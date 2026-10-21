AVA Capital posts N2.63 billion 9-month profit as client funds hit N77.79 billion

AVA Capital Plc reported profit before tax of N2.63 billion for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, as client investment funds rose to N77.79 billion following the expansion of its asset management business.

AVA Capital Plc reported profit before tax of N2.63 billion for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, as client investment funds rose to N77.79 billion following the expansion of its asset management business.

The financial services group recorded revenue of N5.87 billion during the period, alongside profit after tax of N1.84 billion, according to its unaudited nine-month results.

The company’s profit before tax margin stood at 44.8%, while total assets reached N94.43 billion as of September 30, 2026.

The results represent AVA Capital’s first nine-month reporting period as a combined group comprising AVA Capital Plc, AVA Global Asset Managers Limited, AVA Trustees Limited and AVA Securities Limited.

Client funds expand

Client Investment Funds increased to N77.79 billion as of September 30, 2026, from N9.24 billion at the end of 2025, reflecting significant growth in the group’s asset management business.

The increase represents a rise of approximately 742% over the nine-month period.

Commenting on the results, Kayode Fadahunsi, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of AVA Capital Plc, said the performance demonstrated the strength of the group’s operating model and the opportunities available to the business.

“Our first nine-month results as a combined Group demonstrate the strength of our operating model and the opportunities ahead.

“We delivered N2.63 billion in profit before tax at a margin of 44.8%, while maintaining costs at 39.9% of income. The third quarter contributed N1.17 billion to profit before tax, while Client Investment Funds grew to N77.79 billion.

“We are not building AVA simply to be the biggest in the room; we are building it to be the most trusted. Our focus remains on disciplined execution, operational efficiency and lasting client relationships, while creating sustainable value for shareholders,” he said.

Revenue composition

Interest income accounted for the largest share of the group’s nine-month revenue at N4.05 billion, followed by fees and commission income of N1.26 billion and other income of N558.93 million.

The revenue mix highlights the contribution of interest-generating activities alongside fee-based services to the group’s earnings.

At the company level, revenue rose to N1.99 billion from N511.70 million in the corresponding period of 2025.

Profit before tax increased to N1.35 billion from N232.81 million, while profit after tax climbed to N942.35 million from N162.96 million over the same period.

AVA Capital’s results show growth in both earnings and client investment funds during its first nine-month reporting period as a combined group.

Listing on the NGX

The unaudited financial results come after AVA Capital PLC listed its ordinary shares on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) by introduction in August, marking a significant milestone in the company’s growth and reinforcing its commitment to deepening access to innovative financial services across Nigeria.

The listing ceremony, held at the Nigerian Exchange in Lagos, brought together regulators, market operators, investors, business leaders, and other distinguished stakeholders to mark the company’s admission to the Exchange.

AVA Capital Plc is the investment banking arm of AVA Capital Group, a Nigerian financial services group whose affiliated entities span asset management, securities trading, and trusteeship – together offering a broad range of solutions to institutional, corporate, and individual clients.