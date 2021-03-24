Paid Content
African Fintech Foundry, Access Bank to host a second edition of its Fintech Innovation Roundtable
The African Fintech Foundry (AFF) is a platform aimed at nurturing, funding and accelerating the growth of FinTech startups in Africa.
Access Bank’s embodiment of innovation, excellence and leadership has not only shown through the peculiarity of banking solutions it avails to its customers but also in the various initiatives which it has undertaken as a way of giving its customers a ‘more than banking’ experience. One of such initiatives is the African Fintech Foundry(AFF), a platform aimed at nurturing, funding and accelerating the growth of FinTech startups in Africa. The innovation hub is set to host the second virtual edition of its FinTech innovation Roundtable on March 26, 2021.
The event, with the theme, ‘Let’s Talk Tech Resilience’ is a one-day expert-led Fintech innovation roundtable that will feature leading minds in venture capital, technology, innovation and startups across the world. They’ll discuss emerging trends in the digital ecosystem as well as opportunities available and how technology plays a role in alleviating some of Africa’s greatest challenges.
The negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has left many businesses seeking digital means to create superior value propositions for their customers and employees. The AFF Roundtable will address timely topics and emerging trends that will help businesses transform into technology-driven, customer-centric, socially relevant businesses in a post-COVID world.
Commenting on Access Bank and AFF partnership, Ade Bajomo, Access Bank’s Executive Director for Information Technology and Operations, stated that, “As Africa’s Gateway to the World, we are always at the forefront of driving technological innovations that will grow the banking industry in Nigeria as well as Africa. We have partnered with the continent’s leading technology and innovation accelerator, the Africa Fintech Foundry, to bring together stakeholders from different geographical areas who share a common interest in driving technological solutions. The AFF Roundtable will enable participants to stay ahead of others as they will be equipped with knowledge of new and emerging trends and how they can tap into the opportunities that exist in them.”
Participants are to look forward to the global networking opportunities, actionable insights from 3,000 seasoned tech experts, guaranteed inspiration, emerging trends to guide near-term decisions, skills and knowledge to better champion digital transformation for business growth and so much more. To be a part of this highly anticipated event, visit www.africafintechfoundry.com to register.
Reaching Nigeria with the best web address for your business
While choosing a domain name, it is important to make the decision based on which is closest to your use case.
One of the most efficient ways to reach a large group of people in today’s high-tech world is via the internet. In other to participate effectively in global commerce, you would need some form of online presence or the other.
One of the most pivotal aspects of a website is a good web address. A domain name is what forms a website address. An example of a domain name is web4africa.ng. The “web4africa” in this example is the name of the company while the .ng is the country-code top-level domain for Nigeria. In essence, .ng is intended for websites that target residents of Nigeria.
A domain name is not only used as the address for a website but is also deployed for creating email addresses and other web-related resources.
There are a lot of domain extensions one can choose from today. In fact, there are hundreds of them, thus offering a large pool one can choose from, for just about every industry.
- Business
- EducationEntertainment
- Financial
- Food & Beverage
- Fun Domains
- Healthcare
- Home & Construction
- Legal
- Marketing & Communications
- News & Information
- Photography
- Political & Military
- Real Estate
- Shopping & Retail
- Sports & Fitness
- Style & Fashion
- Technology
In addition to these groups, once can also make use of .ng, especially where the website targets residents of Nigeria exclusively. Country-codes are typically better in instances like this and in the case of Nigeria, .ng is better.
Among .ng itself, there’s a range to choose from:
- .ng – general and open to anyone anywhere
- .com.ng – intended for Nigerian businesses but can be registered by anyone
- .edu.ng – strictly for Nigeria tertiary academic institutions only
- .gov.ng – strictly for Nigerian government entities only
- .i.ng – general and open
- .mobi.ng – open to anyone, but intended for websites targetted at mobile devices
- .name.ng – open, intended for personal Nigerian websites
- .net.ng – restricted to Nigeria Internet Service Providers (ISPs)
- .org.ng – open, intended for Nigerian non-profits
- .sch.ng – restricted to Nigerian schools that do not qualify for .edu.ng
Whether you choose to go for a more generic domain name extension or the Nigerian .ng, it is important to make the decision based on which is closest to your use case. Where your budget allows it, you may also register more than one domain name, and redirect one to the other.
Top best forex brokers (Companies) in Nigeria
Forex trading in Nigeria is lucrative; this article gives you the top 5 best forex brokers in Nigeria, giving you the leverage to choose easily based on your strategy.
Forex trading is one of the investments you can get a good return from if you leverage it well. Regardless of your current location, you can use different regulated forex brokerage worldwide.
There are so many forex brokerage companies available for people in Nigeria, but you need to be careful to settle for the best. Some of the Forex brokerage companies are operated by people with selfish motives and you might lose your money by investing with them.
In this post, we have compiled a list of the top 5 best Forex brokers that you can use in Nigeria today.
Here are our picks for the best Forex brokers in Nigeria
We will discuss each of the Forex brokers displaying the unique features that have made them stand out.
Hot Forex—Low Spread Broker In Nigeria
Yes, Hot Forex is currently the best Forex broker available for Nigerian traders and this is simply because of their top-notch services, starting with their high leverage and low spreads. On this broker, you spend very little in fees giving you the opportunity to make a decent income. How splendid? Among all Forex brokers in the market available for Nigeria traders, HotForex charges the lowest fees amounts. This is the best choice for beginners who want a low-cost Forex broker in Nigeria
Quick Overview:
Minimum deposit — $ 5(₦ 2000)
Maximum leverage —1:1000
Transaction cost— There are no transaction charges for both deposits and withdrawals.
