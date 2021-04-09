Companies
COVID-19, VAT, FX scarcity adversely impacted our operations in 2020, Nigerian Breweries boss says
NB Plc’s operations in 2020 were adversely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, VAT increase and FX devaluation.
The management of Nigeria’s leading brewer, Nigerian Breweries Plc has revealed that its operations in 2020 were adversely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, VAT increase, FX devaluation and scarcity of foreign exchange.
This statement was made by the Managing Director of Nigerian Breweries, Mr Jordi Borrut Bel, at the company’s pre-AGM media briefing for the financial year-end 2020, which held in Lagos this week.
He noted that the increase in the brewer’s cost in 2020 was due to the COVID-19 pandemic which disrupted the company’s operations, as well as the increase in VAT, devaluation and FX scarcity which has put pressure on input cost.
The Nigerian Breweries boss explained further that the increase in cost could not be fully attributed to currency devaluation and foreign exchange scarcity.
He explained that the increase in costs of goods sold, as reported in its audited financial results, could also be linked to the increase in the volume of goods sold, as the company’s sales volume in 2020 increased by almost the same percentage as the cost of goods sold.
To deal with this challenge going forward, he revealed that the company is focused on the supply chain, and will continue to seek out ways to mitigate any of the price increases coming from FX scarcity.
The company’s profitability in question?
An analysis of the company’s result revealed that despite the 4.3% increase in net revenue from N323.00 billion recorded in 2019, to a total of N337.01 billion in 2020, the company’s profit declined significantly by 53.3% to N7.53 billion.
Speaking on this, Jordi Borrut in his statement at the press briefing noted that the brewer’s business performance in 2020 was quite impressive especially in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic and economic recession. Despite these challenges, the company maintained a strong and healthy balance sheet.
“There was a slight reduction in profitability but compared to the previous year, the business witnessed an improved growth in revenue. The significance of this is that the business became more stable and healthier,” he said.
What you should know
- Nigerian breweries, being the largest brewer in the country, maintained its stance in terms of generating profits year-on-year. The company emerged as the only brewer to record a profit of N7.37 billion from its operations in 2020, 54.3% lower than 2019 figures (N16.1 billion).
- From this, the leading brewer was able to pay shareholders a total dividend of N7.5 billion, translating to a dividend of 94 kobos per share – a dividend payout in which exceeds 100%.
- While Guinness and International Breweries made a loss of N12.6 billion and N24.9 billion respectively, this reality impacted their ability to pay their shareholders dividends in 2020.
Business News
Highest paid Nigerian bank MD/CEOs of 2020
Bank MD/CEOs in Nigeria earned a combined N1.5 billion in salaries in 2020.
The banking sector, especially commercial banks, is one of the most profitable sectors of the Nigerian Economy churning out profits of close to a trillion in 2020 alone. They are also one of the highest employers of labours in the country employing over 93,000 Nigerians.
Sitting at the helm of affairs is the Chief Executive/Managing Director, the highest-ranking executive in the organization saddled with the responsibility of making the best corporate decisions, oversight of the execution of the organisation’s corporate strategies and most importantly increasing the shareholders’ return. The buck basically stops on their table.
Thus, these enormous responsibilities also come with a considerable executive compensation for their service making them ostensibly the highest-ranking staff of the bank.
In typical Nairametrics fashion, we bring to you a list of the highest-ranking bank CEOs for 2020 based on their executive compensation (exec comps). The bank MD/CEOs under our review earned over N1.5 billion in salaries in 2020.
The data was sourced from the published audited accounts of the bank and verified by Nairametrics Research.
Kennedy Uzoka (UBA) – N143 million
Kennedy Uzoka is the CEO of United Bank for Africa Plc (UBA). Prior to his appointment as CEO, he was the Deputy Managing Director which tasked him with the responsibility of growing and deepening the Group’s operations in its 18 operating countries.
- He is an alumnus of Harvard Business School (AMP) in Boston USA, the International Institute of Management Development (IMD) in Lausanne, Switzerland, and the London Business School, United Kingdom.
- In 2020, the CEO helped the bank grow its profits to N113.7 billion from N89 billion one of the better performances by any bank in 2020.
- Shareholders of the bank were also rewarded as its share price rose by 21% YTD in 2020 one of the best performances by a bank.
