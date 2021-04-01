Columnists
In a decade of gas, why is the NGFCP stuck in the pipeline?
A decade of gas with no substantial gas legislation/regulation and operational framework is both ironic and befuddling.
In December 2019, the Federal Government of Nigeria through the Minister of Petroleum for State, Chief Timipre Sylva declared 2020 as the year of gas for Nigeria. After one year of attempting to pursue this goal, the Minister at the Joint International Energy Forum and International Gas Union (IEF-IGU) Ministerial Gas Forum in Malaysia, declared the period of 2021 to 2030 as the Decade of Gas.
According to him, the government was “pursuing programmes to grow [Nigeria’s] gas economies through the development of industrial and transport gas markets, in juxtaposition with gas-to-power initiatives.”
Speaking sometime in February this year at a public hearing of the House of Representatives on gas flaring, the Minister said, “We believe that with all the programmes we have in place, we are on course to achieving complete elimination of gas flaring by the year 2025,” veering away from the country’s initial goal of ending gas flaring by 2020, a curiously earlier target than the global target of the World Bank Global Gas Flaring Reduction Partnership (GGFRP) to which Nigeria belongs.
Having failed at its 2020 target, the country has in its typical manner set another goal for 2025. This is unsurprising since the first target date to end gas flaring in Nigeria was in 1984 – 37 years ago – a target missed without remorse. After that, the country set targets for 2007, 2008, and 2010, none of which were met. There is very little confidence in its promise to meet any goals it purports to have now.
At the recently concluded Nigeria International Petroleum Summit (NIPS), the Minister highlighted a point that has been obvious in Nigeria since the days of NEPA. He said, “In the area of domestic utilisation of gas to power the economy, there is a chronic shortage.” Perhaps it is necessary to point out to the Minister that this chronic shortage is fuelled by government inefficiencies, like the failure to proceed with the Nigerian Gas Flare Commercialisation Programme (NGFCP) with investors on the queue. Nigeria, while in dire energy poverty was recorded by the International Energy Agency in 2020, as the 7th top gas flaring destination in the world.
One report reveals that between January and November 2020, alone, the country flared 198.12 billion SCF of gas, amounting to an estimated loss of $507.19m (or N192.22bn). This is not to mention the environmental effects of gas flaring, which PwC has estimated to amount to some N28. 8 billion (US$94 million) annually. Yet, the NGFCP launched in 2016 is yet to roar to life five years after it was conceived. When the programme launched in December 2016, it was greeted with fanfare, as many were excited about the possibility of ending gas flaring and utilising flare gas to improve the economy.
The programme crawled along until 2019 when it seemed to crackle to life before it died again. For a government that has claimed overly ambitious gas flare reduction target dates, declared a decade of gas, and included emission reduction targets under its Nationally Determined Contributions for the Paris Agreement, it is disgraceful that it has failed to play its part in bringing the gas flare programme to fruition.
One cannot blame investors here, as over 850 participants indicated an interest in the programme, and 238 of them submitted Statements of Qualification for the second stage, but the selected 205 participants have been made to wait without an end in sight to receive their Request for Proposals. This is bad for investor confidence.
According to the programme manager of the NGFCP, Justice Derefaka, “the NGFCP has the potential of generating approximately $3.5 billion of inward investment into Nigeria, [and] to impact the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) by an estimated $ 1 billion per annum.” He further stated that the programme could “potentially unlock 2 to 3 LNG trains, around 3000MW electricity generation as well as generate circa 600,000MT of LPG per year, giving 6 million households access to clean energy through LPG.”
This means that not only is Nigeria losing money and killing its population flaring gas, it is also depriving itself of money and the economic and social development it could have gained if it had put in place the requisite regulatory and operational infrastructure. In fact, the NGFCP alone could be a major driver of Nigeria’s COVID-19 recovery. For a programme in which it would not be spending any federal funds to set up infrastructure, one wonders what has led to such long-winded delay.
Nigeria is adept at paying lip service to developmental commitments. At first, when the NGFCP process failed to proceed with its 2020 timelines, the pandemic was to blame. In the same period of the pandemic, however, the NLNG Train 7 deployed, the ANOH gas project deployed, the Brass Methanol Plant deployed, the Dangote fertiliser deployed and the Dangote refinery is underway.
The common thread among these is that they are private-sector-led. While these have gone on, the government has failed to play its part in putting in place the operational framework for the NGFCP and the Petroleum Industry Bill. A decade of gas with no substantial gas legislation/regulation and operational framework is both ironic and befuddling.