Regulatory Body
The following authorities regulate HotForex:
Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) in the UK.
Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) of South Africa.
Cyprus Security Exchange Commission (CySEC) in Cyprus.
Registration Bonus — New traders get the advantage of a 100% welcome deposit bonus, but you have to first deposit ₦ 3000.
Visit Hot Forex and Claim Your Bonus
OctaFX—No Swap Fees Broker
OctaFX was founded in 2010 and it offers several trading instruments, including 28 currency pairs, CDFs on indices & metals. It is the best Forex brokerage company for Islamic traders based in Nigeria looking for swap-free accounts, Below is a quick overview of OctaFX.
Minimum deposit—$50 (₦ 18,000)
Maximum Leverage—1:500
Transaction cost — There are no charges for deposits and withdrawals. But transaction costs may be charged by payment providers such as the local banks; hence you need to fast confirm with yours.
Regulatory Body—Cyprus Security Exchange Commission (CySEC) in Cyprus.
Registration Bonus—New traders get a 50% on all deposits made and this offer is also available for existing traders.
Get Started with OctaFX and claim your 50% deposit Bonus
Deriv-Best Synthetic Broker in Nigeria
Deriv is one of the best online brokerage platforms offering Forex, stock indices, synthetic indices and commodities.
It is just a rebrand of Binary.com, but it now offers a wide product range and an improved user experience.
What to expect?
Minimum deposit —$ 5(₦ 2000)
Maximum leverage— 1:1000
Transaction cost— There are no charges for deposits and withdrawals
Regulatory Bodies:
The Malta Financial Services Authority (FSA)
The Vanuatu Financial Services Commission (FSC)
The British Virgin Islands Financial Services Commission (FSA)
Malaysia’s Labuan Financial Services Authority (FSA)
Registration Bonus— No welcome bonus offered, but the low minimum deposit is something to look forward to.
Visit Deriv to trade synthetics
Fxtm—Fast Execution Broker
This is the fastest-growing international broker having more than 18 million traders. It is very safe for Nigerian traders as FCA and CySEC regulate it. It also has multiple platform support; thus, one can trade using a phone, desktop and tablet.
Minimum deposit:
Cent Account—₦ 2000
Standard account— ₦ 40,000
Maximum leverage— 1:1000
Transaction cost—No transaction costs charged for deposits. There is also no withdrawal cost if you use cryptocurrencies or a wallet, but there are up to 1.5% charges if you use the local bank transfer.
Regulatory Body
Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) in the UK
Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) of South Africa
Cyprus Security Exchange Commission (CySEC) in Cyprus
International Financial Service Commission (IFSC)
Registration Bonus—A 30% bonus on deposit is offered to all new traders as a welcoming bonus. The bonus is available for trading once you deposit the minimum amount required.</li>
IC markets
IC Markets was founded in 2007 in Sydney, Australia and is the leading brokerage owned and operated by international capital markets. It specializes in CDFs over Forex, commodities, stock indices and bonds and is available for traders in most regions, Nigeria included.
Minimum deposit— $200 (₦ 80,000)
Maximum leverage— 1:500
Transaction cost—No deposit and withdrawal fees charged
Regulatory Body:
Australian Securities and Investment Commission (ASIC)
Seychelles Financial Services Authority (FSA) Seychelles
Cyprus Security Exchange Commission (CySEC) in Cyprus
Registration Bonus — IC markets Forex brokerage doesn’t offer any registration bonus; instead, it employs long-term profitability strategies for their traders.
Frequently Asked Questions
Is Forex trading legal in Nigeria?
Forex trading in Nigeria is legal and anyone can trade on condition they trade for themselves and use a licensed broker.
Which Forex brokers are the best?
Here are the best forex brokers to use in Nigeria based on your strategy:
HotForex broker — Lowest spreads, high leverage and well regulated
OctaFX broker—Islamic traders swap-free accounts
Deriv broker —Best Synthetic Broker in Nigeria
IC markets broker—True Ecn Broker
Fxtm broker—Fast executions Broker
How should you choose a good Forex broker?
When it comes to Forex trading, your funds’ security is paramount; hence, you should choose one which is regulated by at least one top-tier regulatory authority, which includes FCA, CySEC, ASIC, or FSCA.
Investigate important things concerning Forex trading, including types of accounts, minimum deposits, maximum leverage, trading platforms, promotions, bonuses and deposits/withdrawal modes. This is important as it helps you know if their conditions will work for your strategy.
Compare the conditions and read through online reviews and comments to settle for the most suitable Forex trader.
How to start Forex trading in Nigeria?
- Firstly, you need to have a little forex knowledge you can start learning forex with TradingTiger.pro
- The second step is to find the best Forex broker for you by evaluating security, minimum deposit, maximum leverage, trading fees, types of accounts, trading platforms and customer support.
- Next is to use a demo account to test and sharpen your skills. HotForex, XM and FXTM brokers offer demo accounts.
- Lastly, open a live account with the broker you have settled for and you can now start trading using real funds.
What are the top places to learn Forex online?
- Forex Brokers- most offer educational material to their clients. One exceptional one for beginners is TradingTiger.pro.
- Forex forums such as ForexFactory
- Trading webinars
- Forex eBooks
What Forex brokers have offices in Nigeria?
Fxtm, Forextime and HotForex have physical offices in Nigeria and they also offer a local phone number.
Conclusion
If you are a Forex trader in Nigeria, we hope your choices are narrowed and you will have an easy time settling for the best broker to suit your trading needs. Ensure you evaluate the main factors required, especially security, before settling for any broker. Most of the recommended brokers offer beginner accounts to guide you if you have not mastered Forex trading. Don’t waste time; pick one from our list, try it and you will have the best experience when it comes to Forex trading!
