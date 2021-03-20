Connect with us
UBA
forex
Alpha
Binance
app

Markets

BUA Cement loses N162 billion in market value in a week

Shares of Nigeria’s second-largest cement manufacturer declined by N4.8 per share to close lower for the week.

Published

1 day ago

on

Abdulsamad Isyaku Rabiu, The Zero to Hero Story of Abdulsamad Rabiu's Astronomic Rise , In Business. Abdulsamad stake in BUA Cement has increased by N1.2 trillion in value since listing in 2020

Shares in BUA Cement Plc on the Nigerian Stock Exchange lost a total of N162.5 billion this week, as the shares of Nigeria’s second-largest cement manufacturer declined by N4.8 per share.

The N4.8 decline in BUA Cement’s share price led to the N162.55 billion loss in the market capitalization of the cement tiger.

This move can be linked to the sustained sell down in the market, as local investors cycle-out funds from the market in search of impressive yields in the fixed securities space.

READ: NSE-30 companies lose N1.13 trillion in market capitalisation year-to-date

This sentiment, however, has been heightened by the FG bond issuance programme, with the auction of the N150 billion bond this month reigniting concerns about stock valuations.

Data tracked this week up till the close of trade Friday revealed that the shares of BUA Cement declined by 6.42% or N4.8 to close lower at N69.95 per share.

This bearish move in the share price of BUACEMENT saw the market capitalization of the fourth most capitalized company on NSE decline from N2.531 trillion to N2.389 trillion.

READ: Three consumer goods stocks that beat Nigeria’s 17.33% inflation rate

Sigma Pensions

What you should know

  • The stock market was down for the 7th straight week, with the All-Share Index and Market Capitalization posting a loss of 0.69% to close the week at 38,382.39 points and N20.082 trillion respectively.
  • The resultant effect of this is a loss of N139 billion in market capitalization, at the end of the week.
  • The Industrial index to which BUA Cement belongs, dipped by 2.62% week to date, as of 19th March 2021, compared to the Nigerian Stock Exchange All Share Index -0.69%.
  • The Industrial index is down by 8.73% YTD, while the All-share index is down 4.69% YTD.

Omokolade Ajayi is a graduate of Economics, and a certificate holder of the CFA Institute’s Investment Foundation Program. He is a business analyst, and equity market researcher, with wealth of experience as a retail investor. He is a business owner and a stern advocate of Financial literacy, who believes in the huge economic prospect of the Nigerian Payment channels and Fintech space.

Manufacturing

Industrial index depreciates by -2.62%, as BUA Cement shares decline

The industrial index declined by -50.38 index points, to close at 1,873.17 index points for the week.

Published

29 mins ago

on

March 21, 2021

By

Livestock Feeds Plc

The Nigerian Stock Exchange Industrial Index at the close of trading activities for the third week in the month of March closed on a bearish note as the top loser for the week ahead of other sectors.

At the close of trading activities on the Nigerian Stock Exchange on the 19th March 2021, the industrial index declined by -50.38 index points, to close at 1,873.17 index points for the week.

 

When compared to the overall performance of the market, the NSE Industrial index underperformed, as it declined by 2.62%, while the NSE All-Share Index and the market capitalization depreciated by -0.69%, to close the week at 38,382.39 points and N20.082 respectively.

What you should know

  • The NSE Industrial Index was designed to provide an investable benchmark to capture the performance of the Industrial Sector. It comprises the most capitalized and liquid companies in the industrial sector and is based on the market capitalization methodology.
  • The index monitors the performance of ten industrial companies on the Nigerian Stock Exchange which includes Dangote, BUA, and Lafarge Cement.
  • The overall performance of the companies for the week was relatively bearish, as the index closed on a negative note driven by a huge loss from BUA Cement shares.
  • BERGER (7.44%) was the top gainer for the week, followed by CUTIX (3.05%) and WAPCO (2.73%), BUACEMENT was the only loser for the week, but the size of the Cement maker dragged the index to close lower by more -2.62%.

