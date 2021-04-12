Cryptocurrency
Unknown Bitcoin whale moves $714 million, Bitcoin stays above $60,000 mark
The flagship crypto traded at $60,514.60 on the FTX exchange with a daily trading volume of $45.5 billion.
Bitcoin whales are moving the vastly used treasury crypto in large amounts amid price volatility and bullish rush, as Bitcoin bulls regain control above the $60, 000 mark.
Data retrieved from BtcBlockBot an advanced crypto blockchain tracking and analytics firm, an anonymous cryptocurrency user revealed someone (possibly http://coinbase.com) moved 11,901 BTC $714 million in block 678,688.
Whale alert! 🐋 Someone (possibly http://coinbase.com) moved 11,901 BTC $714 million in block 678,688
Whale alert! 🐋 Someone (possibly https://t.co/jIWhXDP3O5) moved 11,901 BTC ($714M) in block 678,688 https://t.co/harpPfXLjD
— Bitcoin Block Bot (@BtcBlockBot) April 11, 2021
The tracker further disclosed that the whale may have come from the world’s pioneer crypto exchange, Coinbase.
Nairametrics’ research has recently seen the surge in unknown crypto transactions involving Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other top crypto assets at levels not previously seen in the cryptoverse suggesting that more institutional players are getting into the game.
At the time of writing, the flagship crypto traded at $60,514.60 on the FTX exchange with a daily trading volume of $45.5 billion. Bitcoin is down 0.04% for the day.
During bull trends in the cryptoverse, these large entities can take profit on their positions, especially if the futures market is overcrowded.
Wealthy investors reducing their crypto exposure to rebalance their portfolios can cause high price swings in the market, especially when accompanied by cascading liquidations.
However, recent data suggests otherwise as data retrieved from Glassnode points at entities holding more onto the world’s most popular crypto, rather than selling; as data shows Bitcoin balance on Crypto Exchanges just reached a 2-year low of 2,337,271.262 BTC.
A previous 2-year low of 2,338,724.621 BTC was observed on 08 April 2021.
📉 #Bitcoin $BTC Balance on Exchanges just reached a 2-year low of 2,337,271.262 BTC
Previous 2-year low of 2,338,724.621 BTC was observed on 08 April 2021
View metric:https://t.co/9vOOAmwh32 pic.twitter.com/sV3lhECEGU
— glassnode alerts (@glassnodealerts) April 11, 2021
Cryptocurrency
XRP surges by 150% in 7 days as Ripple posts early victories against SEC
This surge has pushed the fast-rising crypto into the top 5 cryptos by market value, behind only Bitcoin, Ethereum and Binance Coin.
Amid the strong bullish rally at play in the cryptoverse, Ripple’s XRP looks to be leading the way with a push as it almost triples in value following a series of legal victories and social media rumours of relisting at some crypto exchanges like Coinbase.
This surge has pushed the fast-rising crypto into the top 5 cryptos by market value, behind only Bitcoin, Ethereum and Binance Coin.
At the time of writing this report, XRP traded at $1.47 with a daily trading volume of $29.3 billion. XRP is up 147% for the week with a current market value of about $67 billion.
READ: Why this unknown crypto with over 600% gain in 3 months, might still explode
The surge in this crypto asset is coming amid a lawsuit from the SEC which accused XRP’s $1.3 billion initial coin offering of being an “unregistered securities offering.” The allegation led most American crypto multiple exchanges to delist the crypto and XRP lost its place as the 3rd largest crypto by market value.
That being said, crypto traders appear to be backing the crypto asset amid credible reports suggesting that Ripple lawyers have posted two victories in their legal tussle against the powerful American regulator, including gaining access to internal Securities Exchange Commission discussion history regarding crypto assets.
READ: XRP stands firm, investors wait on Ripple’s legal outcome
What this means
Such access by Ripple’s lawyers to these records would offer them insights into why the Securities Exchange Commission has not deemed Bitcoin and Ethereum a security asset.
Cryptocurrency
Crypto market surges above $2 trillion, as Bitcoin stages a huge comeback above $60,500
The global crypto market value at press time stood at $2.05 trillion, a 3.85% increase over the last day.
The flagship crypto is recording a significant buying spree as Bitcoin bounced above the $60,500 price level once again.
The global crypto market value at press time stood at $2.05 trillion, a 3.85% increase over the last day, with Bitcoin having a market value of $1.123 trillion and a circulating supply of 18,678,481 BTCs
Bitcoin’s price is currently $60,638.55.
READ: Bitcoin miners are consistently earning $50 million daily
Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 55.36%, an increase of 0.21% over the day.
Investors are moving their funds to Bitcoin after an avalanche of COVID-19 stimulus shocked the crypto market since last year amid fears of rising fiat inflated currencies coupled with leading business brands adding more buying pressures on Bitcoin with BNY Mellon, America’s oldest bank giving its approval on the new digital gold as it makes a debut into mainstream investment assets.
Consequently, MicroStrategy now has 91,579 BTCs worth about $5.54 billion while Tesla holds 32,608 BTCs, hinting that more global business brands may take such route to hold the most popular crypto as a treasury tool amid concerns that just 21 million BTCs will ever exist with about 4 million BTCs already lost forever.
READ: Less than 4 million Bitcoins available for buying
Recent price action suggests that bitcoin bulls are holding on tight as they built strong support around the $58K area.
Strong #Bitcoin support building around this $58K area. pic.twitter.com/dFp1E7aOOT
— Yann & Jan (@Negentropic_) April 8, 2021
READ: XRP posts a big bang, as legal tussle with SEC lingers
That being said, crypto pundits argue that bitcoin still faces strong headwinds in the coming months amid growing regulatory concerns. There is also the bias that its high volatility is making it challenging for some traditional investors to come on board and its massive electrical consumption via the blockchain has also put it at odds with many environmentalists.
Nairametrics | Company Earnings
Access our Live Feed portal for the latest company earnings as they drop.
- Cornerstone Insurance Plc notifies stakeholders of late submission of financial statements.
- NSE approves delisting of 11 Plc shares.
- Berger Paints Nigeria Plc reports a 67% decline in Profits in FY 2020.
- MTN Nigeria raises N73.5 billion from CP Issuance to finance operations.
- Jaiz Bank proposes dividend worth N884 million for shareholders.