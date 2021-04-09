Markets
GUINNESS, UNITYBNK plunge as HONYFLOUR surges
The All-Share Index increased by +0.17% to close at 38,866.39 from 38,799.83 index points.
The Nigerian Stock Exchange market made a bullish run at the end of the trading session today. The All-Share Index increased by +0.17% to close at 38,866.39 from 38,799.83 index points. Overall, a total volume of 160 million shares valued at N1.28 billion in 3,507 deals was exchanged on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange.
- Nigerian Stock Exchange market value currently stands at NGN 20.31Tr. Its Year-to-Date (YTD) returns currently stands at -3.49%.
- The market closed in profit today as HONYFLOUR led 14 Gainers, and GUINNESS topped the list of 14 Losers, showing a bullish movement by the NSE ASI.
Top gainers
- HONYFLOUR up +8.85% to close at N1.23
- SOVRENINS up +8.70% to close at N 0.25
- JAPAULGOLD up +8.62% to close at N0.63
- LIVESTOCK up +7.22% to close at N1.96
- FCMB up +6.57% to close at N2.92
Top losers
- GUINNESS down -10.00% to close at N29.70
- UNITYBNK down -9.86% to close at N0.64
- ABCTRANS down -9,09% to close at N0.30
- MBENEFIT down -7.14% to close at N0.39
- UAC-PROP down -6.25% to close at N0.75
Outlook
Nairametrics had a chat with an expert in the stock market Ogunwale Oluwadamilola, Research Analyst, Edgefield Capital Management Limited. She opines that the bullish momentum will continue on Monday saying, “We expect another positive trend in the overall performance of the market by next week, since today marks the end of trade this week.”
She also drew attention to stocks in the Consumer and financial services saying, “Stocks in the consumer and financial services sector seem to be performing well. However, in the meantime, our watchlist remains unchanged, the following stocks are on our watchlist: Zenith Bank Plc, Guaranty, Access bank, UCAP, and Flourmills.”
Nairametrics, however, advises cautious participation in the stock market in this era of growing uncertainties.
Billionaire Watch
Meet the billionaire twins who bought $10m worth of Bitcoin when it still sold for $8
The Winklevoss twins’ early investment in Bitcoin has propelled them into the billionaire league.
The digital asset economy has made many people rich. The current worth of Bitcoin, a digital asset that was trading a little above $100 in October 2013, is now near $60,000!
While many people were smart enough to invest in Bitcoin early, not many had the guts to go all out for it. Today, we are going to look at the identical twins who were crazy enough to invest heavily in cryptocurrency. The twins started investing in Bitcoin as early as 2012.
They are currently listed on the Forbes Billionaire List amongst the newcomers who reached a billion-dollar status due to their Bitcoin investing.
Meet the Winklevoss twins (worth $3 billion each)
Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss are currently worth $3bn each. They started investing in Bitcoin as early as 2012 when the cryptocurrency still sold for $8 and splurged a whopping $10m to purchase the crypto asset, making them one of the biggest and earliest investors in cryptocurrency.
Their gamble paid off and today, they are worth a collective $6bn.
More investments in crypto
The Winklevoss twins are not slowing down, they are instead, making further investments in cryptocurrency. Recently, they invested in a Bitcoin lending start-up named Block-Fi which is now valued at $3bn.
Battle with Mark Zuckerberg
The Winklevoss twins are no strangers in Silicon Valley. They were Mark Zuckerberg’s classmates at Harvard and they once accused the tech billionaire of stealing their idea for Facebook.
A bitter legal battle between the two ended in the twins receiving significant cash and Facebook stock compensation from Zuckerberg. Some of their cash compensation was invested in cryptocurrency and it has indeed, paid off.
What you should know
In their early days, cryptocurrencies witnessed an unstable growth path, rising and falling occasionally. This discouraged many people from investing heavily in it. The Winklevoss twins took the risk on Bitcoin and are now billionaires on Forbes list. Currently, they run their company, Gemini, a regulated cryptocurrency exchange, wallet and custodian that makes it simple and secure to buy Bitcoin, Ethereum and other cryptocurrencies.
Commodities
Oil prices stay on course as Saudi’s Energy Minister reassures traders
British based oil contract traded at about $63 a barrel while the WTI futures were trading slightly below the $60 price level.
Crude oil prices remained relatively firm at the early hours of Friday’s trading session as oil traders digested Saudi Arabia’s defense of OPEC+ plans in raising output thereby capping gains.
At press time, the British based oil contract traded at about $63 a barrel while the West Texas Intermediate futures were trading slightly below the $60 price level.
Saudi energy minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman recently revealed that there were no pressing concerns of demand/supply dynamics changing gear amid the gradual boost in outputs in an interview aired on Thursday, adding that OPEC+ had all ammunition put in place to change course if necessary. OPEC+ will continue to meet monthly on reviewing the energy market supply dynamics.
Stephen Innes, Chief Global Market Strategist at Axi in a note to Nairametrics spoke on the prevailing market sentiment amid macros pointing to more oil supplies hitting the sensitive energy market and an upsurge in COVID-19 caseloads.
“Positioning is much cleaner, although the market remains directionally long oil. However, the sudden calm and drop in volatility have attracted passive investors back to the fray as the market structure around prompt spreads start to tighten and the dollar begins to roll over.
“Still, the conflicting signals around OPEC+ supply coming back to market amid spiking coronavirus case numbers in India plus parts of Canada as well as Tokyo backtracking into the lockdown Abyss, together with reports linking the UK’s Covid-19 vaccine workhorse to the higher frequency of blood clots, continues to hold the bulls at bay.”
What to expect: The most recent OPEC+ agreement on releasing barrels into such present demand was not out of place – suggesting the futuristic price of oil might range between the $60 -$70 price levels with production normalization vs current high excess production capacity taken into consideration.
