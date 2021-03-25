Stock Market
Dangote Cement considers debt funding options under 300 billion bond issuance programme
Dangote Cement Plc. obtained approval to access the Capital Market to maximize available sources of its debt funding.
The announcement for the regulatory approval from the board was contained in a press release issued by Dangote Cement during trading hours today, the 25th of March 2021.
The cement behemoth added that this will help to stimulate the company’s business growth across its operating segments, as the cement manufacturer moves to expand operations by maximizing available sources of debt funding and other options available in the capital market.
In line with this, the proposed funding will be used for capital expenditure of the company’s expansion projects, short-term debt refinancing, and its growing working capital requirements.
Providing more information on the approval, the cement manufacturer also revealed its intentions to explore medium to long-term debt funding options through the debt capital market, subject to favourable market conditions.
In case you missed it: Nairametrics reported that Dangote Cement posted a record high revenue of N1.03 trillion in 2020, making it the second Nigerian listed corporate entity after MTN to surpass the N1 trillion mark. The cement behemoth’s revenue expanded by 16% year-on-year to N1.03 trillion, with about N720bn of the revenue generated from its operations in Nigeria.
What you should know
- According to the information contained in the company’s audited statement, the total borrowings of Dangote Cement Plc as of 31st of December 2020, increased from N351.4 billion at the end of 2019 to N483.1 billion in 2020.
- The increase in total borrowings can be pegged on the increase in the short-term dollar-dominated loan the company received from banks, and also the “series 1 Naira bond with a value of ₦100 billion and a coupon rate of 12.5%” which the company issued in 2020.
- Despite the increase in its total borrowings, the cement manufacturer has been very strategic with its operating and financing costs, in line with its cost optimization strategies.
- At the end of 2020, Dangote Cement incurred a total of N44.0 billion as finance costs, which is significantly lower than what it incurred a year ago, in 2019 (N57.7 billion).
Bulls storm NSE Banking as UBA plunges
Technical analysis shows a bull run towards the end of the trading session.
At the end of the trading session today, the NSE banking posted a profit of (+0.60%) as opposed to (-0.21%) held in the previous trading section settling at 360.16 from its previous 358.01 index points.
The NSE banking started today’s trading session with consolidations, plummeted downwards sometime around noon, then made a V-shape recovery to post a profit at the end of the trading session. The market ended with 6 profits, 1 loss, and 3 stalemates.
Sterling Bank emerged as the top gainer again for the second time this week, with a significant profit of (+9.09%) to continue the momentum made the previous day of (+3.36%), to settle the price at N1.68 at the end of the trading session today.
Ecobank went from the second-largest loss yesterday of (-2.68%) to recover as the second-best gainer with (+4.26%) at the end of today’s trading session, thereby putting the price at N4.95. Technical analysis shows a bull run towards the end of the trading session.
Jaiz Bank also saw some gains of (+1.56) which were less than the previous gains (+3.12%). Jaiz Bank shows a positive momentum as it profits thrice out of the four trading days this week to settle at N0.65. Fidelity Bank posted profit (+1.31%) surpassing the previous loss of (-2.55%), at the end of the trading session today to put the price at N2.30.
Access Bank recovered from the previous day’s loss of (-0.61%), to make a profit of (+1.22%), putting the price at N8.30 from N8.20. GTB also recovered from the previous day’s loss of (-0.16%) with a profit of (+0.48%), to put the price at N31.20 from N31.15. UBA posted a loss of (-0.72%) putting price at N6.80.
Union Bank made zero gains of (+0.00%) to put the price at N5.30. Also, Wema Bank saw another stalemate, holding the price at N0.60 for the second time this week. Zenith Bank posted zero profit putting the price at N22.
Outlook
- Market sentiment trends bullish as six companies in the NSE banking make profit as opposed to three stalemates and one profit, at the end of the trading session.
- Nairametrics counsels cautious buying amidst growing uncertainties in Nigeria.
WAPIC, NEIMETH, GLAXOSMITH rally Nigerian stocks up
Year-to-date return and market capitalization also improved to settle at -1.86% and N20.55 trillion, respectively.
Nigerian stocks rose further today by 0.53% to 39,293.14 index points amid renewed buy activity and price appreciation in STANBIC.
- A total volume of 229.4 million units of shares, valued at N3.78 billion exchanged hands in 4,016 deals.
- The market breadth index was positive with 23 gainers against 12 losers. WAPIC (+10.00%) led the gainer’s chart today, while SOVRENINS (-8.33%) was the top loser.
- UBN was the most traded shares by volume at 79.5 million units, while MTN topped by value at N1.61 billion.
Top gainers
- WAPIC up 10.00% to close at N0.55
- UPDCREIT up 9.80% to close at N5.6
- PHARMDEKO up 9.63% to close at N1.48
- NEIMETH up 9.55% to close at N1.95
- GLAXOSMITH up 9.45% to close at N6.95
Top losers
- SOVRENINS down 8.33% to close at N0.22
- NPFMCRFBK down 7.22% to close at N1.8
- PRESTIGE down 6.82% to close at N0.41
- JAPAULGOLD down 4.44% to close at N0.43
- DANGSUGAR down 2.67% to close at N16.4
Outlook
Nigerian stocks ended the fourth trading session of the week on a bullish note. Sectorial performance was positive as the insurance, banking, and industrial indexes improved by 0.81%, 0.61%, 0.90%, and 0.07% respectively.
- On the flip side, the consumer goods & energy indexes fell by 0.24% and 0.05% respectively.
- Nairametrics however, envisage cautious buying, amid improved market conditions in Nigeria’s financial market
