FEATURED
Brewery sector: A quarter to forget
Beer makers saw their revenues plummet in the second quarter of 2020 as the economic shut down extinguished sales.
The quarter ending June 2020 will be one to forget for Nigeria’s struggling brewery sector. Whilst the negative effect of COVID-19 is still being reported across every sphere of the economy, the brewery sector was always one of those that were expected to suffer the most.
The latest results from two of the industry giants, Nigeria Breweries and International Breweries confirm our worst fears. Combined revenues for both companies was N93.9 billion, representing a 22% drop year on year. Both companies reported revenues of N120, 4billion in the corresponding quarter of 2019.
Disaggregated, Nigeria Breweries reported a 21% drop to N68.6 billion and International Breweries 24% drop in revenues to N25.2 billion. Guinness is yet to release its quarter ending June 2020 results which happens to be its year-end. Ahead of its release, the company issued a profit warning as it anticipated the worst. The drop in revenues recorded in the Brewery sector is not a surprise. With most parts of the country in complete economic lockdown, beer sales are expected to drop significantly.
READ MORE: Nigeria’s triangular beer war on the rise with the arrival of Budweiser
As expected, the fall in revenues crashed margins significantly. While Nigeria Breweries was able to eke out a tiny N70 million in pre-tax profits, International Breweries lost N4.2 billion. Nigeria’s Breweries actually fared worse when you consider that they reported a N7.9 billion in 2019 and N12.3 billion in 2018. Could it get any worse?
Beer companies have always posted some of their best revenues in the second quarter of the year and struggle in the third. With results this bad already in the second, things could only get worse in the third quarter. Though, economic activities are gradually picking up, entertainment life which it heavily relies on remains in comatose.
The industry has been struggling with dwindling sales and thin margins for years as younger Nigerians ditch beer for spirits, which are often cheaper, do not bloat the stomach and are quicker to intoxicate. Increase in beer sales are also seemingly positively correlated with an uptick in social events such as weddings, parties and birthday ceremonies. Hotels, bars, clubs and most entertainment centres remain shut since March. Some are expected to reopen in the coming weeks as the government eases lockdown. But till then, beer making companies are clutching on straws.
READ ALSO: Guinness Nigeria boss reveals factors pulling company’s profit
COVID-19 could be blamed for the industry’s woes, but a changing demographic still poses an existential threat to the sector. In fact, COVID-19 only showed how urgently they need to pivot away from relying on outdoor events to drive sales. Beer drinking is purely consumer product and needs to be pitched as such.
Rather, than advertise beer as a drink for bars during live events, it should be sold as a “must-have” beverage in the evening during family time. It should also be pitched as a must-have staple for house parties and close family gatherings or even casual remote working settings. The packaging should also gear off for a makeover. Beer dispensers anyone?
Currencies
Exchange rate falls across the forex markets as CBN devalues the naira
Naira depreciated against the dollar at the Investors and Exporters (I&E) window.
Nigeria’s exchange rate at the NAFEX window depreciated to N386 during last intraday trading on Friday, August 7, 2020. In another development, the exchange rate at the parallel market dropped marginally on Friday as it closed at N475/$1 after exchanging as high as N486/$1.
Market Watch
Parallel Market: At the black market where forex is traded unofficially, the Naira depreciated against the dollar to close at N475/$1 on Friday, according to information from Abokifx, a prominent FX tracking website. This represents a N1 drop when compared to the N474 to a dollar that it exchanged on Thursday, August 6. However, in a deeper drop, Nairametrics forex tracker obtained a price as high as N486/$1 from some traders suggesting market volatility still persists.
NAFEX: The Naira depreciated against the dollar at the Investors and Exporters (I&E) window on Friday, closing at N386/$1.
- This represents a 50 kobo drop when compared to the N385.50 rate close that was reported on the last trading day, Thursday, August 6.
- The opening indicative rate was N385.55 to a dollar on Friday. This represents a N1.33 gain when compared to the N386.88 to a dollar that was recorded on Thursday.
- The Naira fell to as high as N390 during intraday trading before strengthening to the closed rate of N386. It also sold for as low as N359/$1 during intraday trading.
