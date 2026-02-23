The Nigerian All-Share Index closed Monday, 23rd February, firmly in the green, rising 0.65% to 196,263.6, a 1,273.8-point gain from Friday’s close.

Trading activity picked up alongside the rally, with volumes reaching 1.28 billion shares over 95,091 deals, up from 820.4 million in the previous session.

JapaulGold recorded the highest trading volume of the day at 473.9 million shares, while other stocks also contributed to the overall increase in market activity.

Market capitalization stood at N125.9 trillion, with Aradel leading in value at N4.1 billion.

What the data is saying

Market momentum remained strongly bullish, pushing year-to-date performance to 26.12%.

On the gainers’ chart, buying was selective, with Fortis Global and Okomu Oil leading the advance, each rising 10%.

On the flip side, TIP and Deap Cap posted the largest declines, shedding 10% and 9.97%, respectively.

In terms of trading activity, JapaulGold led by volume with 473.9 million shares, followed by Chams (51.5 million), Jaiz Bank (48.2 million), Secure Electronic (46.3 million), and Mutual Benefits (42.4 million).

In terms of value, Aradel led with N4.1 billion, followed by MTN Nigeria at N2.4 billion, Japaul Gold at N1.96 billion, GTCO at N1.91 billion, and UBA at N1.6 billion.

Top 5 Gainers

Okomu Oil — up 10.00% to N1,605.60

Fortis Global — up 10.00% to N0.66

Fidson — up 9.90% to N95.50

NPF Microfinance Bank — up 9.89% to N6.89

Infinity — up 9.84% to N17.30

Top 5 Losers

TIP — down 10.00% to N17.55

Deap Cap — down 9.97% to N6.86

Multiverse — down 9.92% to N22.70

LivingTrust — down 9.92% to N5.90

Ellah Lakes — down 9.77% to N11.55

SWOOTs and FUGAZ Performance

Among SWOOTs—stocks with market capitalization above N1 trillion—performance was mixed.

BUA Cement rose 4.29%, while Nigerian Breweries increased 0.43%.

On the downside, International Breweries fell 1.01%, Lafarge dropped 0.48%, and Wema Bank declined 0.37%.

In the FUGAZ banking segment, First Holdco gained 3.70%, Zenith Bank rose 2.83%, GTCO increased 1.69%, and UBA was up 1.02%.

On the flip side, Access Bank fell 0.19%.

What you should know

The Nigerian All-Share Index continued its rally, breaching the 196,000 threshold and powering market capitalization to N125.9 trillion.