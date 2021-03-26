Currencies
Naira falls at NAFEX window despite 394% increase in dollar supply
Naira depreciated against the US Dollar at the NAFEX window to close at N409.75 to a dollar.
Friday, 25th March 2021, the exchange rate between the naira and the US Dollar closed at N409.75/$1 at the Investors and Exporters window.
Naira depreciated against the US Dollar on Thursday, 25th March 2021 after witnessing two consecutive gains at the NAFEX window to close at N409.75 to a dollar.
This represents a 0.24% decline, when compared to N408.75/$1 recorded on Wednesday, 24th March 2021.
However, in the parallel market, the naira remained relatively stable, as it closed at N486/$1, which is the same as recorded in the previous trading session.
Forex turnover on the other hand jumped by 394.4% from $34.76 million recorded on the previous day to $171.85 million as oil price continues its bearish trend.
Trading at the official NAFEX window
Naira depreciated against the US Dollar at the Investors and Exporters window on Thursday to close at N409.75/$1. This represents a N1 decline when compared to N408.75/$1 recorded on Wednesday, 24th March 2021.
- The opening indicative rate closed at N409.21 to a dollar on Thursday. This represents an 80 kobo gain when compared to N409.78/$1 recorded on Tuesday.
- Also, an exchange rate of N411.4 to a dollar was the highest rate recorded during intra-day trading before it closed at N409.75/$1. It also sold for as low as N393/$1 during intra-day trading.
- Forex turnover at the Investor and Exporters (I&E) window increased significantly by 394.4% on Thursday, 25th March 2021.
- A cursory look at the data tracked by Nairametrics from FMDQ showed that forex turnover increased from $34.76 million recorded on Wednesday, March 24, 2021, to $171.85 million on Thursday.
Cryptocurrency watch
Bitcoin, the most priced and popular cryptocurrency in the world gained 2.03% in the early hours of Friday morning to trade at $52,355.45 after enduring a massive decline on Wednesday and Thursday trading.
- Ethereum also gained 2.11% to trade at $1,619.72 as of 4:38 am on Friday.
- The digital assets had witnessed bearish trading after the chairman of US Federal Reserve stated that bitcoin and other crypto assets are really not useful as a store of values.
- Meanwhile, a major South Korean Bank, BNK Busan has revealed plans to offer banking services for cryptocurrency exchanges.
- The bank is currently researching how other financial institutions already in the business of crypto deal with the exchanges amid forthcoming regulation.
Oil price persistent fall
Oil prices fell further on Thursday as a result of new coronavirus restrictions across major countries in Europe.
- Brent Crude as of 4.59 am traded at $62.45 per barrel, a significant variance from the projected $70 per barrel made by Goldman Sach for the first quarter.
- The prices of crude continue to dip further despite a tanker mishap in the Suez Canal, which blocked tanker traffic between Wednesday and Thursday.
- Brent slipped by about 4% during intra-day trading on Thursday while WTI Crude fell by 4.58% during the same period as fear of a resurgent coronavirus in Europe dampened demand for crude oil in the market.
- Brent ($62.45), WTI crude ($59.19), Bonny Light ($60.31), OPEC Basket ($61.61), and Natural Gas ($2.561).
External reserve records 4 consecutive days increase
Nigeria’s external reserve increased by 0.07% on Wednesday 24th, March 2021 to stand at $34.62 billion.
- This represents the fourth consecutive day increase, gaining a total of $206.4 million from $34.42 billion recorded as of March 18, 2021 to $34.62 billion as of 24th March 2021.
- Nigeria’s reserve had lost $957.26 million year-to-date before recording increases in the past four days, which indicates that the recent oil price rally is beginning to reflect in the country’s foreign reserve.
- It is important for Nigeria that the increase continues as it will help the Central Bank stabilise the exchange rate against other currencies and meet up with pent-up obligations due to the lockdown embarked on in 2020.
Naira strengthens at NAFEX window as bitcoin slumps to $52k
The Naira gained against the US Dollar on Wednesday to close at N408.75/$1 at the I&E window.
Wednesday, 24th March 2021, the exchange rate between the naira and the US Dollar closed at N408.75/$1 at the Investors and Exporters window.
Naira gained against the US Dollar again on Wednesday to close at N408.75 to a dollar, representing a 0.26% gain compared to N409.8/$1 recorded on Tuesday.
However, in the parallel market, the naira remained relatively stable, as it closed at N486/$1, which is the same as recorded in the previous trading session.
Forex turnover increased marginally to $34.76 million, while Nigeria’s external reserve recorded the third consecutive increase, gaining $182.3 million in three days.
Trading at the official NAFEX window
Naira appreciated against the US Dollar at the Investors and Exporters window on Wednesday to close at N408.75/$1. This represents a N1.05k gain when compared to N409.8/$1 recorded on Tuesday, 23rd March 2021.
- The opening indicative rate closed at N408.98 to a dollar on Wednesday. This represents an 80 kobo gain when compared to N409.78/$1 recorded on Tuesday.