- UBA has also consistently paid dividends to its shareholders under his watch.
- The bank’s customer deposits also rose the highest during the year from N4 trillion to N6 trillion in 2020.
- He earned a sum of N143 million in 2020 as the highest-paid director in the bank.
Demola Sogunle (Stanbic IBTC Holdings) – N158 million (+0.19%)
Demola Sogunle is the CEO of Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc. Before his appointment in 2020, he was the CEO of Stanbic IBTC Bank and previously served as Deputy Chief Executive of the Bank.
- Mr. Demola has worked in different leadership capacities in the Group such as Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers, Compliance as well as Treasury and Financial Services.
- He is a First-Class Graduate of Agricultural Science and holds a Ph.D. in Land Resource Evaluation and Management, both from the University of Ibadan, Nigeria.
- He also has an MBA in Banking and Finance from ESUT Business School, Nigeria, and has completed the Advanced Management Program (AMP) of the Harvard Business School.
- In terms of performance, Stanbic IBTC has rewarded shareholders immensely with profit after tax jumping to N83.2 billion in 2020 up from N75 billion. In terms of capital appreciation, the bank shares rose by 7% during the year but is up 16% year to date (Q1 2020). Stanbic is clearly on its way to being a Tier 1 bank under his watch
- According to Stanbic IBTC’s FY 2020 results, the Director earned an annual income of N158 million. It is up from N155million paid a year earlier.
Eme Emuwa (Union Bank) – N164 million (-4.65% YoY)
Eme Emuwa is the immediate past CEO of Union Bank Plc. He served the bank for 8 years before retiring on March 31, 2021. He was replaced by Emeka Okonkwo, an Executive Director in charge of the Bank‘s Corporate Banking business.
- Before joining Union Bank, Mr. Emuwa began his career at Citibank Nigeria where he rose to Executive Director in charge of Commercial Banking and Global Subsidiaries in 2009.
- He also served as the Head of the Corporate and Investment Banking Division of Citibank Bangladesh.
- He studied Civil Engineering at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka. He also holds an MSc in Construction Management from the University of Lagos and an MBA from Warwick Business School, UK.
- Union Bank reported a profit after tax of N25 billion in 2020 up from N24 billion a year earlier suggesting that his turnaround efforts are going as planned.
- Based on Union Bank Plc’s full-year 2020 financial statements, Mr. Eme’s total annual salary as the CEO of the bank was N164 million. It dropped from the N172 million paid in 2019.
Ebenezer Onyeagwu (Zenith Bank) – N230 million (+4% YoY)
Ebenezer Onyeagwu is the Chief Executive Director of Zenith Bank Plc. He replaced Peter Amangbo whose tenor expired on May 31, 2019. Mr. Onyeagwu joined Zenith Bank in 2002 as a Senior Manager in the Internal Control and Audit Group of the bank.
- His strong business acumen and work ethic took him quickly up the ladder and in 2012, he was named the Executive Director of the bank in charge of Lagos and South-South Zone.
- He is an alumnus of the University of Oxford where he obtained a Postgraduate Diploma in Financial Strategy and Certificate in Macroeconomics and also underwent extensive level business education at the Wharton Business School of the University of Pennsylvania, Columbia Business School of Columbia University, the Harvard Business School, and Lagos Business School of the Pan African University, Nigeria.
- Zenith Bank under his leadership remains the most profitable bank in the country with about N235.5 billion in profits up from N209 billion in 2019.
- At N8.4 trillion, its balance sheet is the second-highest but no bank comes close to Zenith when it comes to Net Assets, being the only Nigerian bank with Net Assets of over N1.1 trillion.
- Zenith Bank’s share price rose 33% YTD in 2020 ranking as one of the best performers in terms of capital appreciation.
- He earned a sum of N230 million in 2020, according to data obtained from the Financial Statement of Zenith Bank Plc. His exec comps was N221 million in 2019.
Segun Agbaje (GT Bank) – N399.70 million
Segun Agbaje is the Chief Executive Officer of Guaranty Trust Bank Plc (GTB). He is also a Director of PepsiCo and a member of the Mastercard Advisory Board, Middle East, and Africa.
