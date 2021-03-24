Currencies
Naira 4 Dollar: Nigerians in diaspora remit $40 million in one week
Nigeria’s CBN has recorded a 7 fold increase in remittances since it introduced the Naira4Dollar scheme.
The Central Bank of Nigeria’s Naira4Dollar scheme may have attracted about $40 million in foreign remittances in one week, according to a reliable source with knowledge of the scheme.
Our source informs Nairametrics that the scheme had performed a lot more than expected as remittances via commercial banks have picked up suggesting Nigerians in the diaspora have embraced it.
According to the source, the CBN received circa $40 million last week from remittances up from about $6 million before the policy was introduced. At $40 million a week the CBN could be attracting about $160 million a month or $1.9 billion per annum. This will be higher than the estimated $1.1 billion received in 2020 from diaspora remittances but much lower than the $3.2 billion received in 2019.
The central bank captures remittances in its Balance of Payment report and the Foreign Exchange Flows data. While the BOP includes non-cash items remitted into Nigeria, the Foreign Exchange Flows Data records cash items only.
Nairametrics reported last week that commercial banks in Nigeria are automatically opening domiciliary bank accounts for Beneficiaries of diaspora remittances in Nigeria under the CBN’s Naira4Dollar scheme. As the beneficiary receives the inflows, N5 for every dollar remitted is a credit to the naira account of the beneficiary.
What this means
- The CBN Naira4Dollar scheme appears to be recording success since its introduction three weeks ago. A $40 million a week inflow suggests most of the dollars are either in domiciliar account of customers or withdrawn and exchanged at the black market.
- The CBN believes remittances paid in dollars and sold on the streets will improve liquidity in the retail end, thus strengthening the exchange rate.
- However, the latest information suggests the exchange rate between the naira and dollar is N486/$1 higher than the N480/$1 exchanged just before the new policy was introduced.
- At $40 million the CBN would have incurred a cost of about N200 million.
Exchange rate gains at NAFEX window as oil price crashes to $60
The exchange rate between the naira and the US Dollar closed at N409.8/$1 at the I&E window as oil prices crashed to the $60 per barrel region.
Tuesday, 23rd March 2021, the exchange rate between the naira and the US Dollar closed at N409.8/$1 at the Investors and Exporters window, where forex is traded officially.
Naira gained against the US Dollar to close at N409.8/$1 on Tuesday, 23rd March 2021, representing a 0.08% gain when compared to N410.13 recorded in the previous day.
Meanwhile, the exchange rate remained stable at the parallel market to close at N486 to a dollar, the same as recorded on Monday, 22nd March 2021.
The gain in the Investors and Exporters window came after the Governor of the apex bank reiterated that the CBN does not practice a floating exchange rate, rather it practices a managed float exchange rate.
He said this while responding to questions relating to a Bloomberg report, suggesting that the Central Bank is adopting a new floating exchange policy.
Trading at the official NAFEX window
Naira appreciated against the US Dollar at the Investors and Exporters window on Tuesday to close at N409.8/$1. This represents a 33 kobo gain when compared to N410.13/$1 recorded on Monday, 22nd March 2021.
- The opening indicative rate closed at N409.78 to a dollar on Tuesday. This represents a N0.92k gain when compared to N410.7/$1 recorded on Monday.
- Also, an exchange rate of N412 to a dollar was the highest rate recorded during intra-day trading before it closed at N409.8/$1. It also sold for as low as N393/$1 during intra-day trading.
- Forex turnover at the Investor and Exporters (I&E) window increased by 27.9% on Tuesday, 23rdd March 2021.
- A cursory look at the data tracked by Nairametrics from FMDQ showed that forex turnover declined from $25.88 million recorded on Monday, March 22, 2021, to $33.11 million on Tuesday.
Cryptocurrency watch
The world’s most popular and valued cryptocurrency as of 4:am on Tuesday, 24th March, trades at $54,299.31, representing a decline of 0.11%.
- The highly priced digital currency had slumped about 6% earlier on Tuesday to near the $53,000 level after the US Federal Reserve Charman Jerome Powell said people must realize the risks of investing in the currency and other digital tokens.
- According to a report, Powell said the volatility of the coins undermines their ability to store value, a basic function of currency. “They’re highly volatile, see Bitcoin, and therefore not really useful as a store of value,” He said.