As the “Ever Given” ship was stuck in The Nile, the Oil market was also stuck in denial
The Suez canal is not the Strait of Hormuz, where some 21 million barrels — or $1.2 billion worth of oil pass through every day.
With reports that the ship is now afloat, we can focus on the real factors affecting the oil markets.
One of the biggest imperfections in news reporting is the reactionary element that comes with it. For every event, there must be an accompanying story to explain why that event happened. The fundamental flaw of this is that there is little time to provide empirical evidence as to why that event really happened. This happens quite a lot in the oil markets.
As an energy analyst, I subscribe to an Oil Price application that notifies me of every oil-news related event that happens daily. Here is a recap of how last week went (note the words written in bold).
Wednesday 11:33am – “Suez Canal blockage sends oil prices rebounding after sell-off”
Wednesday 19:26pm – “Oil prices post a rebound as ship mishap blocks Suez Canal”
READ: A Joe Biden presidency and its impact on Nigeria’s oil
The next day…
Thursday 05:31am – “Oil falls as demand concerns trump Suez Canal disruptions”
Thursday 13:09pm – “Oil prices slide as coronavirus lockdown concerns outweigh Suez Canal disruptions”
Thursday 16:13PM – “Oil drops in volatile week while Suez Canal mishap persists”
Thursday 19:24pm – “Oil ends lower, pressured by risks to energy demand as traders eye Suez Canal prospects”
READ: Is this the halt of the supercycle for crude oil?
The next day…
Friday 06:09am – “Oil prices recover some ground on fears Suez blockage may last weeks.”
Friday 11:41am – “Fears of prolonged Suez Canal blockage drive oil prices higher”
Prices were rising on one day as a result of the Suez Canal blockage, the next day, prices were falling as a result of the Suez Canal blockage. The oil markets were in limbo and speculators were vulnerable to the market’s volatility as a result of that.
A quick look at the diagram above highlights the whipsaw movement in prices that have created a dilemma for oil reporters and analysts. The question is, is the Suez Canal affecting oil prices or not?
Oil prices are a product of demand and supply, principally. However, there are adjustments for other factors that may affect the prices. Some analysts argued that last week’s moves were just technical trading and speculatory trading. Prices were ranging between certain key levels to justify that sentiment that it really had nothing to do with ships but the interactions between Commodity Trading Advisors, Speculators and Funds adjusting their exposure to oil.
READ: Naira gains at NAFEX as oil prices record biggest single day loss in 11 months
Others added that uncertainties of the effect of a Suez Canal blockage crept into traders’ mind and formed the premise for price volatility as we experienced. Another set of analysts pointed all the fingers at Coronavirus concerns and oil demands, as most European nations would still be in lockdowns throughout April. Most analysts adjusted their oil demand forecasts with this in sight. Professional oil investors understood that the event would be solved in the short-term and it might not have an effect on the supply levels needed to affect prices as countries can consume local storage in the meantime.
The truth is, the Suez canal is not the Strait of Hormuz, where some 21 million barrels — or $1.2 billion worth of oil pass through every day. The strait represents the most important chokepoint for the world’s oil supply. This would have created the platform for the volatility in prices. Although, you would argue that energy products pass through the Suez Canal which had attracted the United States interests. However, the percentage of the stranded products could have been minimal to the oil market supply and OPEC and her allies’ silence during the saga is testament to this theory.
Is rehabilitating the Port Harcourt refinery necessary? -The $1.5 billion question
With the paucity of funds the government faces, the spending of $1.5 billion on a refinery should be at the back burner.
Earlier this month, the Nigerian Government reportedly approved $1.5bn in funding to repair the Port Harcourt refinery, which had closed down two years ago. Of course, the news was met with some negative reactions from Nigerians. Their sentiment might come from a point of mistrust that the project might be a conduit pipe for corruption. Or perhaps poor management would eventually kill the project, taking Milton Friedman’s “If you put the federal government in charge of the Sahara Desert, in 5 years there’d be a shortage of sand” quote into perspective.
However, skepticism and sentiments aside, the economics in funding a refinery repair for $1.5 billion can be debated.
READ: CBN Governor says Dangote refinery will sell refined products to FG in Naira
Background
Nigeria, the Giant of Africa and the largest oil producer in Africa, currently has five refineries in the country; of which four are owned by the Nigerian Government through the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), while the fifth is owned and operated by Niger Delta Petroleum Resources (NDPR).
