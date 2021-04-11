XRP surges by 150% in 7 days as Ripple posts early victories against SEC

Amid the strong bullish rally at play in the cryptoverse, Ripple’s XRP looks to be leading the way with a push as it almost triples in value following a series of legal victories and social media rumours of relisting at some crypto exchanges like Coinbase.

This surge has pushed the fast-rising crypto into the top 5 cryptos by market value, behind only Bitcoin, Ethereum and Binance Coin.

At the time of writing this report, XRP traded at $1.47 with a daily trading volume of $29.3 billion. XRP is up 147% for the week with a current market value of about $67 billion.

The surge in this crypto asset is coming amid a lawsuit from the SEC which accused XRP’s $1.3 billion initial coin offering of being an “unregistered securities offering.” The allegation led most American crypto multiple exchanges to delist the crypto and XRP lost its place as the 3rd largest crypto by market value.

That being said, crypto traders appear to be backing the crypto asset amid credible reports suggesting that Ripple lawyers have posted two victories in their legal tussle against the powerful American regulator, including gaining access to internal Securities Exchange Commission discussion history regarding crypto assets.

What this means

Such access by Ripple’s lawyers to these records would offer them insights into why the Securities Exchange Commission has not deemed Bitcoin and Ethereum a security asset.