WEMA plunges as NSE Banking Index rises
At the close of the trading session today, banks posted profits as the NSE banking index gained (+0.41%) to settle at 348.28 index points.
At the close of the trading session today, banks posted profits as the NSE banking index gained (+0.41%) to settle at 348.28 index points. This profit was less than the previous day’s (+2.19%). The NSE banking index started today’s trading session on a bullish note as predicted by market sentiments and experts. The market saw 6 gains, 3 stalemates, and 1 loss.
Wema Bank cancelled out some of its (+3.45%) gains to post a loss of (-1.72%) settling its price at N0.58 from the previous day’s N0.60.
After Access Bank saw an increase of (+ 1.90%) to put its price at N8.10, it then posted a stalemate to close at N8.05.
UBA also held a stalemate after its previous day gains of +0.72% holding its price at N7.00. Union Bank saw another stalemate putting its share price at N5.10 as opposed to the closing price of N4.90 held the previous day.
Ecobank broke out from its previous trading day stalemate to post significant gains of (+2.04), leading the gainers in the NSE Banking index. Ecobank’s share price increased to N5.00 from N4.90 held previously. Jaiz bank recovered slightly from the loss of -6.06% held at the previous trading session, posting a profit of (+1.61%) to put its price at 0.61 in today’s trading session.
Fidelity Bank reverted from its bearish momentum by posting a profit of (+0.81%) cancelling the previous day’s loss of -1.60% to put its price at N2.49, above the opening price of N2.46. Zenith Bank posted a profit of (+0.69%), supporting the profit of +3.81% held at the previous trading session, settling its price at N21.95 from N21.80.
Guarantee Trust Bank continued its bullish momentum to post a profit of +0.52% supporting the +0.68% held in the previous trading session to put its price at N28.80. Sterling Bank made a gain of +0.65% to settle its price at N1.59 from N1.56.
Outlook
- Market sentiment trends bullish as 6 companies in the NSE Banking Index made 6 gains as opposed to 3 stalemates and 1 loss at the end of the trading session today.
- Nairametrics counsels cautious participation in the market amid growing uncertainties in Nigeria.
GUINNESS, UNITYBNK plunge as HONYFLOUR surges
The All-Share Index increased by +0.17% to close at 38,866.39 from 38,799.83 index points.
The Nigerian Stock Exchange market made a bullish run at the end of the trading session today. The All-Share Index increased by +0.17% to close at 38,866.39 from 38,799.83 index points. Overall, a total volume of 160 million shares valued at N1.28 billion in 3,507 deals was exchanged on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange.
- Nigerian Stock Exchange market value currently stands at NGN 20.31Tr. Its Year-to-Date (YTD) returns currently stands at -3.49%.
- The market closed in profit today as HONYFLOUR led 14 Gainers, and GUINNESS topped the list of 14 Losers, showing a bullish movement by the NSE ASI.
Top gainers
- HONYFLOUR up +8.85% to close at N1.23
- SOVRENINS up +8.70% to close at N 0.25
- JAPAULGOLD up +8.62% to close at N0.63
- LIVESTOCK up +7.22% to close at N1.96
- FCMB up +6.57% to close at N2.92
Top losers
- GUINNESS down -10.00% to close at N29.70
- UNITYBNK down -9.86% to close at N0.64
- ABCTRANS down -9,09% to close at N0.30
- MBENEFIT down -7.14% to close at N0.39
- UAC-PROP down -6.25% to close at N0.75
Outlook
Nairametrics had a chat with an expert in the stock market Ogunwale Oluwadamilola, Research Analyst, Edgefield Capital Management Limited. She opines that the bullish momentum will continue on Monday saying, “We expect another positive trend in the overall performance of the market by next week, since today marks the end of trade this week.”
She also drew attention to stocks in the Consumer and financial services saying, “Stocks in the consumer and financial services sector seem to be performing well. However, in the meantime, our watchlist remains unchanged, the following stocks are on our watchlist: Zenith Bank Plc, Guaranty, Access bank, UCAP, and Flourmills.”
Nairametrics, however, advises cautious participation in the stock market in this era of growing uncertainties.
Billionaire Watch
Meet the billionaire twins who bought $10m worth of Bitcoin when it still sold for $8
The Winklevoss twins’ early investment in Bitcoin has propelled them into the billionaire league.
The digital asset economy has made many people rich. The current worth of Bitcoin, a digital asset that was trading a little above $100 in October 2013, is now near $60,000!
While many people were smart enough to invest in Bitcoin early, not many had the guts to go all out for it. Today, we are going to look at the identical twins who were crazy enough to invest heavily in cryptocurrency. The twins started investing in Bitcoin as early as 2012.
They are currently listed on the Forbes Billionaire List amongst the newcomers who reached a billion-dollar status due to their Bitcoin investing.
READ: Why intelligent investors are secretly buying Bitcoin
Meet the Winklevoss twins (worth $3 billion each)
Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss are currently worth $3bn each. They started investing in Bitcoin as early as 2012 when the cryptocurrency still sold for $8 and splurged a whopping $10m to purchase the crypto asset, making them one of the biggest and earliest investors in cryptocurrency.
Their gamble paid off and today, they are worth a collective $6bn.
READ: Brutal losses hit crypto market amid fear of regulation
More investments in crypto
The Winklevoss twins are not slowing down, they are instead, making further investments in cryptocurrency. Recently, they invested in a Bitcoin lending start-up named Block-Fi which is now valued at $3bn.
Battle with Mark Zuckerberg
The Winklevoss twins are no strangers in Silicon Valley. They were Mark Zuckerberg’s classmates at Harvard and they once accused the tech billionaire of stealing their idea for Facebook.
A bitter legal battle between the two ended in the twins receiving significant cash and Facebook stock compensation from Zuckerberg. Some of their cash compensation was invested in cryptocurrency and it has indeed, paid off.
READ: U.S SEC Chair nominee says Bitcoin is transforming global finance
What you should know
In their early days, cryptocurrencies witnessed an unstable growth path, rising and falling occasionally. This discouraged many people from investing heavily in it. The Winklevoss twins took the risk on Bitcoin and are now billionaires on Forbes list. Currently, they run their company, Gemini, a regulated cryptocurrency exchange, wallet and custodian that makes it simple and secure to buy Bitcoin, Ethereum and other cryptocurrencies.