The four refineries owned by the Nigerian government have a combined capacity of 445,000 barrels per day: one in Kaduna and three in the Niger Delta region at Warri and Port Harcourt. The Port Harcourt refinery which is the bone of contention has the capacity to refine an estimated 210,000 barrels per day.
The 2019 audited results reflected that Nigeria’s refineries made losses of $439.47 million. In April 2020, they were all shut pending rehabilitation.
READ: $1.5 billion refinery rehabilitation is brazen and expensive adventure – Atedo Peterside
Is funding the repair necessary?
Nigeria’s affair with refineries is synonymous with a passenger waiting for ages at the bus-stop and all five buses appear at once. This happens to be the case as the Nigerian government has decided to fund a refinery amidst the arrival of the Dangote refinery which should commence later in the year/early 2022 and the BUA refinery which should be operational in 2024. Both refineries have a refining capacity of 650,000 and 200,000 which begs the question why the country is funding a refinery that according to the NNPC Chief, Mele Kyari, would be run by private companies once rehabilitated.
“FG should halt $1.5bn approval for repair of Port Harcourt refinery and subject this brazen & expensive adventure to an informed national debate. Many experts prefer that this refinery is sold “as is” by BPE to core-investors with proven capacity to repair it with their own funds,” tweeted Atedo Peterside, Founder of Stanbic IBTC Bank.
READ: Why FG may increase fuel pump price between N211 – N238/litre soon
The honest truth as the tautology goes is, Nigeria has toiled with the inadequately maintained refineries for years. Mele Kyari is not the first NNPC chief to attempt a revamp, privatise or expand our refineries. Although, you would argue that a country with such oil-producing powers should at least possess one functional refinery that can work to optimal capacity. Over the years, the country has been exposed to saboteurs who have allegedly brought in dirty petrol from Europe and so having a refinery would be in our best interests.
However, the timing and prioritization is a concern. The 3-phase-44-month repair project will be funded from sources including the Nigerian National Petroleum (NNPC), Internally Generated Revenue (IGR), budgetary provisions, and Afreximbank.
The Minister of Petroleum, Timipre Sylva has also said that the country would implement rehabilitation work on the Kaduna and Warri refineries on or before May 2023. `This will also be funded from government coffers.
READ: Malabu Oil Scandal: Prosecutors demand JPMorgan documents
Which begs the question, Why? The country will have a problem of Overcapacity. We have the Dangote’s refinery, (650bpd) the BUA refinery (200bpd) and other commercial refineries (+/- 200bpd) in addition to the proposed rehabilitated state refineries (440bpd) coming on board. Nigeria could possibly have the capacity of refining approximately 1.5 million bpd. With the consumption level and demand for refined products in Nigeria falling within the range of 450,000 and 500,000bpd according to the Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA), the country that once imported refined petroleum products will have the irony of overcapacity.
Much ado for a business that is hardly profitable. Globally, refining margins are very poor. Global Consulting firm, Mckinsey describes how the profitability of a refinery comes from “the difference in value between the crude oil that it processes and the petroleum products that it produces. Most of a refiner’s margin comes from the higher-value “light products” (i.e., gasoline, diesel, and jet fuel) that it makes.”
Most of these “light products” will face their days of reckoning when Climate Change policies start to kick in.
To further buttress why refinery businesses should be avoided by the NNPC. Saudi Aramco just released its 2020 results and despite the upbeat revenues and profits made, the company for a second consecutive year lost money on its downstream division (refining and chemicals).
There were over 600 operating refineries around the world as of the beginning of 2017. Last year after the oil price crash, Alan Gelder, head of downstream oil at Wood Mackenzie, lamented about his company’s global composite gross refining margin which averaged between $0.20/barrel in May and June last year. The $0.20 per barrel is a deviation from their 2020 average forecast of $1.40/barrel. He further added that a few refineries are in serious threat of closure in Europe alone over the next three years.
Conclusion
With the paucity of funds the government faces, the spending of $1.5 billion on a refinery should be at the back burner. The allocation would be better served for other critical infrastructure that would bring revenue or fix economic problems. The long-term values of refineries will battle Climate change policies and lower demand/lower oil prices as the market cycles. The Lagos to Ibadan train is an excellent project the Federal Government has done. Similar projects like that would boost citizens morale and the economy rather than the capital-intensive, recurring-expending late to the party refinery project.
