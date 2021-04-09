WAEC formally reschedules May/June 2021 exams for school students

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has formally rescheduled the May/June 2021 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

The examinations which have been rescheduled due to the disruptions to the education sector occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic will now hold from August 16, 2021, to September 30, 2021.

This disclosure is contained in a press statement that was signed by WAEC’s Acting Head, Public Affairs, Demianus Ojijeogu, on Friday, April 9, 2021, and seen on its official Twitter handle.

Ojijeogu in the statement also denied media reports that the exams had been postponed. In his clarification, he said that the Head of the National Office of WAEC, Patrick Areghan, was quoted out of context.

The statement from WAEC partly reads, “We wish to categorically state that the head of the national office was quoted out of context.

The head of the national office had in his address during the press briefing stated as follows: ‘Let me also use this opportunity to dispel rumours being peddled about by some people regarding the conduct of WASSCE for school candidates, 2021. The effects of the COVID-19 pandemic are still very much felt in the education sector. The academic calendar has been distorted. It will, therefore, not be possible to have the examination in May/June this year. A convenient International Timetable for the conduct of the examination will soon be released.’

The arrangement is in line with the current academic calendar and was done in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Education.

Consequently, the council wishes to inform schools, candidates and the general public that the exam will hold from August 16 to September 30, 2021. The International timetable for the conduct of the exam will be released in due course.”

In case you missed it

WAEC had a few days ago while releasing the results for private candidates who sat for this year’s WASSCE — the first series said that the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) for school students may not hold in May/June.

It said that a convenient time table for the examination would soon be released.