Today is a busy trading day for investors, with 96.63 million units of GTCO shares being traded on the NGX.

This volume meant GTCO shares were responsible for 23.4% of the market’s activity in terms of volume traded today.

However, it is yet unknown if this high volume of trade is down to an ownership tussle or just routine market activity.

GTCO closed today in the bullish zone, as it gained N0.80 to close at N41.90, representing a 1.95% gain.