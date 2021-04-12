Unknown Bitcoin whale moves $714 million, Bitcoin stays above $60,000 mark

Bitcoin whales are moving the vastly used treasury crypto in large amounts amid price volatility and bullish rush, as Bitcoin bulls regain control above the $60, 000 mark.

Data retrieved from BtcBlockBot an advanced crypto blockchain tracking and analytics firm, an anonymous cryptocurrency user revealed someone (possibly http://coinbase.com) moved 11,901 BTC $714 million in block 678,688.

Whale alert! 🐋 Someone (possibly http://coinbase.com) moved 11,901 BTC $714 million in block 678,688

Whale alert! 🐋 Someone (possibly https://t.co/jIWhXDP3O5) moved 11,901 BTC ($714M) in block 678,688 https://t.co/harpPfXLjD — Bitcoin Block Bot (@BtcBlockBot) April 11, 2021

The tracker further disclosed that the whale may have come from the world’s pioneer crypto exchange, Coinbase.

Nairametrics’ research has recently seen the surge in unknown crypto transactions involving Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other top crypto assets at levels not previously seen in the cryptoverse suggesting that more institutional players are getting into the game.

At the time of writing, the flagship crypto traded at $60,514.60 on the FTX exchange with a daily trading volume of $45.5 billion. Bitcoin is down 0.04% for the day.

During bull trends in the cryptoverse, these large entities can take profit on their positions, especially if the futures market is overcrowded.

Wealthy investors reducing their crypto exposure to rebalance their portfolios can cause high price swings in the market, especially when accompanied by cascading liquidations.

However, recent data suggests otherwise as data retrieved from Glassnode points at entities holding more onto the world’s most popular crypto, rather than selling; as data shows Bitcoin balance on Crypto Exchanges just reached a 2-year low of 2,337,271.262 BTC.

A previous 2-year low of 2,338,724.621 BTC was observed on 08 April 2021.