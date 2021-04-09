Business News
Osinbajo flags off ESP solar program, N140 billion to be provided for developers
This scheme is part of the Federal Government’s Economic Sustainability Plan (ESP) to deliver 5 million connections to off-grid communities.
Vice President Yemi Osinbajo will on Friday, April 9, 2021, flag off the Solar Power Naija programme in Jigawa, starting with the Jangefe community, whose 5,000 population will get 1,000 Solar Home Systems connections.
This disclosure was made by the Senior Special Assistant to the Vice President on Media and Publicity, Laolu Akande, through some tweet posts on his official Twitter handle.
The Federal Ministry of Power through one of the agencies under its supervision, the Rural Electrification Agency (REA), is the implementing public agency for the 5 million off-grid solar connections programme (Solar Power Naija).
This initiative also includes about N140 billion which will be provided in concessionary financing from the Central Bank of Nigeria and the commercial banks for off-grid developers to roll out mini-grids and solar home systems to provide electricity to locations across the country.
This is expected to cost from N3,000 per month and above, depending on system type to provide electricity to locations all across the country.
The community will be making monthly energy payment until the systems are fully paid for at the point in which there will be a transfer of ownership to each consumer in the community.
The event marks the inauguration of 100,000 connections through a commercial partnership between A-Solar, a local developer, the Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC), and Sterling Bank.
The Jangefe community in Jigawa will be the first location covered by the A-Solar company, which has leveraged on Roni LGA and Kazaure Emirate Council to do mass sensitisation for an understanding of the usage of the system and payment mechanisms.
Through a World Bank and REA programme called the Nigerian Electrification Programme (NEP), each connection under the Solar Power Naija programme would receive a 20% rebate for the developer.
It will, therefore, allow the rates charged to consumers to be reduced by the same amount.
What this means
The Solar Power Naija Project which is a component of the Economic Sustainability Plan will ensure that Nigerians who are not on the grid, that is those without electricity, will have the opportunity to enjoy that for the first time.
The Solar Power Naija is also expected to create 250,000 new jobs in the energy sector in addition to the solar equipment manufacturers who will have the incentive to set up facilities in Nigeria thereby offering more job opportunities to Nigerians.
Companies
COVID-19, VAT, FX scarcity adversely impacted our operations in 2020, Nigerian Breweries boss says
NB Plc’s operations in 2020 were adversely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, VAT increase and FX devaluation.
The management of Nigeria’s leading brewer, Nigerian Breweries Plc has revealed that its operations in 2020 were adversely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, VAT increase, FX devaluation and scarcity of foreign exchange.
This statement was made by the Managing Director of Nigerian Breweries, Mr Jordi Borrut Bel, at the company’s pre-AGM media briefing for the financial year-end 2020, which held in Lagos this week.
He noted that the increase in the brewer’s cost in 2020 was due to the COVID-19 pandemic which disrupted the company’s operations, as well as the increase in VAT, devaluation and FX scarcity which has put pressure on input cost.
The Nigerian Breweries boss explained further that the increase in cost could not be fully attributed to currency devaluation and foreign exchange scarcity.
He explained that the increase in costs of goods sold, as reported in its audited financial results, could also be linked to the increase in the volume of goods sold, as the company’s sales volume in 2020 increased by almost the same percentage as the cost of goods sold.
To deal with this challenge going forward, he revealed that the company is focused on the supply chain, and will continue to seek out ways to mitigate any of the price increases coming from FX scarcity.
The company’s profitability in question?
An analysis of the company’s result revealed that despite the 4.3% increase in net revenue from N323.00 billion recorded in 2019, to a total of N337.01 billion in 2020, the company’s profit declined significantly by 53.3% to N7.53 billion.
Speaking on this, Jordi Borrut in his statement at the press briefing noted that the brewer’s business performance in 2020 was quite impressive especially in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic and economic recession. Despite these challenges, the company maintained a strong and healthy balance sheet.
“There was a slight reduction in profitability but compared to the previous year, the business witnessed an improved growth in revenue. The significance of this is that the business became more stable and healthier,” he said.
What you should know
- Nigerian breweries, being the largest brewer in the country, maintained its stance in terms of generating profits year-on-year. The company emerged as the only brewer to record a profit of N7.37 billion from its operations in 2020, 54.3% lower than 2019 figures (N16.1 billion).
- From this, the leading brewer was able to pay shareholders a total dividend of N7.5 billion, translating to a dividend of 94 kobos per share – a dividend payout in which exceeds 100%.
- While Guinness and International Breweries made a loss of N12.6 billion and N24.9 billion respectively, this reality impacted their ability to pay their shareholders dividends in 2020.
