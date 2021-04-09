NNPC renews commitments to renewable energy development

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has announced its renewed commitments towards the development of renewable energy and biofuels with the Kebbi State Government.

This was disclosed on Thursday after a meeting with the GMD of NNPC, Mele Kyari, and Governor of Kebbi State, Sen. Abubakar A. Bagudu.

Kyari disclosed in a statement that the NNPC was committed to the global transition development to renewable energy, citing that the rice development value chain in the state would be vital to actualising the scheme and boosting economic development in the area.

“We will go ahead and renew the Memorandum of Understanding and bring in any necessary amendment that is required to make this business run fast,” he said.

The NNPC boss added that the corporation might resume hydrocarbon exploration in the Sokoto Basin.

