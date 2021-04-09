Business News
NNPC renews commitments to renewable energy development
NNPC has stated its commitment to global transition development to renewable energy and biofuels.
The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has announced its renewed commitments towards the development of renewable energy and biofuels with the Kebbi State Government.
This was disclosed on Thursday after a meeting with the GMD of NNPC, Mele Kyari, and Governor of Kebbi State, Sen. Abubakar A. Bagudu.
Kyari disclosed in a statement that the NNPC was committed to the global transition development to renewable energy, citing that the rice development value chain in the state would be vital to actualising the scheme and boosting economic development in the area.
“We will go ahead and renew the Memorandum of Understanding and bring in any necessary amendment that is required to make this business run fast,” he said.
The NNPC boss added that the corporation might resume hydrocarbon exploration in the Sokoto Basin.
In case you missed it
- The Federal Government, through the Nigerian Institute of Transport Technology (NITT), Zaria, has set up a 22-member project team for the development of an electric vehicle.
- Mr Olorogun-John Inojeharho, Chairman, NITT Governing Council, said the project is aimed at reducing emissions and pollution.
Spotlight Stories
Why SEC banned investment technology platforms from offering foreign stocks to Nigerians
The SEC is reminding participants and investors that only approved securities can be sold to the Nigerian public.
The Securities and Exchange Commission of Nigeria has issued a circular directing Investment Technology platforms such as Bamboo, Chaka and Trove to cease and desist from offering foreign stocks to Nigerians.
What does this mean?
SEC Nigeria is exercising its legal powers and reminding participants and investors alike that only approved securities can be sold to the Nigerian public.
In other words, foreign stocks such as Tesla Inc, Apple, Amazon, Google etc. which are currently not listed within Nigerian jurisdiction should NOT be offered to Nigeria-based residents and businesses.
Consequently, this new SEC directive now creates additional obstacles for young Nigerians who have been leveraging these new invest tech service providers to help diversify their portfolios.
Unfortunately, this SEC Nigeria directive is coming on the heels of the CBN directive prohibiting Banks from facilitating Nigerians trading Cryptocurrencies.
What happens next?
The immediate next steps are yet to be officially announced.
However, the SEC Nigeria has become more vocal of recent about the proliferation of alternative investments opportunities being offered to Nigerians. Additional concerns about capital flight from Naira to foreign destinations also contribute to the increasing protectionist stance from financial regulators in Nigeria.
For the service providers, this directive adversely impacts their business model and intense lobbying will be required to ensure the regulator’s concerns are adequately addressed.
Ultimately it is probable that this directive is a precursor to the SEC creating a more robust oversight framework. So watch this space.
Business News
This decade will be bullish for Nigeria’s tech space – DLM Capital Group
DLM Capital Group has announced its plans to expand into Nigeria’s million-dollar fintech sector.
Leading developmental investment bank, DLM Capital Group has announced its plans to expand into Nigeria’s million-dollar fintech sector, following its acquisition of Links Microfinance Bank.
The license will give DLM Capital Group the mandate to operate small-scale banking services in Nigeria. This will also allow the launch of its star digital lending brand, Sofri, in the second quarter of this year. The acquisition, combined with the bank’s many fintech efforts already underway, will position it to deliver even more value for corporates and consumers.
DLM Capital Group’s acquisition of Links MFB represents both an entry into new businesses and complementary enhancements to the institution’s existing subsidiaries.
First, this prospect opens new market opportunities for the bank on the African continent.
Second, the acquisition will enable the institution to exit its ‘legacy bank’ visibility and work more closely with the fintech community to build a ‘challenger bank’ brand that proffers innovative technological solutions for the Nigerian market.
What they are saying
The Corporate Communications Manager at DLM Capital Group, Chinwendu Ohakpougwu stated:
“We are particularly excited about our acquisition of Links MFB and how it enhances the growth trajectory of our business. This highly strategic acquisition represents another significant milestone for us on our journey as a resilient and well-capitalized financial institution with advanced scale and capacity to deliver sustainable and best-in-class financial services within the Nigerian market.
We are confident that this decade will be bullish for Nigeria’s tech space and are ready to work with the fintech community in strengthening the solutions necessary to meet consumer needs.”
What you should know
DLM Capital Group prides itself as a foremost developmental investment bank in Africa and functions as a sole arranger to more than 80% of structured finance transactions in Nigeria, with 100% of all securitization transactions in the market currently.
Nairametrics | Company Earnings
Access our Live Feed portal for the latest company earnings as they drop.