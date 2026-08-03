AVA Capital PLC lists on NGX, marking a new chapter in Nigeria’s capital market

AVA Capital PLC today listed its ordinary shares on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) by introduction, marking a significant milestone in the...

AVA Capital PLC today listed its ordinary shares on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) by introduction, marking a significant milestone in the company’s growth and reinforcing its commitment to deepening access to innovative financial services across Nigeria.

The listing ceremony, held at the Nigerian Exchange in Lagos, brought together regulators, market operators, investors, business leaders, and other distinguished stakeholders to mark the company’s admission to the Exchange.

AVA Capital Plc is the investment banking arm of AVA Capital Group, a Nigerian financial services group whose affiliated entities span asset management, securities trading, and trusteeship – together offering a broad range of solutions to institutional, corporate, and individual clients.

Speaking at the ceremony, the Chairman of AVA Capital PLC, Dr Yinka Adedeji, described the listing as a defining moment in the company’s evolution, noting that admission to the Exchange reflects the strength of the Group’s governance, long-term vision, and commitment to creating sustainable value for shareholders and the broader economy.

The Managing Director/CEO, Mr Kayode Fadahunsi, added that becoming a publicly listed company represents not just an achievement, but a renewed commitment to transparency, innovation, disciplined execution, and long-term value for clients and investors.

As a Listing by Introduction, the admission does not involve a new capital raise; rather, it brings AVA Capital’s existing shares onto the Exchange, broadening the shareholder base and enhancing liquidity and visibility for the stock.

The listing positions AVA Capital to deepen investor confidence, enhance corporate visibility, and support its long-term strategic ambitions within Nigeria’s evolving financial services sector.

Today’s admission further underscores the continued development of Nigeria’s capital market and the growing role of indigenous financial institutions in driving capital formation and economic growth.

About AVA Capital PLC

AVA Capital PLC is a diversified financial services group regulated by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Through its subsidiaries – AVA Capital, AVA Global Asset Managers, AVA Securities and AVA Trustees – the Group offers investment banking, asset management, securities trading and trustee services to institutional and individual clients. With a growing focus on infrastructure finance and long-term wealth creation, AVA Capital is committed to delivering innovative financial solutions that support sustainable economic growth.