Gainers

  • BERGER up by 7.44% to close at N6.50.
  • CUTIX up by 3.05% to close at N2.03
  • WAPCO up by 2.73% to close at N22.60

Loser

  • BUACEMENT down by -6.42% to close at N69.95.

Sigma Pensions
Dividends

List of Dividends announced so far in 2021

This is a list of Dividends announced so far in 2021 and their percentage yield.

Published

2 hours ago

on

March 21, 2021

By

SEPLAT, OANDO post losses, All Share Index down by 0.03%

As audited accounts start to trickle in, companies will propose dividend payments to their shareholders as recommended by their respective boards of directors. It is also important to track these announcements to know who is eligible to collect the dividend, when it will be approved and when it will be paid. Dividend payment also affects share prices.

This page will be updated from time to time.

Legend

Date announced – The date the company announced dividends evidenced by a corporate action published on the website of the NSE.

Qualification date – Shareholders who own shares as of this date will receive dividends. If you buy shares and want to receive dividends make sure it is at least three days before this date. Shares get transferred to you on the basis of the T+3 rule (the date you bought plus 3 working days).

Payment date – This is when the dividend will be paid to you, either via post (dividend warrants) or direct credit to your bank accounts (e-dividend).

Closure of Register – Only shareholders who own shares listed in their register before this date will be paid dividends.

You can also scroll sideways to view the rest of the columns if using a mobile phone.

2020 Dividends from companies quoted on the Nigerian Stock Exchange

Calculate Dividends

Sigma Pensions
CompanyDPS (N)Date AnnouncedShare price (19th March 2021)Dividend yield (19th March 2021)BonusClosure DateAGM DatePayment DateQualification date
Union bank of Nigeria0.2518th March 20215.35%Nil1st April 202113th April 202113th April 202131st March 2021
Guaranty Trust Bank Plc2.718th March 2021319%Nil1st April 20219th April 20219th April 202131st March 2021
United Bank for Africa0.359th March 20217.155%Nil22nd - 26th March 20211st April 20211st April 202119th March 2021
Dangote Sugar Refinery Plc1.51st March 2021179%Nil18th March 202118th March 202124-48hrs after AGM17th March 2021
Africa Prudential Plc0.52nd March 20215.359%Nil16th - 20th March 202125th March 202126th March 202115th March 2021
NASCON Allied Industries Plc0.41st March 202114.93%Nil23rd April 20214th May 20215th May 202122nd April 2021
MTN Nigeria Plc5.91st March 20211574%Nil5th May 202125th May 202126th May 20214th May 2021
Seplat Petroleum Dev. Company Plc20.51st March 20215504%Nil5th May 202120th May 202128th May 20214th May 2021
Nestle Nig Plc35.51st March 202113753%Nil24th - 28th May 202122nd June 202123rd June 202121st May 2021
Custodian Investment Plc0.451st March 202168%Nil12th - 16th April 202122nd April 202122nd April 20219th April 2021
Zenith bank Plc2.723rd February 202122.512%Nil9th March 202116th March 202116th March 20218th March 2021
United Capital PLC0.722nd February 20215.114%Nil8th - 15th March 202123rd March 202126th March 20215th March 2021
Nigerian Breweries0.6917th February 2021471%Nil11th - 17th March 202122nd April 202123rd April 202110th March 2021
PZ Cussons Nigeria Plc0.17th January 20214.852%Nil11th - 15th January 202129th January 20211st February 202119th October 2020
Ardova Plc0.1911th March 202114.851%Nil26th March 202112th April 202113th April 202125th March 2021
Neimeth International Phamaceuticals0.06530th December 20201.784%Nil23rd February 20219th March 202112th March 202122nd February 2021
Lotus Halal Fixed Income Fund330%Nil21st January 2021NA22nd January 2021
SFS Real Estate Investment Fund (REIT)8.168.612%Nil29th March - 2nd Aprl 2021NA16th April 2021

Nairametrics | Company Earnings

Access our Live Feed portal for the latest company earnings as they drop.