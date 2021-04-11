Cryptocurrency
XRP surges by 150% in 7 days as Ripple posts early victories against SEC
This surge has pushed the fast-rising crypto into the top 5 cryptos by market value, behind only Bitcoin, Ethereum and Binance Coin.
Amid the strong bullish rally at play in the cryptoverse, Ripple’s XRP looks to be leading the way with a push as it almost triples in value following a series of legal victories and social media rumours of relisting at some crypto exchanges like Coinbase.
This surge has pushed the fast-rising crypto into the top 5 cryptos by market value, behind only Bitcoin, Ethereum and Binance Coin.
At the time of writing this report, XRP traded at $1.47 with a daily trading volume of $29.3 billion. XRP is up 147% for the week with a current market value of about $67 billion.
The surge in this crypto asset is coming amid a lawsuit from the SEC which accused XRP’s $1.3 billion initial coin offering of being an “unregistered securities offering.” The allegation led most American crypto multiple exchanges to delist the crypto and XRP lost its place as the 3rd largest crypto by market value.
That being said, crypto traders appear to be backing the crypto asset amid credible reports suggesting that Ripple lawyers have posted two victories in their legal tussle against the powerful American regulator, including gaining access to internal Securities Exchange Commission discussion history regarding crypto assets.
What this means
Such access by Ripple’s lawyers to these records would offer them insights into why the Securities Exchange Commission has not deemed Bitcoin and Ethereum a security asset.
Cryptocurrency
Crypto market surges above $2 trillion, as Bitcoin stages a huge comeback above $60,500
The global crypto market value at press time stood at $2.05 trillion, a 3.85% increase over the last day.
The flagship crypto is recording a significant buying spree as Bitcoin bounced above the $60,500 price level once again.
The global crypto market value at press time stood at $2.05 trillion, a 3.85% increase over the last day, with Bitcoin having a market value of $1.123 trillion and a circulating supply of 18,678,481 BTCs
Bitcoin’s price is currently $60,638.55.
READ: Bitcoin miners are consistently earning $50 million daily
Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 55.36%, an increase of 0.21% over the day.
Investors are moving their funds to Bitcoin after an avalanche of COVID-19 stimulus shocked the crypto market since last year amid fears of rising fiat inflated currencies coupled with leading business brands adding more buying pressures on Bitcoin with BNY Mellon, America’s oldest bank giving its approval on the new digital gold as it makes a debut into mainstream investment assets.
Consequently, MicroStrategy now has 91,579 BTCs worth about $5.54 billion while Tesla holds 32,608 BTCs, hinting that more global business brands may take such route to hold the most popular crypto as a treasury tool amid concerns that just 21 million BTCs will ever exist with about 4 million BTCs already lost forever.
READ: Less than 4 million Bitcoins available for buying
Recent price action suggests that bitcoin bulls are holding on tight as they built strong support around the $58K area.
Strong #Bitcoin support building around this $58K area. pic.twitter.com/dFp1E7aOOT
— Yann & Jan (@Negentropic_) April 8, 2021
READ: XRP posts a big bang, as legal tussle with SEC lingers
That being said, crypto pundits argue that bitcoin still faces strong headwinds in the coming months amid growing regulatory concerns. There is also the bias that its high volatility is making it challenging for some traditional investors to come on board and its massive electrical consumption via the blockchain has also put it at odds with many environmentalists.
Billionaire Watch
Meet the billionaire twins who bought $10m worth of Bitcoin when it still sold for $8
The Winklevoss twins’ early investment in Bitcoin has propelled them into the billionaire league.
The digital asset economy has made many people rich. The current worth of Bitcoin, a digital asset that was trading a little above $100 in October 2013, is now near $60,000!
While many people were smart enough to invest in Bitcoin early, not many had the guts to go all out for it. Today, we are going to look at the identical twins who were crazy enough to invest heavily in cryptocurrency. The twins started investing in Bitcoin as early as 2012.
They are currently listed on the Forbes Billionaire List amongst the newcomers who reached a billion-dollar status due to their Bitcoin investing.
READ: Why intelligent investors are secretly buying Bitcoin
Meet the Winklevoss twins (worth $3 billion each)
Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss are currently worth $3bn each. They started investing in Bitcoin as early as 2012 when the cryptocurrency still sold for $8 and splurged a whopping $10m to purchase the crypto asset, making them one of the biggest and earliest investors in cryptocurrency.
Their gamble paid off and today, they are worth a collective $6bn.
READ: Brutal losses hit crypto market amid fear of regulation
More investments in crypto
The Winklevoss twins are not slowing down, they are instead, making further investments in cryptocurrency. Recently, they invested in a Bitcoin lending start-up named Block-Fi which is now valued at $3bn.
Battle with Mark Zuckerberg
The Winklevoss twins are no strangers in Silicon Valley. They were Mark Zuckerberg’s classmates at Harvard and they once accused the tech billionaire of stealing their idea for Facebook.
A bitter legal battle between the two ended in the twins receiving significant cash and Facebook stock compensation from Zuckerberg. Some of their cash compensation was invested in cryptocurrency and it has indeed, paid off.
READ: U.S SEC Chair nominee says Bitcoin is transforming global finance
What you should know
In their early days, cryptocurrencies witnessed an unstable growth path, rising and falling occasionally. This discouraged many people from investing heavily in it. The Winklevoss twins took the risk on Bitcoin and are now billionaires on Forbes list. Currently, they run their company, Gemini, a regulated cryptocurrency exchange, wallet and custodian that makes it simple and secure to buy Bitcoin, Ethereum and other cryptocurrencies.
Nairametrics | Company Earnings
Access our Live Feed portal for the latest company earnings as they drop.
- Cornerstone Insurance Plc notifies stakeholders of late submission of financial statements.
- NSE approves delisting of 11 Plc shares.
- Berger Paints Nigeria Plc reports a 67% decline in Profits in FY 2020.
- MTN Nigeria raises N73.5 billion from CP Issuance to finance operations.
- Jaiz Bank proposes dividend worth N884 million for shareholders.