- Meanwhile, Ethereum currently trades at $1,679.58, indicating a 0.56% gain as of the time of writing this article.
Oil price slumps by 6.7%
Oil prices crashed by over 6% on Tuesday as major European countries such as Italy, France, and Germany either extended or declared new lockdowns in the country.
- Brent Crude oil slumped by 6.65% to trade at $60.32 per barrel as at 9:55 pm on Tuesday as bearish sentiment returns to the market after Covid-related restrictions in Europe increased.
- The crash in global oil prices is attributed to the revived fear in the resurgence of the covid-19 in major countries in Europe, prompting concerns about mobility and oil demands in coming weeks as they begin fresh rounds of lockdowns.
- A stronger US dollar also affected oil prices on Tuesday, as investors flocked to haven asset classes such as the US Treasuries and avoided riskier assets such as the crude market.
- Brent Crude dipped by 5.93% to close at $60.79, Natural gas ($2.517), WTI Crude ($57.39), Bonny Light at $62.91,
External reserve
Nigeria’s external reserve grew by 0.34% on Monday, 23rd March 2021 to stand at $34.57 billion. This represents the second consecutive growth recorded in the past 36 days.
- A cursory look at the data obtained from the Central Bank of Nigeria showed that Nigeria’s external reserve position moved from $34.46 billion as of 19th March 2021 to stand at $34.57 billion.
- The current reserve value, however, represents a $527.92 million decline when compared to $35.1 billion recorded as of 26th February 2021.
- The recent decline recorded in the country’s external reserve had been attributed to the intervention of the Central Bank in the foreign exchange market, however, the governor of the apex bank stated after his MPC briefing that the CBN has not intervened in the I&E market since January 2012.
- Also, he stated that the CBN disburses $80 million weekly to commercial banks to deal with the FX demands.
Cryptocurrency
U.S Government to unveil Crypto nemesis before end of July
Leading financial brands and payments processors are anxiously watching the Fed’s push in creating an electronic alternative to cash.
Credible reports reveal the Bank of Boston and Massachusetts Institute of Technology are jointly working on delivering a Central Bank Digital Currency prototypes before the end of July.
Such digital assets could fundamentally change US citizens’ use of capital, leading some financial brands to lobby the Fed and Congress to pause its creation.
Leading financial brands and payments processors are anxiously watching the Fed’s push in creating an electronic alternative to cash Americans carry in their wallets or what some people call the Fedcoin.
“Everyone is afraid that you could disrupt all the incumbent players with a whole new form of payment,” Michael Del Grosso an analyst for Compass Point Research & Trading LLC said in a note to Bloomberg.
James Cunha who heads the CBDC project revealed that the Boston Fed and MIT hope to unveil some of their work in Q3 2021 including at least two prototype software platforms that could move, store and settle transactions made with digital dollars.
“Rushing anything of this potential magnitude could introduce unintended consequences that threaten the stability of the banking system without contributing meaningfully to economic inclusion,” said Steve Kenneally, senior vice president of payments at the American Bankers Association.
Unlike Bitcoin, Ethereum, Tether, the new Cryptos would be issued by central banks as an alternative to paper bills. Cash wouldn’t go away, but might likely plunge to record levels.
The world’s largest economy got an extra push in February when Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said such a project could help its citizens who don’t have access to the banking system.
Jerome Powell, the U.S Fed Chief however revealed why stablecoins were an improvement over traditional crypto. He said stablecoin tokens are much better than other cryptos because they are tied to specific fiat currencies.
“To an extent, a stable coin is backed by sovereign currencies of leading nations, that is certainly an improvement over crypto assets, I would say,” Powell revealed. “But nonetheless, where does the credibility come from? It comes from that sovereign currency that is the backstop.”
The U.S Fed is taking note of the rising usage of stablecoins as powerful economies such as China, seem to trust the world’s fastest-growing stablecoin (Tether) a lot more in recent times, preferring to use it to meet most money transfer needs.
Approximately $50 billion cryptos had left China in 2019, showing a surge in how investors are dodging rules that limit how much capital they’re allowed to transfer from China.
“Stablecoins like Tether are particularly useful for capital flight, as their USD-pegged value means users selling off large amounts in exchange for their fiat currency of choice can rest assured that it’s unlikely to lose its value as they seek a buyer,” Chainalysis said in the report.
