Currencies
Exchange rate strengthens at NAFEX as dollar supply spikes by 690%
Naira gained against the US Dollar on Thursday to close at N409.65/$1 while dollar supply surges by 690.6%.
Thursday, 8th April 2021: The exchange rate between Naira and the US Dollar closed at N409.65/1$ in the Importers and Exporters window, where forex is traded officially.
Naira gained against the US Dollar on Thursday to close at N409.65/$1. This represents a 0.33% appreciation compared to N411/$1 recorded on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, naira remained stable in the parallel market on Thursday, 8th April 2021 to close at N485 to a dollar, the same rate as maintained since last week.
Trading at the official NAFEX window
Naira appreciated against the US Dollar at the Investors and Exporters window on Thursday to close at N409.65 to a dollar. This represents a N1.35k gain when compared to N4111/$1 recorded on Wednesday, 7th April 2021.
- The opening indicative rate closed at N410.5 to a dollar on Thursday. This represents a N0.76 depreciation when compared to N409.74/$1 recorded on Wednesday.
- Also, an exchange rate of N419 to a dollar was the highest rate recorded during intra-day trading before it closed at N409.65/$1. It also sold for as low as N394/$1 during intra-day trading.
- Forex turnover at the Investor and Exporters (I&E) window increased by 690.6% on Thursday, 8th April 2021.
- A cursory look at the data tracked by Nairametrics from FMDQ showed that forex turnover grew from $11.85 million recorded on Wednesday, April 7, 2021, to $93.69 million on Thursday, April 8, 2021.
Cryptocurrency watch
The world’s most popular digital currency, bitcoin recorded a 0.18% decline in value in the early hours of Friday, 9th April 2021.
- Bitcoin was down by 0.18% to trade at $58,135 on Friday morning, bur lead compared to $36,199 recorded at the close of trade on Wednesday.
- Meanwhile, according to a research report, bitcoin is expected to surge around 600$ to hit the $400,000 level in 2021. This has been well met as major financial institutions in the world such as Visa, Goldman Sachs, and Morgan Stanley have embraced the digitalization of money.
- The digital currency has been widely adopted by many, replacing gold as the global digital-reserver asset.
Oil price gain
Brent crude oil price recorded a marginal increase on Thursday as it closed at $63.2 per barrel, indicating a 0.06% gain compared to $63.16 recorded at the close of trade on Wednesday.
- Crude oil prices are beginning to record tepid growth demands are expected to increase due to revived optimism in the market as the United Kingdom has given the first vaccine to about half of its population, while the US has vaccinated about 30% of its population.
- Crude oil prices have recorded a marginal increase during the week despite the resolve of the OPEC+ to reduce production cuts in the coming months. However, US Shale Giant have commended the OPEC+ group in bringing supply and demand back to balance.
- Brent Crude closed at $63.2 (+0.06%), WTI Crude closed at $59.75 indicating 0.25% gain, Bonny Light, $60.6 (-2.63%), OPEC Basket (-1.06%) to close at $60.68 while Natural gas dipped by 0.12% to close at $2.519.
External reserve
Nigeria’s external reserve gained $1.79 million on Thursday, 8th April 2021 to close at $34.977 billion, being the highest external reserve position recorded in over a month.
- This indicates a 0.01% increase when compared to $34.975 billion recorded on Thursday 1st April 2021.
- This also represents an increase in the country’s external reserve position for the 12th consecutive day, having endured a significant downturn in the early parts of the year. Nigeria’s reserve has added a total of $560.5 million in 12 days.
- This recent increase in Nigeria’s external reserve could however be attributed to the increase in crude oil prices recorded earlier in March before the recent bearish trade in the crude market.
- It could be attributed to the possible increase in diaspora remittance as the CBN offers incentives for every unit of dollar received in Nigeria from diaspora remittance.
