BUA Cement loses N162 billion in market value in a week

Shares in BUA Cement Plc on the Nigerian Stock Exchange lost a total of N162.5 billion this week, as the shares of Nigeria’s second-largest cement manufacturer declined by N4.8 per share.

The N4.8 decline in BUA Cement’s share price led to the N162.55 billion loss in the market capitalization of the cement tiger.

This move can be linked to the sustained sell down in the market, as local investors cycle-out funds from the market in search of impressive yields in the fixed securities space.

READ:

This sentiment, however, has been heightened by the FG bond issuance programme, with the auction of the N150 billion bond this month reigniting concerns about stock valuations.

Data tracked this week up till the close of trade Friday revealed that the shares of BUA Cement declined by 6.42% or N4.8 to close lower at N69.95 per share.

This bearish move in the share price of BUACEMENT saw the market capitalization of the fourth most capitalized company on NSE decline from N2.531 trillion to N2.389 trillion.

READ:

What you should know