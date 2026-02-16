Global oil prices traded within a narrow band on Monday as markets balanced renewed diplomatic engagement between the United States and Iran with persistent geopolitical tensions and fresh supply signals from the OPEC+ alliance.

The price movements were reflected in international benchmark data monitored across major exchanges.

Brent crude continued to trade above Nigeria’s 2026 oil benchmark of $64.85 per barrel, offering modest fiscal support for the country’s revenue projections.

Brent crude futures rose by 3 cents to $67.78 per barrel in early trading after settling 23 cents higher in the previous session.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose by 2 cents to $62.86 per barrel, although there will be no WTI settlement due to a U.S. holiday.

This means Brent remains about $3 above Nigeria’s benchmark price, providing a limited cushion for petroleum revenue assumptions embedded in the 2026 fiscal framework.

What the data is saying

Market data shows that crude prices are being influenced by a combination of diplomatic signals and supply expectations. Weekly performance across major benchmarks points to mild losses amid cautious investor sentiment.

Brent crude fell about 0.5% last week.

WTI crude declined roughly 1% over the same period.

Brent is currently trading approximately $3 above Nigeria’s 2026 benchmark of $64.85 per barrel.

The data suggests that while prices have softened slightly, geopolitical risks and supply management efforts are helping to prevent sharper declines.

Get up to speed

Oil markets have been closely watching diplomatic developments between Washington and Tehran, particularly after comments by U.S. President Donald Trump last week indicating that the United States could reach a deal with Iran within a month. The remarks added downward pressure on prices as traders factored in the possibility of eased sanctions and increased Iranian crude supply.

Negotiations between Washington and Tehran resumed earlier this month to address disputes over Iran’s nuclear programme.

A second round of talks is scheduled to take place in Geneva, raising cautious optimism among market participants.

An Iranian diplomat, according to Reuters, indicated that Tehran is seeking a nuclear agreement that could unlock economic cooperation in energy, mining, and civil aviation.

The United States has reportedly dispatched a second aircraft carrier to the region while Iran’s Revolutionary Guards warned of retaliatory action if attacked.

These mixed signals have created a fragile security backdrop, keeping a geopolitical risk premium embedded in oil prices.

More Insights

Beyond diplomatic considerations, supply-side developments are also shaping price expectations. The OPEC+ alliance is leaning toward resuming previously paused output increases from April after a three-month halt, a move aimed at balancing market stability with anticipated peak summer demand.

The proposed output adjustment is designed to prevent excessive price spikes that could weaken consumption.

Additional supply could moderate upward pressure if demand conditions soften.

Any disruption to Middle East supply routes, however, could quickly tighten global markets.

The interplay between controlled supply increases and geopolitical uncertainty is likely to keep prices trading sideways in the near term.

What you should know

Nigeria’s 2026 fiscal framework, approved by the Federal Executive Council, is built on an oil benchmark of $64.85 per barrel and a production target of 2.6 million barrels per day.

Recent market data reported by Nairametrics showed that Bonny Light, Nigeria’s flagship crude grade, dipped below $69 per barrel during last week’s trading sessions, mirroring global softness.