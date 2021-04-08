Appointments
Usman Alkali Baba assumes office as new IG of Police
The FG announced that IGP Usman Alkali Baba assumed duty as the new Inspector General of Police on Wednesday.
The FG disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday evening, citing that he is taking over from IGP Mohammed Abubakar Adamu, NPM, who retired after 35 years of meritorious service to the nation.
What the FG is saying
“The handing/taking over of leadership between the former and new Police Chiefs was held in a brief but colourful ceremony at the Force Headquarters, Abuja. The event was climaxed with the symbolic handover of the Nigeria Police flag.
The new IGP, who is the 21st indigenous Inspector General of Police, Ag. IGP Usman Alkali Baba, NPM, psc (+), fdc, a fellow of the National Defence College, hails from Geidam in Yobe State. He was commissioned into the Nigeria Police Force on 15th March 1988 as a Cadet Assistant Superintendent of Police.
He holds a Masters degree in Public Administration (MPA) and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science.
The FG also disclosed that the new IGP believes in the provision of motivational and credible leadership driven by professionalism and strategic planning, all directed at stabilizing internal security and modernizing police operations within the framework of citizens’ consent, trust, and the rule of law.
In case you missed it
The Federal Government revealed why President Buhari terminated the appointment of the outgoing Inspector General of Police (IGP), Muhammad Adamu, before the expiration of the 3-months extension, saying the ex-IGP’s tenure was terminated following the completion of the selection process for a new Inspector General of Police.
Appointments
FSDH appoints FCMB Director, Bukola Smith as new Managing Director and CEO
Bukola Smith, the Executive Director, Business Development, in First City Monument Bank Limited has been appointed by FSDH Merchant Bank as the new Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Lagos based financial institution.
This information was revealed in a recent post made by Smith, the new MD/CEO of the bank via her official LinkedIn account.
Her appointment will take full effect in mid-April, 2021, as she moves to take over from Hamda Ambah who will retire from the bank with effect from April 27th, 2021, after 28 years of service to the company, including four years and three months as the Managing Director of the Merchant Bank.
Smith is expected to take on the full responsibility of leading FSDH Merchant Bank to greater heights of global success, building on the impressive work Ambah has done in the last four years and three months as the Managing Director of the Merchant Bank.
What they are saying
Commenting on her appointment, Bukola Smith said:
“Super excited to announce my appointment as the new MD/CEO of FSDH Merchant Bank from mid-April, 2021. Thus, bringing an end to 14 beautiful and impactful years at FCMB.”
Special thanks go to all my friends and colleagues, who made my time at FCMB an amazing experience.
It is a privilege to take over from a Super Mentor, Hamda Ambah who has done a great job in steering the ship over the years.”
About Smith
Bukola Smith holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Economics from the University of Lagos, and also holds an MBA from Manchester Business School, University of Manchester, United Kingdom.
Smith was appointed Executive Director, Business Development at First City Monument Bank (FCMB) in 2017, and prior to this, she was the Regional Head, Lagos Region of the Bank.
She has occupied several key positions in FCMB as the Group Head Treasury and Financial Institutions; Divisional Head, Investment Banking and Financial Markets; Director Project and Structured Finance; and Divisional Head, Group Internal Audit, since she joined the bank in 2006.
As the Executive Director in charge of Business Development in FCMB, the bank’s Small and Micro business-focused team moved up to the first position in 2019, to emerge as the best SME supporter in the country – according to a KPMG Customer Service Report 2020.
Appointments
Livestock Feeds appoints Portland Paints MD, Bolarin Okunowo as Non-Executive Director
The Board of Directors of Livestock Feeds Plc has appointed Bolarin Okunowo, the current Managing Director of Portland Paints and Products Nigeria Plc, as a Non-Executive Director on the Board of Livestock Feeds Plc.
According to a notification issued by the company, Okunowo is expected to replace Godwin Abimbola Samuel who resigned from the Board with effect from 1st April 2021.
Okunowo joined the UACN group in 2018 and served as UACN’s Investment Executive responsible for managing the company’s investments in its Industrial and Services Portfolio (paints, logistics and real estate).
In this role, she led the recapitalisation of UPDC Plc and has worked with UACN’s subsidiary management teams to shape strategy and deliver commercial outcomes.
She is a seasoned finance and investment specialist with over 15 years of experience in a range of roles including debt advisory, corporate finance, principal investments and financial management.
About Livestock Feeds
Livestock Feeds Plc was established in 1963 by Pfizer as a subsidiary to the pharmaceutical business which had been introduced to Nigeria a few years earlier.
The company is a subsidiary of UACN Plc, and a pioneer in the manufacturing of animal feeds in Nigeria, with over 50 years of experience, and a distribution network that allows convenient delivery of products to various customers locations.
