor and Exporters (I&E) window increased marginally by 0.5% on Thursday, 1st April 2021.
- A cursory look at the data tracked by Nairametrics from FMDQ showed that forex turnover increased from $35.37 million recorded on Wednesday, March 31, 2021, to $35.55 million on Thursday.
READ: The Nigerian economy is increasingly dollarized but there is a way-out
Cryptocurrency watch
Bitcoin, the most popular digital asset in the world gained 628.58 on Monday to close at $58,836.37, representing a 1.16% gain as of 11:48 pm on Monday.
- Meanwhile, a recent article by Nairametrics states that the present amount of Bitcoin held on leading crypto exchanges suggests a likely bullish bias on the price of Bitcoin as business entities and large organisations continue to accumulate the crypto asset at record levels despite the strong dollar and rising U.S Treasury yields.
- Also, MicroStrategy a leading institutional investor of the flagship asset revealed that it had purchased an additional 253 bitcoins for $15 million in cash at an average price of $59,339 per bitcoin.
- It also revealed that it had about 91,579 bitcoins acquired for $2.226 billion at an average price of $24,311 per bitcoin.
READ: World’s biggest oil company, Saudi Aramco pays a whopping $75 billion in dividend
Crude oil dips below $60 per barrel
Brent Crude oil prices dipped further on Monday as it closed at $62.15, representing a decline of 4.18% in a single day.
- This was attributed to renewed concerns about oil demand as the OPC+ decided to ease the production cuts by more than 1 million bpd over the next three months.
- Markets got off to a slow start on Monday after a long weekend, owing to the recent decision of the OPEC+ to raise supply over May-July as Covid-19 pandemic continues to affect major economies in Europe and other parts of the world.
- Meanwhile, Reuters reported that Saudi Arabia has hiked its crude oil prices for Asian buyers by $0.40 per barrel and cut those for European and U.S. buyers by $0.20 and $0.10 per barrel, respectively.
- Brent Crude oil closed at $62.15, WTI Crude ($59.02), Bonny Light ($61.54), and Natural Gas at $2.515.
External reserve
Nigeria’s external reserve gained $27.87 million on Wednesday, 31st March 2021 to close at $34.82 billion.
- This indicates a 0.08% increase when compared to $34.79 billion recorded on Tuesday, 3rd March 2021.
- This also represents the ninth consecutive increase in the country’s external reserve position having endured a significant downturn in the early parts of the year.
- The current positive trend started as of 19th March 2021 when it hit $39.58 million in a single day. This recent growth could however be attributed to the increase in crude oil prices recorded earlier in March and the possible increase in diaspora remittance as the CBN offers incentives for every unit of dollar received from diaspora remittance.
Nairametrics | Company Earnings
Access our Live Feed portal for the latest company earnings as they drop.