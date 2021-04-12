Naira appreciates at NAFEX as Nigeria’s external reserve is set to get a boost

Friday, 9th April 2021: The exchange rate between Naira and the US Dollar closed at N409/1$ in the Importers and Exporters window, where forex is traded officially.

Naira gained against the US Dollar at the NAFEX window on Friday to close at N409/$1. This represents a 0.16% gain when compared to N409.65/$1 recorded on Thursday, as the country’s external reserve is set to receive a boost with the planned issuance of $500 million Eurobonds.

Meanwhile, the naira maintained stability at the parallel market on Friday, 9th April, 2021 to close at N485 to a dollar, the same rate as maintained since last week.

Trading at the official NAFEX window

Naira appreciated against the US Dollar at the Investors and Exporters window on Friday to close at N409 to a dollar. This represents a 65 kobo gain when compared to N409.65/$1 recorded on Thursday, 8th April 2021.

The opening indicative rate closed at N409.79 to a dollar on Friday. This represents a 71 kobo gain when compared to N410.50/$1 recorded on Thursday.

Also, an exchange rate of N420 to a dollar was the highest rate recorded during intra-day trading before it closed at N409/$1. It also sold for as low as N395/$1 during intra-day trading.

Forex turnover at the Investor and Exporters (I&E) window dropped by 41.1% on Friday, 9th April 2021.

A cursory look at the data tracked by Nairametrics from FMDQ showed that forex turnover declined from $93.69 million recorded on Thursday, April 8, 2021, to $55.21 million on Friday, April 9, 2021.

Cryptocurrency watch

The world’s most popular digital currency, bitcoin recorded a 3.05% increase in value on Saturday evening, 10th April 2021.

Bitcoin went up by 3.05% to trade at $59,907 on Saturday evening, compared to $58,135 recorded at the close of trade on Friday.

This is coming after it had risen to $61,222.22 on Saturday, its highest in nearly a month, propelled by talks of constrained new supplies against evidence of wider adoption.

Bitcoin (BTC) is up 116% from the year’s low of $27,734 on January 4. It crossed the $60,000 mark for the first time on March 13, hitting a record $61,781.83 on Bitstamp exchange, just after U.S. President Joe Biden signed his $1.9 trillion fiscal stimulus package into law.

The digital currency has been widely adopted by many, replacing gold as the global digital-reserve asset.

Oil price gain

Brent crude oil price declined on Sunday evening as it closed at $63.02 per barrel, indicating a 0.28% drop compared to $63.2 recorded at the close of trade on Friday.

This is as the fall in oil prices especially towards the end of last week can be attributed to demand concerns and Covid-19 lockdowns in some major economies, due to a spike in infections.

The Russian government has said that the coronavirus pandemic could continue to impact on global oil demand until 2024.

Crude oil prices had recorded a marginal increase during the week despite the decision of the OPEC+ to ease production cuts in the coming months. However, US Shale Giant has commended the OPEC+ group for bringing supply and demand back to balance.

Brent Crude closed at $63.02 (+0.11%), WTI Crude closed at $59.39 indicating 0.12% gain, Bonny Light, $61.55 (+0.46%), OPEC Basket (+0.89%) to close at $61.22 while Natural gas gained 0.67% to close at $2.543.

External reserve

Nigeria’s external reserve gained $29 million on Thursday, 8th April 2021 to close at $35.006 billion, being the highest external reserve position recorded in over a month.