NSE fines Mortgage bank, Conoil, others over N1 billion for account filing default
No less than 40 companies have been fine by the NSE for failure to comply with minimum listing standards of the bourse.
The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) has fined Conoil Plc; Deap Capital Management & Trust, a Mortgage banker; R.T. Briscoe Plc; FTN Cocoa Processors Plc; eTransact International; Royal Exchange Plc and 35 others over N1 billion for their failure to file their financial statements with the bourse.
This was found in the NSE’s X-Compliance report that was released on April 1 2021. In the report, the NSE fined Deap Capital the sum of N5.5 million for default in the filing of its 2019 audited account, R.T.Briscoe was also fined about N53.4 million over its failure to turn in its audited report since 2018 to the Exchange.
Conoil Plc was fined N800,000, FTN Cocoa Processors was fined N50.3 million, Juli Plc, Omatek Ventures, Royal Insurance, Union Dicon, and Niger Insurance were slapped with N151.2 million, N537.2 million, N22.3 million, N27.5 million, and N84.2 million fines respectively among others for similar defaults.
What it means
The companies have failed to comply with minimum listing standards of the bourse as some of them have consistently failed to file their audited financial statements since 2017.
For instance, NGC, DN Tyre, Union Homes Savings & Loans, and Aso Savings & Loans have not sent their 2014 – 2019 audited results to the exchange. While Omatek, Evans, Unic Diversified, Juli, Anino, Multi-Trex failed to file their results since 2015. Roads, Staco Insurance, Goldlink, FTN Cocoa, Capital Oil, Guinea Insurance, Resort Savings, Standard Alliance Insurance, International Energy Insurance fall in the category of firms that have not submitted their 2017 and 2018 reports, respectively.
A regulatory report obtained at the weekend flagged the deficient companies with warning codes that indicated various degrees of corporate governance weaknesses, susceptibility to illiquidity, and price manipulation due to inadequate price discovery.
Some of the companies’ stocks were also on the delisting watchlist of the NSE.
What you should know
- The X-Compliance Report is a transparency initiative of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (The Exchange), which is designed to maintain market integrity and protect investors by providing compliance-related information on all listed companies.
- Companies that are listed on The Exchange are required to adhere to high disclosure standards which are prescribed in the Rulebook of The Exchange, 2015 (Issuers’ Rules), and other Rules of The Exchange, from time to time.
- Financial information which is periodic disclosure, as well as ongoing material information disclosure should be released to The Exchange in a timely manner to enable it efficiently perform its function of maintaining an orderly market.
- The X-Compliance Report is updated every Friday at the close of the market.
USSD service suspension: FG wades in, resolving issues between MTN and banks
The FG has reached an advanced stage of resolving the issues between MTN and banks over banking USSD operations.
Dr Isa Pantami, Nigeria’s Minister of Communication & Digital Economy, disclosed that the FG has reached an advanced stage of resolving the issues between MTN and banks, that caused a pause in banking USSD operations on Friday.
The Minister disclosed this in a statement on Friday evening.
What the Minister said
“On the fallout between MTN Nigeria and some banks, on USSD services today, I engaged with both regulators, the Governor of the CBN and the EVC of NCC,” he said.
We have reached an advanced stage of resolving the issues, for the services to be restored to our citizens.”
What you should know
- Nairametrics reported that MTN Nigeria blocked its subscribers from recharging their mobile phones or buying data using the Unstructured Supplementary Service Data (USSD) codes.
- One of the Telco’s partners, who prefers anonymity, alleged that the company singlehandedly decided to cut back on the commissions it pays out to banks and fintechs on the sales of airtime and data without proper engagement.
Livestock Feeds appoints Portland Paints MD, Bolarin Okunowo as Non-Executive Director
The Board of Directors of Livestock Feeds Plc has appointed Bolarin Okunowo, as a Non-Executive Director.
The Board of Directors of Livestock Feeds Plc has appointed Bolarin Okunowo, the current Managing Director of Portland Paints and Products Nigeria Plc, as a Non-Executive Director on the Board of Livestock Feeds Plc.
According to a notification issued by the company, Okunowo is expected to replace Godwin Abimbola Samuel who resigned from the Board with effect from 1st April 2021.
Okunowo joined the UACN group in 2018 and served as UACN’s Investment Executive responsible for managing the company’s investments in its Industrial and Services Portfolio (paints, logistics and real estate).
In this role, she led the recapitalisation of UPDC Plc and has worked with UACN’s subsidiary management teams to shape strategy and deliver commercial outcomes.
She is a seasoned finance and investment specialist with over 15 years of experience in a range of roles including debt advisory, corporate finance, principal investments and financial management.
About Livestock Feeds
Livestock Feeds Plc was established in 1963 by Pfizer as a subsidiary to the pharmaceutical business which had been introduced to Nigeria a few years earlier.
The company is a subsidiary of UACN Plc, and a pioneer in the manufacturing of animal feeds in Nigeria, with over 50 years of experience, and a distribution network that allows convenient delivery of products to various customers locations.
