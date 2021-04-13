Connect with us
Cryptocurrency

Bitcoin is on fire, breaks above all-time high

The flagship crypto traded at $62,645.26 with a daily trading volume of about $60 billion.

Published

3 hours ago

on

Bitcoin on high demand, hits 2-year high, trading $17,000

Bitcoin prices ascended to a record high on Tuesday, hitting another milestone at above $62,000, a move that many reaffirm to be a bullish trend in the cryptoverse and one that can make other digital assets surge.

At the time of writing this report, the flagship crypto traded at $62,645.26 with a daily trading volume of about $60 billion. Bitcoin is up 2.99% for the day. The world’s most popular crypto now has a market value of about $1.17 trillion.

Adding credence to the strong bullish run in play is data retrieved from Glassnode pointing to the fact that holders of the flagship crypto are selling less, as Bitcoin deposits on exchanges hit a 30-day low.

BTC Number of Exchange Deposits (7d MA) just reached a 1-month low of 2,837.702.

READ: Why Bitcoin might likely hit $100,000 soon

READ: Bitcoin produces 4 billionaires worth at least $3 billion each

More details later…

Olumide Adesina is a France-born Nigerian. He is a Certified Investment Trader, with more than 15 years of working expertise in Investment trading. Message Olumide on Twitter @tokunboadesina. He is a Member of the Chartered Financial Analyst Society.

Cryptocurrency

Why Bitcoin might likely hit $100,000 soon

The 12-month BTC price forecast was more evenly distributed, though a majority of respondents see prices above $50,000.

Published

6 hours ago

on

April 13, 2021

By

From late February to the end of March, currency.com conducted a survey among its users to get their take on Bitcoin, which has skyrocketed about 1500% from where it was a year ago.

The Crypto exchange surveyed 1,572 respondents on their exposure, perspective, and outlook of digital assets. The crypto-asset platform revealed that about 20% of its customers expect the price of Bitcoin to hit at least $100,000 or above in the next 12 months. 54% of the respondents predict the price of the world’s most popular cryptocurrency will hover at $50,000-$100,000 in the same period.

The survey also revealed that 2% of customers indicated that they already have $1 million or more stashed in Bitcoin. However, nearly 27.2% were sceptical about whether they can achieve this goal.

READ: 1 Bitcoin will buy you a house in Nigeria’s rich suburb

The 12-month BTC price forecast was more evenly distributed, though a majority of respondents see prices above $50,000.

Specifically, 40% keep in their portfolio not only Bitcoin, which makes up about 50% of the entire crypto market, but also altcoins.

READ: Ripple scores early legal victory, XRP breaks above $1 for first time in 3 years

When asked whether the firm believes the price prediction is accurate, Currency.com’s head of strategy, Vitaly Kedyk, said:

“Over the course of 2020, we have seen interest in crypto gain mainstream attention and validation following take-up by large institutional investors. We expect this trend to continue in 2021 with greater diversification across altcoins.”

READ: Meet the billionaire twins who bought $10m worth of Bitcoin when it still sold for $8

Bitcoin believers already say that the biggest cryptocurrency has shifted from the fringes of retail speculation towards embrace by major investors. The total market capitalization of cryptocurrencies tops $2 trillion, mostly spurred by rising institutional demand. Bitcoin’s market cap makes up more than half of that figure and it is now worth more than $1 trillion.

That being said, a significant number of its users are also diversifying their holdings in the exchange beyond investing in crypto, into traditional financial assets like equities, indices, and commodities with a token that mirrors the value of each asset.

Cryptocurrency

Unknown Bitcoin whale moves $714 million, Bitcoin stays above $60,000 mark

The flagship crypto traded at $60,514.60 on the FTX exchange with a daily trading volume of $45.5 billion.

Published

1 day ago

on

April 12, 2021

By

$700 million worth of Bitcoin moved by an unknown identity

Bitcoin whales are moving the vastly used treasury crypto in large amounts amid price volatility and bullish rush, as Bitcoin bulls regain control above the $60, 000 mark.

Data retrieved from BtcBlockBot an advanced crypto blockchain tracking and analytics firm, an anonymous cryptocurrency user revealed someone (possibly http://coinbase.com) moved 11,901 BTC $714 million in block 678,688.

Whale alert! 🐋 Someone (possibly http://coinbase.com) moved 11,901 BTC $714 million in block 678,688

READ: XRP surges by 150% in 7 days as Ripple posts early victories against SEC

The tracker further disclosed that the whale may have come from the world’s pioneer crypto exchange, Coinbase.

Nairametrics’ research has recently seen the surge in unknown crypto transactions involving Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other top crypto assets at levels not previously seen in the cryptoverse suggesting that more institutional players are getting into the game.

At the time of writing, the flagship crypto traded at $60,514.60 on the FTX exchange with a daily trading volume of $45.5 billion. Bitcoin is down 0.04% for the day.

READ: Why Bitcoin is still going up

During bull trends in the cryptoverse, these large entities can take profit on their positions, especially if the futures market is overcrowded.

Wealthy investors reducing their crypto exposure to rebalance their portfolios can cause high price swings in the market, especially when accompanied by cascading liquidations.

However, recent data suggests otherwise as data retrieved from Glassnode points at entities holding more onto the world’s most popular crypto, rather than selling; as data shows Bitcoin balance on Crypto Exchanges just reached a 2-year low of 2,337,271.262 BTC.

A previous 2-year low of 2,338,724.621 BTC was observed on 08 April 2021.

READ: FG moves to recover N5.2 trillion debt owed by firms, individuals

 

