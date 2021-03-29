Markets
Dangote Cement pays N1.1 trillion in dividends in 5 years.
Dangote Cement has paid more dividends to shareholders in the last five years than any other listed entity on the Nigerian Stock Exchange.
Africa’s leading cement manufacturer, Dangote Cement has recommended a total dividend payout of N272.65 billion from the profits made in 2020.
According to data from Nairalytics, the research arm of Nairametrics, the cement behemoth has now paid a total of about N1.14 trillion in dividends since 2016.
Dangote Cement is majority-owned by Dangote Industries Limited (DIL) with about 85% ownership of the outstanding shares of the company. Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote owns nearly all of DIL. Thus, we estimate over 90% of the dividends paid over the last 5 years were paid to the billionaire investor.
Findings by Nairametrics also indicate most of the funds are used to service debt obligations of the group while also used to fund other major projects such as the Dangote Refinery.
Strict Dividend Policy
The company has maintained a regular dividend of N16 per share in the last three years and a dividend payout ratio that averages 99% over the last 5 years with 2019 being the highest with about 136% in the dividend paid out of profits.
- The dividend payout ratio for 2020 was 99% meaning it basically paid out all the profits it earned.
- Total profits earned since 2016 is about N1.2 trillion thus over the last 5 years it has paid out 95% of all its profits as dividends.
- Dangote Cement is currently valued at about N3.8 trillion and boasts of strong retained earnings of N779 billion, despite paying out nearly all its dividends in the last 5 years.
- During this period, we estimate the company has paid about N181 billion in taxes.
What you should know
Dangote Cement’s topline revenue rose from N615.1 billion in 2016 to N1.04 trillion in 2020, while the company’s production capacity has expanded from 42.55 million mtpa to 48.55 million mtpa in 2020.
- Despite being the industry leader is yet to utilize its robust manufacturing infrastructure to full capacity, n0ting that about 25.72 million mtpa of cement and clinker and products were sold in 2020.
- Focusing on price appreciation, the shares of Dangote Cement from the price of N127.06 per share on February 1st 2016, are worth about 77% more in recent times, as the market value of the shares of the leading cement maker is currently put at N225 per share.
Cryptocurrency
Visa accepts payment in Crypto
Visa Inc. has stated it will accept the use of the crypto in settling transactions on its payment network.
Visa Inc. has announced it will permit the use of the crypto in settling transactions on its payment network, the latest sign of growing acceptance of Crypto assets by a major financial player.
In a report credited to Reuters the crypto asset being used is the USDC stablecoin crypto whose value is pegged directly to the greenback.
“We see increasing demand from consumers across the world to be able to access, hold and use digital currencies and we’re seeing demand from our clients to be able to build products that provide that access for consumers,” Cuy Sheffield, head of crypto at Visa, said.
Recall some weeks back, Visa’s Chief Executive Officer, Al Kelly, revealed that in order to make Bitcoin and other crypto-assets safer, useful, and applicable, Visa might add them to the company’s payments network.
During Visa’s fiscal first-quarter 2021 earnings call, the CEO of Visa described crypto assets like bitcoin as “digital gold” which are “not used as a form of payment in a significant way at this point.”
“Our strategy here is to work with wallets and exchanges to enable users to purchase these currencies using their Visa credentials or to cash out onto our Visa credential to make a fiat purchase at any of the 70 million merchants where Visa is accepted globally,” Kelly said.
The payments executive also said stablecoins could be used for “global commerce” and “digital currencies running on public blockchains as additional networks just like RTP or ACH networks.”
Cryptocurrency
Long-time investors of Bitcoin are hoarding
The world’s most popular crypto attracts significant buying pressure from leading global brands.
Long-time investors of the world’s most popular Crypto are refraining from selling their holdings amid the fact that Bitcoin has rallied by more than 800% within a year.
According to Glassnode’s “BTC Percent Supply Last Active 2+ Years” indicator, Bitcoin was last moved well over two years ago and reached a three-month low of 45.364%.
This comes as no surprise as the world’s most popular crypto attracts significant buying pressure from leading global brands that include Tesla, Microstrategy, and Square.
Also, research by Nairametrics reveals that oftentimes, when this type of investors deposit Bitcoin on Crypto exchanges to sell immediately, they eventually don’t sell these assets as the number of entities holding them remain concentrated.
Adding credence to such bias is data from Crypto quant revealing that another $654 million worth of Bitcoin (12,300 BTC) has left Coinbase.
The number of retail investors keen on holding the world’s most popular crypto asset is on record high as Bitcoin’s number of addresses holding 0.1+ Coins just reached an all-time high of 3,223,643.
As Bitcoin’s Percent Unspent Transaction Output in Profit (7d MA) just reached a 1-month low of 96.606%.
The $trillion dollar crypto asset at the time of writing this report traded at $56,186.41 with a daily trading volume of $48 Billion. Bitcoin is up 0.17% for the day.
