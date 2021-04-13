Content Partners
Dangote: Cement price from our factories is between N2,450 and N2,510 per bag, VAT inclusive
…says Nigeria price is in line with or lower than prices across the West African coast.
Management of Dangote Cement Plc has clarified that the price of a bag of cement from its factories and plants across Nigeria (as at 12th April, 2021) is N2,450 in Obajana and Gboko, and N2,510 in Ibese inclusive of VAT. The clarification was made in view of recent insinuations that the company sells cement in Nigeria at significantly higher prices relative to other countries, particularly Ghana and Zambia.
Dangote’s Group Executive Director, Strategy, Portfolio Development & Capital Projects, Devakumar Edwin revealed that, while a bag of Cement sells for an equivalent of $5.1, including VAT in Nigeria, it sells for $7.2 in Ghana and $5.95 in Zambia ex-factory, inclusive of all taxes. He said that though the company has direct control over its ex-factory prices, it cannot control the ultimate price of cement when it gets to the market. He advised that it is important to distinguish Dangote’s ex-factory prices from prices at which retailers sell cement in the market.
He, therefore, frowned at intentional misinformation or demarketing, allegedly sponsored by some individuals, that Dangote sells its cement at higher prices in Nigeria relative to other African countries at the expense of Nigerians. He described the allegation as false, misleading, and unfounded, while giving the media persons present at the press conference copies of invoices from Nigeria and some other African countries (Cameroun, Ghana, Sierra Leone, Zambia), and urging them to conduct independent investigations on the price of cement across the West African coast.
Edwin further explained that while Dangote cement has 60% share of the market, other companies have the remaining 40%. DCP has no control over neither the prices charged by other cement manufacturers nor the prices charged by retailers in the markets.
He further explained that “Demand for cement has risen globally as a fallout of the COVID crisis. Nigeria is no exception as a combination of monetary policy changes and low returns from the capital market has resulted in a significant increase in construction activity. To ensure that we meet local demand, we had to suspend exports from our recently commissioned export terminals, thereby foregoing dollar earnings. We also had to reactivate our 4.5m ton capacity Gboko Plant which was closed 4 years ago and run it at a higher cost all in a bid to guarantee that we meet demand and keep the price of Cement within control in the country.”
He said: “Over the past 15 months, our production costs have gone up significantly. About 50% of our costs are linked to USD so the cost of critical components like: gas, gypsum, bags, and spare parts; has increased significantly due to devaluation of the Naira and VAT increase. Despite this, DCP has not increased ex-factory prices since December 2019 till date while prices of most other building materials have gone up significantly. We have only adjusted our transport rates to account for higher costs of diesel, spare parts, tyres, and truck replacement. Still, we charge our customers only N300 – 350 per bag for deliveries within a 1,200km radius. We have been responsible enough not to even attempt to cash in on the recent rise in demand to increase prices so far.”
Zylus Group launches new estate in Lagos
…rewards outstanding realtors with cars.
Leading real estate company, Zylus Group International, has continued with its mission to make every Nigerian a property owner and addressing the housing deficit problem in the country. The company expanded its reach to the Abraham Adesanya neighbourhood of Lagos, a developed and serene environment, by launching its new housing project: Lekki Pride on January 10th 2021.
This new estate comes with a mouth-watering and flexible payment plan which would allow buyers to enjoy the world-class amenities which Lekki Pride will provide. Some of the facilities at the estate include Cinema House, Recreational Centre, Solar Powered Streetlights, CCTV Surveillance, Estate Gym, Cameras, Smart Home Features 24-hours Power Supply. Others are modern drainage system, Perimeter Fencing, Portable water, spacious parking space and a lot more.
The GMD of Zylus Group International, Oluwatosin Olatujoye said that Lekki Pride Estate is an estate that offers apartments tailored to meet your highest standards, with excellently designed luxury homes, that bring comfort, luxury, and appreciation over time.
He explained that, “we aim to aid the drive of the government in reducing the recurring housing deficit problem in Nigeria. Lekki Pride will set a new hallmark for sophisticated urban and luxury living in Nigeria.”
The MD, Zylus Homes and Property noted that the estate has unique features and elegant designs tailored to meet the luxury needs of the modern-day upwardly mobile resident and investors as well as aesthetic appeal. It enjoys good proximity to landmarks like Abraham Adesanya Roundabout, Agofure Motor Park, Ajiwe Police Station.
