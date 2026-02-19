The Accountant-General of the Federation, Dr Shamseldeen Ogunjimi, has disclosed that 30% of the 2025 Capital Budget will be implemented before the end of November, with warrants already issued to Ministries, Departments and Agencies to commence execution.

Ogunjimi made this known at a stakeholders’ meeting on the implementation of the extended 2025 Capital Budget held at the Federal Ministry of Finance in Abuja.

According to a statement issued on Thursday by Bawa Mokwa, Director of Press and Public Relations at the Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation, the AGF confirmed that the Government Integrated Financial Management Information System has been fully restored, paving the way for smoother processing of capital payments.

What the statement says

Ogunjimi said Treasury House would begin implementing the 30% component of the 2025 budget by the end of next week.

“Dr Ogunjimi explained that 30% of the 2025 Capital Budget will be implemented between now and 31 November 2026, while the remaining 70% has been rolled over into the 2026 Capital Budget to ensure seamless implementation, in line with the directive of President Bola Tinubu.

“He reiterated that warrants have already been issued to MDAs and announced that Treasury House will commence implementation of the 30% component of the 2025 Budget by the end of next week.”

The development effectively shifts a significant portion of the 2025 capital allocations into the current fiscal window, while the bulk has been carried forward into the 2026 capital framework to avoid disruption of ongoing projects.

Minister insists on strict procurement compliance

The Minister of State for Finance, Mrs Doris Uzoka-Anite, directed MDAs to comply strictly with the Public Procurement Act in executing both the 2025 and 2026 capital budgets.

She stressed that all capital disbursements must follow due process and warned against any payment processed outside approved procedures.

“Mrs Uzoka-Anite emphasised that all capital payments must comply with the principles of the Procurement Act and that capital projects must be backed by cash before execution.

“She warned that no capital payment should be processed outside approved procurement procedures.”

Uzoka-Anite also assured stakeholders that the government has sufficient liquidity to clear outstanding obligations, urging MDAs to update their documentation to enable quicker payment processing.

“The Minister further stated that the nation has adequate funds to settle pending payments and urged MDAs to review and update their documentation to facilitate the timely processing of payments,” the statement noted.

In his welcome remarks, the Director of Funds, Steve Ehikhamenor, cautioned agencies against exceeding approved allocations. He advised MDAs to adhere strictly to project items and their corresponding values, avoid budget overruns, return any unutilised or excess funds to the Treasury, and work closely with GIFMIS officials for technical support.

What you should know

Earlier in December 2025, Nairametrics reported that the Federal Government instructed ministries, departments, and agencies (MDAs) to roll over 70% of their 2025 capital budget into the 2026 fiscal year.

The measure was part of efforts to complete existing projects and reduce new spending pressures amid tight revenues.

The order was contained in the 2026 Abridged Budget Call Circular issued by the Federal Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning and circulated to ministers, service chiefs, heads of agencies, and other senior officials.

The circular also noted that only 30% of the 2025 capital budget would be released in 2025.

However, the press statement confirmed that implementation of the 30% of the 2025 capital budget has been extended into 2026.