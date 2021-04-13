Cryptocurrency
Bitcoin is on fire, breaks above all-time high
The flagship crypto traded at $62,645.26 with a daily trading volume of about $60 billion.
Bitcoin prices ascended to a record high on Tuesday, hitting another milestone at above $62,000, a move that many reaffirm to be a bullish trend in the cryptoverse and one that can make other digital assets surge.
At the time of writing this report, the flagship crypto traded at $62,645.26 with a daily trading volume of about $60 billion. Bitcoin is up 2.99% for the day. The world’s most popular crypto now has a market value of about $1.17 trillion.
Adding credence to the strong bullish run in play is data retrieved from Glassnode pointing to the fact that holders of the flagship crypto are selling less, as Bitcoin deposits on exchanges hit a 30-day low.
BTC Number of Exchange Deposits (7d MA) just reached a 1-month low of 2,837.702.
📉 #Bitcoin $BTC Number of Exchange Deposits (7d MA) just reached a 1-month low of 2,837.702
View metric:https://t.co/v3uKq4dCjX pic.twitter.com/MTLDQeL5Oj
— glassnode alerts (@glassnodealerts) April 13, 2021
Why Bitcoin might likely hit $100,000 soon
The 12-month BTC price forecast was more evenly distributed, though a majority of respondents see prices above $50,000.
From late February to the end of March, currency.com conducted a survey among its users to get their take on Bitcoin, which has skyrocketed about 1500% from where it was a year ago.
The Crypto exchange surveyed 1,572 respondents on their exposure, perspective, and outlook of digital assets. The crypto-asset platform revealed that about 20% of its customers expect the price of Bitcoin to hit at least $100,000 or above in the next 12 months. 54% of the respondents predict the price of the world’s most popular cryptocurrency will hover at $50,000-$100,000 in the same period.
The survey also revealed that 2% of customers indicated that they already have $1 million or more stashed in Bitcoin. However, nearly 27.2% were sceptical about whether they can achieve this goal.
The 12-month BTC price forecast was more evenly distributed, though a majority of respondents see prices above $50,000.
Specifically, 40% keep in their portfolio not only Bitcoin, which makes up about 50% of the entire crypto market, but also altcoins.
When asked whether the firm believes the price prediction is accurate, Currency.com’s head of strategy, Vitaly Kedyk, said:
“Over the course of 2020, we have seen interest in crypto gain mainstream attention and validation following take-up by large institutional investors. We expect this trend to continue in 2021 with greater diversification across altcoins.”
Bitcoin believers already say that the biggest cryptocurrency has shifted from the fringes of retail speculation towards embrace by major investors. The total market capitalization of cryptocurrencies tops $2 trillion, mostly spurred by rising institutional demand. Bitcoin’s market cap makes up more than half of that figure and it is now worth more than $1 trillion.
That being said, a significant number of its users are also diversifying their holdings in the exchange beyond investing in crypto, into traditional financial assets like equities, indices, and commodities with a token that mirrors the value of each asset.
Unknown Bitcoin whale moves $714 million, Bitcoin stays above $60,000 mark
The flagship crypto traded at $60,514.60 on the FTX exchange with a daily trading volume of $45.5 billion.
Bitcoin whales are moving the vastly used treasury crypto in large amounts amid price volatility and bullish rush, as Bitcoin bulls regain control above the $60, 000 mark.
Data retrieved from BtcBlockBot an advanced crypto blockchain tracking and analytics firm, an anonymous cryptocurrency user revealed someone (possibly http://coinbase.com) moved 11,901 BTC $714 million in block 678,688.
Whale alert! 🐋 Someone (possibly http://coinbase.com) moved 11,901 BTC $714 million in block 678,688
Whale alert! 🐋 Someone (possibly https://t.co/jIWhXDP3O5) moved 11,901 BTC ($714M) in block 678,688 https://t.co/harpPfXLjD
— Bitcoin Block Bot (@BtcBlockBot) April 11, 2021
The tracker further disclosed that the whale may have come from the world’s pioneer crypto exchange, Coinbase.
Nairametrics’ research has recently seen the surge in unknown crypto transactions involving Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other top crypto assets at levels not previously seen in the cryptoverse suggesting that more institutional players are getting into the game.
At the time of writing, the flagship crypto traded at $60,514.60 on the FTX exchange with a daily trading volume of $45.5 billion. Bitcoin is down 0.04% for the day.
During bull trends in the cryptoverse, these large entities can take profit on their positions, especially if the futures market is overcrowded.
Wealthy investors reducing their crypto exposure to rebalance their portfolios can cause high price swings in the market, especially when accompanied by cascading liquidations.
However, recent data suggests otherwise as data retrieved from Glassnode points at entities holding more onto the world’s most popular crypto, rather than selling; as data shows Bitcoin balance on Crypto Exchanges just reached a 2-year low of 2,337,271.262 BTC.
A previous 2-year low of 2,338,724.621 BTC was observed on 08 April 2021.
📉 #Bitcoin $BTC Balance on Exchanges just reached a 2-year low of 2,337,271.262 BTC
Previous 2-year low of 2,338,724.621 BTC was observed on 08 April 2021
View metric:https://t.co/9vOOAmwh32 pic.twitter.com/sV3lhECEGU
— glassnode alerts (@glassnodealerts) April 11, 2021