Currencies
Exchange rate weakens to record N438/$1 during intra-day trading
The exchange rate at NAFEX trades at N438/$1 during Intra-day trading NAFEX as forex turnover drops by 71%
Wednesday, 7th April 2021: The exchange rate between the naira and the US Dollar closed N411/$ at the Investors and Exporters window.
The Naira depreciated against the US Dollar for the third time in a row on Wednesday, 7th of April 2021, to close at N411/$1. This represents a 0.12% decline when compared to N410.5 recorded on Tuesday.
Despite the depreciation recorded in the I&E window, the naira remained stable in the parallel market on Wednesday to close at N485 to a dollar, the same as recorded since last week.
Meanwhile, the dollar supply in the official exchange market dropped to its lowest in over 5 months as it declined by 71% on Wednesday to stand at $11.85 million.
READ: Naira gains at NAFEX window despite 26.2% drop in dollar supply
Trading at the official NAFEX window
Naira depreciated against the US Dollar at the Investors and Exporters window on Wednesday to close at N411 to a dollar. This represents a 50 kobo decline when compared to N410.5/$1 recorded on Tuesday, 6th April 2021.
- The opening indicative rate closed at N409.74 to a dollar on Wednesday. This represents a N0.26 depreciation when compared to N409.48/$1 recorded on Tuesday.
- Also, an exchange rate of N438 to a dollar was the highest rate recorded during intra-day trading before it closed at N411/$1. It also sold for as low as N405/$1 during intra-day trading.
- Forex turnover at the Investor and Exporters (I&E) window dropped by 71% on Wednesday, 6th April 2021.
- A cursory look at the data tracked by Nairametrics from FMDQ showed that forex turnover declined from $40.8 million recorded on Tuesday, April 6, 2021, to $11.85 million on Wednesday, April 7, 2021.
READ: Naira gains at NAFEX window despite 26.2% drop in dollar supply
Cryptocurrency watch
Major crypto assets recorded a significant drop in Wednesday’s trade as the world’s most popular crypto asset, Bitcoin slumped by 3.13%, losing about $1,818.66 in a single day’s trade.
- Bitcoin fell by 3.13% as of 11:00 pm on Wednesday to trade at $56,199.64
- Also, Ethereum lost 5.56% to trade at $1,995.18, hence losing a total of $117.51.
- Meanwhile, Nairametrics reported that the court has granted Ripple access to U.S SEC documents expressing the financial regulator’s interpretation or views about crypto assets. This saw the asset rallied in the early hours of the say.
Oil price gain marginally
Crude oil prices recorded a marginal gain on Wednesday to close at $63.09 (Brent Crude), representing a 0.56% gain.
- The marginal growth in the price of crude could be attributed to the revived optimism in the market as the United Kingdom has given the first vaccine to about half of its population, while the US has vaccinated about 30% of its population.
- Crude prices grew despite extended lockdowns in major countries in Europe as they battle with the third wave of the pandemic.
- Brent Crude closed at $63.09 (+0.56%), WTI Crude closed at $59.77 indicating 0.74% gain, Bonny Light, $62.24 (+1.14%), OPEC Basket (-0.6%) to close at $61.33 while Natural gas grew by 2.61% to close at $2.52.
External reserve
Nigeria’s external reserve gained $129.8 million on Tuesday, 6th April 2021 to close at $34.98 billion, the highest single-day gain recorded in about 3 months.
- This indicates a 0.37% increase when compared to $34.85 billion recorded on Thursday 1st April 2021.
- This also represents the 11th consecutive increase in the country’s external reserve position having endured a significant downturn in the early parts of the year. Nigeria’s reserve has added a total of $558.8 million in 11 days.
- This recent growth could however be attributed to the increase in crude oil prices recorded earlier in March and the possible increase in diaspora remittance as the CBN offers incentives for every unit of dollar received from diaspora remittance.
- Nigeria will now hope for the reserve to $40 billion so as to be able to meet up with pent-up demand that had accumulated since the crash of crude oil price in 2020.
Currencies
Naira weakens at NAFEX window as dollar supply continues to dwindle
The exchange rate between the naira and the US dollar closed at N410.5/$1 at the Investors and Exporters window.