READ ALSO: Manufacturing sector in Nigeria and the reality of a “new normal”
Forex is sold at several prices and at different times during the day.
Forex Turnover: Meanwhile, forex turnover at the Investor and Exporters (I&E) window recorded a massive increase on Thursday, August 6, 2020, as it rose by 916.77% day on day.
- According to the data tracked by Nairametrics from FMDQ, forex turnover increased from $10.49 million on Wednesday, August 5, 2020, to $106.66 million on Thursday, August 6, 2020.
- The forex turnover for the day is the highest daily volume recorded in about 3 weeks. The dollar supply which had remained weak improved significantly during the day’s trading.
- The average forex sale for last week was a low volume of about $32 million which is a slight improvement on the $27 million that was recorded the previous week. FX turnover which topped the $100 million mark after weeks of very low volume, still falls short of the over $200 million turnover that was recorded in January.
- Total forex trading at the NAFEX window in the month of July was $937 million compared to $875 million in June.
- The exchange rate disparity between the official NAFEX rate and the black-market rate widened further on Thursday staying as wide as N88.5. Nigeria maintains multiple exchange rates comprising the CBN official rate, the BDC rates, SMIS, and the NAFEX (I&E window).
Exchange rate unification remains on the cards and yet to be implemented weeks after the central bank governor confirmed it will be executed.
COVID-19 Pressures
Nigeria’s airspace remains closed to commercial international flight operations and won’t be open till October 2020. Foreign travel has often been a source of demand for the greenback.
- The recent demand for dollars at the parallel market is thought to be fueled by speculators.
- The parallel market also caters to forex trades through wire transfers especially for buyers who cannot fulfil their dollar demands at the I&E window or the SMIS window.
- The exchange rate for wired transfer is often at a premium to the black market rate.
Forex Challenges: Last few weeks have been most challenging for the foreign exchange market as it witnessed very low liquidity. Although there was some improvement in dollar supply this week, the downward slide of the naira against the greenback and some other major currencies still persists due to tightened liquidity in the system.
- According to a report from FSDH research, forex inflows into the I&E window had dropped significantly in the second quarter of 2020 on the back of lower foreign portfolio inflows.
- Although there was a slight improvement in the month of July, the turnover of $937 million is a far cry from the $3.19 billion, $5.02 billion and $3.7 billion turnover that was recorded in the months of January, February and March respectively before the lockdown which was triggered by the coronavirus pandemic.
- The low oil prices have constrained the CBN’s capacity to intervene further in the foreign exchange market as dollar inflow still remains very low.
The exchange rate has faced significant pressure in both the NAFEX window and the black market. The pressure stemmed from declining external reserves and low oil price.
READ ALSO: Global shares plunge, as US, China tension heats up
Nairametrics had reported that in a move seen as a step towards the unification of the exchange rate, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), devalued the official exchange rate to N380/$1 from N360/$1. The adjustment which was formally done on CBN’s website suggests the CBN may have moved to unify the exchange rate in line with the promise earlier made by the apex bank’s Governor, Godwin Emefiele.
This is the second devaluation of the official rate since the crash of oil prices and the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic. The first one occurred in March when the official rate was adjusted from N307/$1 to N361/$1.
Currencies
FX utilization fell to its worst on record in April
Forex Utilization in Nigeria fell by a whopping 80% in April as the economic shuttered in reaction to the covid-19 pandemic.
Forex Utilization in Nigeria fell by a whopping 80% in April as the economic shuttered in reaction to the COVID-19 pandemic. According to data from the central bank, Nigeria’s forex utilization fell to just $1 billion in April, the month where Lagos State and the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, shut down economic activities and movement.
The CBN reports forex utilization in terms of the amount of forex utilized for invisible and visible imports. In April 2020, only $713 million dollars was used for visible imports from major sectors such as Industrials, Mineral, Manufacturing, Agricultural, Oil sector and transport. This compares to about $1 billion in March. The Industrial, Food and Manufacturing sector alone gobbled up $548 million compared to $791 million in March.
READ MORE: Explained: CBN’s powers to seize bank account of criminals
Worst hit was the invisible sector, which includes financial services, business services, health and the general services sector in general. it is termed the invisible sector because the forex is utilized for payment of services unlike the visible sectors where forex is utilized for importation of equipment, assets and other physical products.