Engr. Williams Popoola, the project manager explained that Lekki Pride comprises of tastefully finished units of one, two and three-bedroom apartments, two and three-bedroom Terraces, three and four-bedroom semi-detached apartments. Some of the apartments will also have BQ apartments and Penthouses.
The highlight of the launch was when the Group rewarded realtors with cars for being outstanding and meeting various targets in the past month. Some of the winners expressed their happiness, as many couldn’t contain their joy. They thanked Zylus Group, for recognizing their hard work and encouraged others to do more.
The event was well attended by dignitaries and popular celebrities including dignitaries, Comedian Bash, Koffi, popular Nollywood actresses, Dayo Amusa, Sikiratu Sindodo, actor James (Ogbolor), and Brand Ambassador Jumoke Odetola, among other stakeholders in the real estate industry. They and many others present at the event praised Zylus Group for all that they do in solving the housing needs of Nigerians.
Lekki Pride is a product of Zylus Homes and Property Limited, a subsidiary of Zylus Group International a fast-rising privately owned and internationally recognized business capital organization based in Lagos, Nigeria with an interest in real estate, human capital development, agriculture, infrastructure, general construction, among others.
About Zylus Group
Zylus Group International is a fast-growing real estate firm in Nigeria. It is a privately owned and internationally recognized business capital organization with an interest in Real Estate Investment, Property Sales, Human Capital Development, Agriculture, Infrastructure and General Construction, Property Valuation, Designs and Printing, Media, Transport and Logistics, Travelling and Tours, Property Management and many more.
Our corporate culture speaks Professionalism, Excellence, Integrity, Knowledge, and Service to offering top-notch business relationship to all our partners across all our operational subsidiaries.
Integrated in our Philosophy which is “At all times to deliver quality services with accountability and professionalism.
For more information about us, visit https://www.zylushomes.com/
Leadway Pensure PFA bags Customer Service Excellence award at Africa Brands Awards 2021
Leadway Pensure’s award reaffirms its commitment over the years to giving its clients amazing experiences beyond the call of duty.
Leadway Pensure PFA Limited, Nigeria’s foremost pension funds administrator, has been recognized as the most admired pension brand in Nigeria following its emergence as the winner of the Customer Excellence Award at the 2021 edition of the Africa Brands Awards.
The prestigious African Brands Awards was created over a decade ago to promote innovation and creativity amongst African brands across different industries. The emergence of Leadway Pensure as the winner of the Customer Service Excellence award in the pension category reaffirms the brand’s customer-centricity and its commitment over the years to giving its clients amazing experiences beyond the call of duty. The recognition comes at a crucial period in the pensions industry with the opening of the transfer window which allows customers move their retirement savings account from their existing PFA to another.
Still on the recognition, the Managing Director, Leadway Pensure PFA Limited, Mrs. Ronke Adedeji, stated that receiving the award was a testament to how the brand had treated its clients and the positive perception it had been able to create in the larger society. According to her, “Our clients are at the center of everything we do, hence, we are constantly innovating and finding new ways to better their experiences with us. We continue to blaze the trail in the industry by finding simple and smarter channels to deliver our services; and optimizing our processes. We are a firm believer that if truly we must assist our clients to get more out of life, we must also continuously explore effective and efficient ways of delivering pension services.”
Mrs. Adedeji hinted that the company invested heavily in digital channels aimed at easing tracking, reporting, and communicating with its clients. “In addition to our long-standing heritage of excellence and competitive returns on investments, we prioritize accessibility for our clients by launching online channels to connect with them. Some of the online channels include our Online Enrolment Portal that allows users to remotely open a Retirement Savings Account (RSA) and get their RSA PIN instantly, our Mobile App, Interactive SMS, Pensure Online (p-Online), SureCal (Pensure Calculator), amongst others. We are unwavering in our promise to all existing and potential clients to continuously offer pension plans and experiences that surpass their expectations,” Mrs. Adedeji said.
It is important to note that the company also recently received the ISO 27001 certification, a globally coveted standards certification that recognizes commitment to the highest standards of information data security management.
Leadway Pensure has, over the years, shown itself as one of the leading PFA’s in Nigeria. It continues to advance the PFA industry by devising unique ways to service the ecosystem and deliver value to all stakeholders. Leadway Pensure is one of the most capitalized PFA’s in Nigeria with an authorized share capital of N2.0 Billion. Our shareholder’s fund is in excess of N7.0 Billion, unimpaired by losses.