Tuesday, 6th April 2021, the exchange rate between the naira and the US dollar closed at N410.5/$1 at the Investors and Exporters window.
The naira depreciated further against the US dollar on Tuesday, 6th of April 2021 to close at N410.5 to a dollar at the NAFEX window. This represents a 0.29% decline when compared to N409.3 recorded in the previous trading session (Thursday, 1st April 2021).
Naira, however, remained stable at the parallel market as it closed at N485/$1, which is the same as recorded on Monday, 5th April 2021.
Meanwhile, dollar supply at the Importers and Exporters window continues to dwindle, gaining marginally to stand at $40.8 million.
READ: CBN considers interest rate cut as trade, economy decline over Coronavirus
Trading at the official NAFEX window
- The naira depreciated against the US Dollar at the Investors and Exporters window on Tuesday to close at N410.5/$1. This represents a N1.20k decline when compared to N409.3/$1 recorded on Thursday, 1st April 2021.
- The opening indicative rate closed at N409.48 to a dollar on Tuesday. This represents 48 kobo decline compared to N409/$1 recorded the previous day.
- Also, an exchange rate of N419.3 to a dollar was the highest rate recorded during intra-day trading before it closed at N410.5/$1. It also sold for as low as N394/$1 during intra-day trading.
- Forex turnover at the Investor and Exporters (I&E) window increased by 14.8% on Tuesday, 6th April 2021.
- A cursory look at the data tracked by Nairametrics from FMDQ showed that forex turnover increased from $35.55 million recorded on Thursday, 1st April 2021, to $40.8 million on Tuesday.
Cryptocurrency watch
Bitcoin, the most popular digital asset in the world lost 1,210.9 on Tuesday to close at $57.914.02, representing a 2.04%% decline in a single day.
- On the other hand, Ethereum gained 0.48% to close at$2,117.35 while USDTUSD traded at $1.003 (+0.03%) on Tuesday.
- Meanwhile, a recent article by Nairametrics states that the present amount of Bitcoin held on leading crypto exchanges suggests a likely bullish bias on the price of Bitcoin as business entities and large organisations continue to accumulate the crypto asset at record levels despite the strong dollar and rising U.S Treasury yields.
- It is also worth noting that MicroStrategy, a leading institutional investor of the flagship asset revealed that it had purchased an additional 253 bitcoins for $15 million in cash at an average price of $59,339 per bitcoin.
- According to a report, Bitcoin, which is the largest and most priced digital asset in the world, is currently worth more than $1 trillion after its price rallied high in the year 2021.
Crude oil gains marginally
The price of Brent Crude oil gained marginally on Tuesday as it closed at $62.6, which represents 0.72% increase when compared to the previous day’s trade.
- It is however still trading significantly below its year-to-date high when it hit the prediction of $70 dollars per barrel.
- The recent bearish trade in the oil market can be attributed to concerns about oil demand as the OPC+ decided to ease the production cuts by more than 1 million bpd over the next three months.
- Also, OPEC Basket crude declined by 2.17% to close at $61.7 on Tuesday, 6th April 2021.
- Brent Crude oil closed at $62.6, WTI Crude ($59.33), Bonny Light ($61.54), and Natural Gas at $2.556.
External reserve
Nigeria’s external reserve gained $25.1 million on Thursday, 1st April 2021 to close at $34.85 billion.
- This indicates a 0.07% increase when compared to $34.82 billion recorded on Wednesday 31st March 2021.
- This also represents the 10th consecutive increase in the country’s external reserve position having endured a significant downturn in the early parts of the year. Nigeria’s reserve has added a total of $428.9 million in 10 days.
- The current positive trend started on 19th March 2021 when it gained $39.58 million in a single day.
- This recent growth could however be attributed to the increase in crude oil prices recorded earlier in March and the possible increase in diaspora remittance as the CBN offers incentives for every unit of dollar received from diaspora remittance.
