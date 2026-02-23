Ellah Lakes Plc’s share price plunged by nearly the maximum daily limit of 10% on Monday after the agro-allied firm announced it would refund subscribers to its N235 billion Initial Public Offer (IPO) due to failure to meet the minimum subscription threshold.

The company disclosed the development in a statement issued on Friday, February 20, 2026, announcing the close of the offer on its website.

The announcement triggered a wave of sell-offs on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) Limited, compounding investor concerns about the company’s financial position and recent performance.

The sharp decline reflects negative market sentiment following the failed public offer and signals heightened uncertainty around the company’s capital-raising plans. Analysts say the development could weigh further on the stock in the near term, particularly given the company’s leveraged position and weak price performance in recent weeks.

What the data is saying

Ellah Lakes’ share price began a steep decline last Friday after the company disclosed that its widely reported IPO failed to secure the required minimum subscriptions from investors. However, the company did not disclose the total number of subscriptions received.

On Friday, February 20, the stock opened at about N13.90 but fell by 7.91% to close at N12.80 per share.

During Monday’s trading session, the share price further depreciated by 9.77%, closing at N11.55 per share, down from N12.80.

Over the two trading sessions, the stock shed more than 15.7% of its value, translating to a loss of N2.15 per share.

Investors offloaded 10,591,461 units of the company’s shares at a discount, making it one of the worst-performing stocks on the NGX for the day, just behind Deap Capital Management and Trust Plc, which declined by 9.97% to close at N6.96 per share.

The sustained sell pressure suggest investor are reacting to the development with the failed N235 billion public offer and concerns about the company’s funding strategy.

More insights

Ellah Lakes began the year with a share price of N13.40 but has since recorded a decline in valuation, reflecting broader market concerns about its fundamentals. The recent downturn has significantly affected its year-to-date and short-term performance rankings on the NGX.

The stock has lost 4.48% of its value year-to-date, ranking it 142nd on the NGX in terms of performance.

From January 23 to date, the company has shed 23% of its market value, intensifying shareholder worries.

Over the past three months, from November 21, 2025, to February 20, 2026, the company traded 730 million shares in 45,114 deals valued at N10.6 billion.

It recorded a session high trading volume of 82.7 million shares on November 28 and a low of 3.18 million shares on December 15 within the same period.

Currently with 3.86 billion shares outstanding, Ellah Lakes has its market capitalization drop from N49.4 billion as of Friday, February 20, to N44.6 billion on Monday, February 23, 2026, indicating N4.8 billion losses in one trading session.

What you should know

Ellah Lakes Plc has confirmed that it will refund all applicants after its N235 billion public offer failed to meet the minimum subscription threshold required for share allotment. The announcement was made in a statement issued on Friday, February 20, 2026, following the close of the offer.

The company stated that no shares would be allotted under the public offer.

It confirmed that all subscription monies received from investors would be refunded.

The refunds will be processed in line with the procedures outlined in the offer documents.

Although the failed IPO suggests a significant setback, especially after recent poor financial performance, the company insisted that its recent major acquisition and growth strategy is on course.