- He started his career at Ernst Young in San Francisco and later joined the then start-up, GTB in 1991, rising through the ranks to become an Executive Director in January 2000, and later, CEO in June 2011 after the death of Tayo Aderinokun, the former CEO.
- Segun, as he is fondly called is set to exit the bank this year as MD/CEO amidst a tightly contested field of possible successors.
- The bank posted a record profit after tax of N201 billion in 2020 up from N197 billion in 2019. The bank also posted an impressive return on average equity of 26.8%.
- Under his watch, the bank maintained an enviable position as the most efficient run bank operation at an astonishing cost to income ratio of 37%
- GTB share price appreciated by 9% YTD in 2020 consistently paying dividends twice yearly.
- According to GT Bank’s audited financial statements for 2020, Segun Agbaje earned an annual income of N399.7 million unchanged from 2019.
Bubbling under
- U.K Eke (FBN Holdings) – N122 million
- Herbert Wigwe (Access Bank) – N120 million
- Nnamdi Okonkwo (Fidelity Bank) – N110 million
- Ladi Balogun – (FCMB Group) N101.19 million
We did not rather disappointingly that there are no women on this list. Let’s hope things change this year (2021) with the appointment of Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe as MD of Fidelity Bank.
Companies
NSE fines Mortgage bank, Conoil, others over N1 billion for account filing default
No less than 40 companies have been fine by the NSE for failure to comply with minimum listing standards of the bourse.
The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) has fined Conoil Plc; Deap Capital Management & Trust, a Mortgage banker; R.T. Briscoe Plc; FTN Cocoa Processors Plc; eTransact International; Royal Exchange Plc and 35 others over N1 billion for their failure to file their financial statements with the bourse.
This was found in the NSE’s X-Compliance report that was released on April 1 2021. In the report, the NSE fined Deap Capital the sum of N5.5 million for default in the filing of its 2019 audited account, R.T.Briscoe was also fined about N53.4 million over its failure to turn in its audited report since 2018 to the Exchange.
Conoil Plc was fined N800,000, FTN Cocoa Processors was fined N50.3 million, Juli Plc, Omatek Ventures, Royal Insurance, Union Dicon, and Niger Insurance were slapped with N151.2 million, N537.2 million, N22.3 million, N27.5 million, and N84.2 million fines respectively among others for similar defaults.
What it means
The companies have failed to comply with minimum listing standards of the bourse as some of them have consistently failed to file their audited financial statements since 2017.
For instance, NGC, DN Tyre, Union Homes Savings & Loans, and Aso Savings & Loans have not sent their 2014 – 2019 audited results to the exchange. While Omatek, Evans, Unic Diversified, Juli, Anino, Multi-Trex failed to file their results since 2015. Roads, Staco Insurance, Goldlink, FTN Cocoa, Capital Oil, Guinea Insurance, Resort Savings, Standard Alliance Insurance, International Energy Insurance fall in the category of firms that have not submitted their 2017 and 2018 reports, respectively.
A regulatory report obtained at the weekend flagged the deficient companies with warning codes that indicated various degrees of corporate governance weaknesses, susceptibility to illiquidity, and price manipulation due to inadequate price discovery.
Some of the companies’ stocks were also on the delisting watchlist of the NSE.
What you should know
- The X-Compliance Report is a transparency initiative of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (The Exchange), which is designed to maintain market integrity and protect investors by providing compliance-related information on all listed companies.
- Companies that are listed on The Exchange are required to adhere to high disclosure standards which are prescribed in the Rulebook of The Exchange, 2015 (Issuers’ Rules), and other Rules of The Exchange, from time to time.
- Financial information which is periodic disclosure, as well as ongoing material information disclosure should be released to The Exchange in a timely manner to enable it efficiently perform its function of maintaining an orderly market.
- The X-Compliance Report is updated every Friday at the close of the market.
Nairametrics | Company Earnings
Access our Live Feed portal for the latest company earnings as they drop.
- Cornerstone Insurance Plc notifies stakeholders of late submission of financial statements.
- NSE approves delisting of 11 Plc shares.
- Berger Paints Nigeria Plc reports a 67% decline in Profits in FY 2020.
- MTN Nigeria raises N73.5 billion from CP Issuance to finance operations.
- Jaiz Bank proposes dividend worth N884 million for shareholders.