- Also, an exchange rate of N414 to a dollar was the highest rate recorded during intra-day trading before it closed at N408.75/$1. This represents the highest rate recorded in almost two weeks.
- It also sold for as low as N394/$1 during intra-day trading. A difference of N1 compared to N393 recorded in the previous day
- Forex turnover at the Investor and Exporters (I&E) window increased marginally by 5% on Wednesday, 24th March 2021.
- A cursory look at the data tracked by Nairametrics from FMDQ showed that forex turnover increased from $33.11 million recorded on Tuesday, March 23, 2021, to $34.76 million on Wednesday.
Cryptocurrency watch
Bitcoin, the most priced and popular cryptocurrency in the world slumped by over 4.06% to trade at $52,153.23 on Wednesday.
- The highly coveted digital currency lost about $2,208.34 in value, representing a decline of 4.06% in a single day.
- Ethereum also dipped by 5.75% on Wednesday to trade at $1,574.2 as of 11:52 pm on Wednesday.
- This came on the back of Jerome Powell’s comment on the risk attached to investing in bitcoins and other digital assets.
- Jerome Powell, who is the Chairman of US Federal Reserve had said the volatility of the crypto coins undermines their ability to store value, which is a basic function of money. He went further to state that bitcoin is not really useful as a store of value.
- Meanwhile, JMP Securities has predicted that “$1.5 trillion of incremental capital” could flow into bitcoin, an amount greater than the cryptocurrency’s current market cap.
- The firm sees more wealth management companies following Morgan Stanley’s example to offer bitcoin to their clients. “Around $30 trillion of assets in the U.S. retail wealth management industry currently do not have direct access to bitcoin
Brent Crude makes a rebound
Brent Crude oil gained $3.62 in Wednesday trade to close at $64.41 per barrel, representing a 5.95% gain in a single day after enduring a massive decline in the previous day.
- Oil prices had dropped as investors’ sentiments towards the resurgence of the covid pandemic increase and major European countries effect new lockdowns and others extend their lockdown.
- It is worth noting that Bonny Light gained 2.67% to close at $62.58 per barrel while WTI dipped 0.88%
- WTI closed at $60.64 (-0.88%), Brent Crude ($64.41), Bonny Light ($62.58), OPEC Basket ($62.27), and Natural gas ($2.497).
- Meanwhile, analysts believe that the OPEC+ will likely decide to keep oil production steady for another month.
External reserve gains $182.3 million three days
Nigeria’s external reserve increased by 0.08% on Tuesday, 23rd March 2021 to stand at $34.6 billion.
- This represents the third consecutive increase in three days, gaining a total of $182.27 million from $34.42 billion recorded as of March 18, 2021 to $34.6 billion as of 23rd March 2021.
- Nigeria’s reserve had lost $957.26 million year-to-date before recording increases in the past three days, which could be attributed to the recent gain in the global crude oil market.
- Nigeria will hope to continue in this trajectory, as the increase in foreign reserves indicates more foreign exchange to meet up with the nation’s demand.
Naira 4 Dollar: Nigerians in diaspora remit $40 million in one week
Nigeria’s CBN has recorded a 7 fold increase in remittances since it introduced the Naira4Dollar scheme.
The Central Bank of Nigeria’s Naira4Dollar scheme may have attracted about $40 million in foreign remittances in one week, according to a reliable source with knowledge of the scheme.
Our source informs Nairametrics that the scheme had performed a lot more than expected as remittances via commercial banks have picked up suggesting Nigerians in the diaspora have embraced it.
According to the source, the CBN received circa $40 million last week from remittances up from about $6 million before the policy was introduced. At $40 million a week the CBN could be attracting about $160 million a month or $1.9 billion per annum. This will be higher than the estimated $1.1 billion received in 2020 from diaspora remittances but much lower than the $3.2 billion received in 2019.
READ: Nigerian Banks to stop “instant completion” for forex transfers online
The central bank captures remittances in its Balance of Payment report and the Foreign Exchange Flows data. While the BOP includes non-cash items remitted into Nigeria, the Foreign Exchange Flows Data records cash items only.
Nairametrics reported last week that commercial banks in Nigeria are automatically opening domiciliary bank accounts for Beneficiaries of diaspora remittances in Nigeria under the CBN’s Naira4Dollar scheme. As the beneficiary receives the inflows, N5 for every dollar remitted is a credit to the naira account of the beneficiary.
READ: Nigeria records highest trade deficit since 1981
What this means
- The CBN Naira4Dollar scheme appears to be recording success since its introduction three weeks ago. A $40 million a week inflow suggests most of the dollars are either in domiciliar account of customers or withdrawn and exchanged at the black market.
- The CBN believes remittances paid in dollars and sold on the streets will improve liquidity in the retail end, thus strengthening the exchange rate.
- However, the latest information suggests the exchange rate between the naira and dollar is N486/$1 higher than the N480/$1 exchanged just before the new policy was introduced.
- At $40 million the CBN would have incurred a cost of about N200 million.