The invisible sector reported a forex utilization of $361 mullion in April compared to $4.3 billion in March and $3.6 billion in February. This is the worst drop since 2008 the earliest date we have for this dataset. Whilst the drop was recorded across all sectors, the worst hit was the financial services sector. Forex utilization fell from $4.2 billion to just $331 million. The sector constitutes a bulk of forex utilized monthly.
READ ALSO: Nigerian firms expect to start employing again in August – CBN survey
What this means: Forex utilization is a function of how much forex is available for businesses to use for their transactions with counterparties across the world. The economic shutdown in April affected currency markets as forex sales fell across all forex windows.
The impact in April is severe and is probably remained worse throughout May, June and July. The CBN is one of the largest forex suppliers in the country but has staved off any pressure to sell citing limited economic activity in the country and around the world. Pent up demand for forex is thought to be between $1.5 -$5 billion.
READ MORE: Quick Take: SWOT analysis of Nigeria’s financial sector according to Fitch Solutions
Whilst there is a recorded drop in forex utilization as officially recorded, it is likely that some of the demand may have passed through the black market. It is also no surprise that forex utilization also fell between April 2016 and January 2017 as Nigeria faced a currency crisis before it devalued to N307/$1 and launched the NAFEX window.
FEATURED
Akintola Williams: Celebrating a Doyen @ 101
Akintola’s firm, Akintola Williams & Co., is the first indigenous chartered accounting firm in Nigeria.
Every August 9 is not only a special day for Nigeria but Africa at large. On that same date in 1919, the continent’s first chartered accountant, Pa Akintola Williams, was born.
Below are 10 facts you may not know about the first President of the Institute of Chartered Accountants:
Akintola was born a day after the first Governor-General of Nigeria, Lord Frederick Lugard, stepped aside and handed over power to Sir Hugh Clifford who went on to administer the young country for six years.
READ MORE: Akintola Williams, doyen of accountancy in Africa clocks 100 years
Williams comes from a family of “many firsts. His younger brother, Rotimi Williams, was also the first Nigerian to be decorated with the title, ‘Senior Advocate of Nigeria’. The younger brother also set up the first indigenous Nigerian law firm in 1948 with Chief Remilekun Fani-Kayode and Chief Bode Thomas. The law firm was called Thomas, Williams, and Kayode.
Akintola, as a youth, was among the founders of the Yoruba socio-political group, Egbe Omo Oduduwa, along with the late sage, Chief Obafemi Awolowo, and other notable politicians in the Western Region such as Chief Ayo Rosiji, who later became the Minister of Health.
Akintola’s firm, Akintola Williams & Co., is the first indigenous chartered accounting firm in Nigeria. Established in 1952, it had notable clients such as the defunct West African Pilot Newspaper owned by the late President Nnamdi Azikiwe.
A lover of classical music, the centenarian is one of the brains behind the Music Society of Nigeria — operators of the MUSON Centre, Onikan, Lagos.
The nation’s oldest accountant was also involved in establishing the Nigerian Stock Exchange and he is the only surviving signatory to the original Memorandum and Articles of Association of the Nigerian Stock Exchange at the founding of the NSE on September 15, 1960.
READ MORE: NSE honours the Centenarian Mr. Akintola Williams
Akintola has headed many government panels, both at the state and federal levels. He was chairman of the Federal Income Tax Appeal Commissioners (1958-68); chairman of the Lagos State Government Revenue Collection Panel (1973); and chairman of the Public Service Review Panel to correct the anomalies in the Udoji Salary Review Commission (1975).
He is the last surviving member of the Coker Commission of Enquiry set up by the late Prime Minister, Tafawa Balewa, to probe the finances of the Western Region.
The 100-year-old accountant has served on the boards of many notable companies. They include Shell Trustees (Nigeria) Limited, John Holt Investment Limited, British-American Tobacco Company, BEWAC Limited, Bentworth Finance Limited, G. Cappa Plc , Universe Re-Insurance Company Limited, Mandilas Limited, and United Nigerian Textiles Plc.
He was, for over 60 years, married to Mabel Efuntiloye Williams until her death in 2009. They both had two children, Tokunbo and Seni.